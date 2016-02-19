The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188690, 9781483138060

The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: R. D. W. Kemmitt R. D. Peacock
eBook ISBN: 9781483138060
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 224
Description

The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium deals with the chemistry of manganese, technetium, and rhenium and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of all three elements to their properties and compounds. Among the compounds considered are manganese halides, cyanides, and oxides as well as carbonyls and organometallic compounds, thiocyanate complexes, and chalcogenides. This volume is divided into three sections and opens with an overview of the history and occurrence of manganese, along with its metallurgy, uses, and properties. A variety of manganese compounds are examined, including halides and cyanides, sulfides and selenides, tellurides and borates, and nitrites and nitrates. The next two sections focus on technetium and rhenium, their discovery, isolation, and general properties. Compounds of both elements are described, including hydridic compounds, cyanide and thiocyanate complexes, and oxoacids and salts. Perrhenic acid and the perrhenates are also discussed, together with chalcogenides and refractory compounds, carbonyls, and organometallic derivatives. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Manganese

History and Occurrence

Metallurgy and Uses of the Element

Properties of the Element

Manganese Halides

Manganese Cyanides

Manganese Oxides

Manganese Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Manganese Nitrides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides

Manganese Carbides and Silicides

Manganese Borides

Manganese Azides

Manganese Fulminates, Cyanates, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates

Manganese Borates

Manganese Carbonate

Manganese Salts of Simple Carboxylic Acids

Manganese Nitrites and Nitrates

Manganese Salts of Phosphorus Oxyacids

Manganese Sulphites and Sulphates

Manganese Halites, Halates and Perhalates

Manganese Carbonyl

Substitution Reactions of Manganese Carbonyl

Organometallic Compounds of Manganese

Manganese Borane and Carborane Complexes

Manganese Dinitrogen Complexes

Nitrosyl Compounds of Manganese

Manganese Isocyanide Complexes

Manganese Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes

Manganese 1,2-Dithiolene Complexes

Complexes of Manganese

Technetium

Discovery, Isolation and General Properties

Hydridic Compounds, Halides, Oxide Halides, Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes

Oxides, Oxoacids and Salts, Chalcogenides, Refractories

Carbonyls and Organometallic Compounds, Complexes

Rhenium

Discovery, Isolation, Physical and Chemical Properties, Miscellaneous

Hydridic Compounds, Halides and Oxide Halides

Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes

Oxides

Perrhenic Acid and the Perrhenates, Chalcogenides and Refractory Compounds

Carbonyls and Organometallic Derivatives

Complex Compounds

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion

