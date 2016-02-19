The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents VB

The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents, Volume V: Acidic and Aprotic Solvents, Part B covers the theoretical aspects of individual solvents in nonaqueous solution chemistry. This volume is divided into five chapters. The first two chapters discuss the purification, structure, physical properties, electrochemistry, solubilities, and reactions of specific solvents, including trifluoroacetic and halosulfuric acids. Chapter 3 deals briefly with the preparations and properties of the interhalogens, principally in the liquid state. This chapter emphasizes their uses as nonaqueous solvents, especially through extensive study of their acid-base reactions. Spectroscopic data and their contribution to the understanding of their solution chemistries are also considered. Chapter 4 surveys the autoionization, purification methods, solubilities, solvolytic reactions, conductivity, conductometric, potentiometric, spectrophotometric, and visual titrations, as well as the isolation of solid complexes in inorganic halides and oxyhalides. Chapter 5 describes the solubility, reactivity, and spectroscopic data of molten salts. This book is of value to analytical chemists, and analytical chemistry teachers and students.