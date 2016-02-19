The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents VB
1st Edition
Acid and Aprotic Solvents
The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents, Volume V: Acidic and Aprotic Solvents, Part B covers the theoretical aspects of individual solvents in nonaqueous solution chemistry. This volume is divided into five chapters. The first two chapters discuss the purification, structure, physical properties, electrochemistry, solubilities, and reactions of specific solvents, including trifluoroacetic and halosulfuric acids. Chapter 3 deals briefly with the preparations and properties of the interhalogens, principally in the liquid state. This chapter emphasizes their uses as nonaqueous solvents, especially through extensive study of their acid-base reactions. Spectroscopic data and their contribution to the understanding of their solution chemistries are also considered. Chapter 4 surveys the autoionization, purification methods, solubilities, solvolytic reactions, conductivity, conductometric, potentiometric, spectrophotometric, and visual titrations, as well as the isolation of solid complexes in inorganic halides and oxyhalides. Chapter 5 describes the solubility, reactivity, and spectroscopic data of molten salts. This book is of value to analytical chemists, and analytical chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Trifluoroacetic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Solvent Purification
III. Physical Properties and Solvent Structure
IV. Electrochemistry
V. Solubilities
VI. Reactions in Trifluoroacetic Acid
References
2. Halosulfuric Acids
I. Fluorosulfuric Acid
II. Chlorosulfuric Acid
References
3. The Interhalogens
I. Introduction
II. Preparations and Problems of Purity
III. Physical Properties
IV. Chemical Properties—Halogenation
V. Solvent Properties
VI. Spectroscopic and Structural Studies of Some Halogen Fluorides
References
4. Inorganic Halides and Oxyhalides as Solvents
I. Introduction
II. Antimony Halides
III. Arsenic Halides
IV. Nitrosyl and Nitryl Halides
V. Phosphoryl and Thiophosphoryl Halides
VI. Seleninyl Chloride
VII. Sulfur Halides and Oxyhalides
VIII. Tin(IV) Chloride
References
5. Molten Salts as Nonaqueous Solvents
I. Introduction
II. Halide Melts
III. Nitrate Melts
IV. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th April 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153324