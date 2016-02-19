The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents VB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124338418, 9780323153324

The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents VB

1st Edition

Acid and Aprotic Solvents

Editors: J.J. Lagowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323153324
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1978
Page Count: 378






Description

The Chemistry of Nonaqueous Solvents, Volume V: Acidic and Aprotic Solvents, Part B covers the theoretical aspects of individual solvents in nonaqueous solution chemistry. This volume is divided into five chapters. The first two chapters discuss the purification, structure, physical properties, electrochemistry, solubilities, and reactions of specific solvents, including trifluoroacetic and halosulfuric acids. Chapter 3 deals briefly with the preparations and properties of the interhalogens, principally in the liquid state. This chapter emphasizes their uses as nonaqueous solvents, especially through extensive study of their acid-base reactions. Spectroscopic data and their contribution to the understanding of their solution chemistries are also considered. Chapter 4 surveys the autoionization, purification methods, solubilities, solvolytic reactions, conductivity, conductometric, potentiometric, spectrophotometric, and visual titrations, as well as the isolation of solid complexes in inorganic halides and oxyhalides. Chapter 5 describes the solubility, reactivity, and spectroscopic data of molten salts. This book is of value to analytical chemists, and analytical chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Trifluoroacetic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Solvent Purification

III. Physical Properties and Solvent Structure

IV. Electrochemistry

V. Solubilities

VI. Reactions in Trifluoroacetic Acid

References

2. Halosulfuric Acids

I. Fluorosulfuric Acid

II. Chlorosulfuric Acid

References

3. The Interhalogens

I. Introduction

II. Preparations and Problems of Purity

III. Physical Properties

IV. Chemical Properties—Halogenation

V. Solvent Properties

VI. Spectroscopic and Structural Studies of Some Halogen Fluorides

References

4. Inorganic Halides and Oxyhalides as Solvents

I. Introduction

II. Antimony Halides

III. Arsenic Halides

IV. Nitrosyl and Nitryl Halides

V. Phosphoryl and Thiophosphoryl Halides

VI. Seleninyl Chloride

VII. Sulfur Halides and Oxyhalides

VIII. Tin(IV) Chloride

References

5. Molten Salts as Nonaqueous Solvents

I. Introduction

II. Halide Melts

III. Nitrate Melts

IV. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153324

About the Editor

J.J. Lagowski

