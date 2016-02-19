The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium
The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium deals with the chemistry of manganese, technetium, and rhenium and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of all three elements to their properties and compounds. Among the compounds considered are manganese halides, cyanides, and oxides as well as carbonyls and organometallic compounds, thiocyanate complexes, and chalcogenides. This volume is divided into three sections and opens with an overview of the history and occurrence of manganese, along with its metallurgy, uses, and properties. A variety of manganese compounds are examined, including halides and cyanides, sulfides and selenides, tellurides and borates, and nitrites and nitrates. The next two sections focus on technetium and rhenium, their discovery, isolation, and general properties. Compounds of both elements are described, including hydridic compounds, cyanide and thiocyanate complexes, and oxoacids and salts. Perrhenic acid and the perrhenates are also discussed, together with chalcogenides and refractory compounds, carbonyls, and organometallic derivatives. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Manganese
History and Occurrence
Metallurgy and Uses of the Element
Properties of the Element
Manganese Halides
Manganese Cyanides
Manganese Oxides
Manganese Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Manganese Nitrides, Phosphides, Arsenides and Antimonides
Manganese Carbides and Silicides
Manganese Borides
Manganese Azides
Manganese Fulminates, Cyanates, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates
Manganese Borates
Manganese Carbonate
Manganese Salts of Simple Carboxylic Acids
Manganese Nitrites and Nitrates
Manganese Salts of Phosphorus Oxyacids
Manganese Sulphites and Sulphates
Manganese Halites, Halates and Perhalates
Manganese Carbonyl
Substitution Reactions of Manganese Carbonyl
Organometallic Compounds of Manganese
Manganese Borane and Carborane Complexes
Manganese Dinitrogen Complexes
Nitrosyl Compounds of Manganese
Manganese Isocyanide Complexes
Manganese Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes
Manganese 1,2-Dithiolene Complexes
Complexes of Manganese
Technetium
Discovery, Isolation and General Properties
Hydridic Compounds, Halides, Oxide Halides, Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes
Oxides, Oxoacids and Salts, Chalcogenides, Refractories
Carbonyls and Organometallic Compounds, Complexes
Rhenium
Discovery, Isolation, Physical and Chemical Properties, Miscellaneous
Hydridic Compounds, Halides and Oxide Halides
Cyanide and Thiocyanate Complexes
Oxides
Perrhenic Acid and the Perrhenates, Chalcogenides and Refractory Compounds
Carbonyls and Organometallic Derivatives
Complex Compounds
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
