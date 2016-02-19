The Chemistry of Manganese, Technetium and Rhenium deals with the chemistry of manganese, technetium, and rhenium and covers topics ranging from the occurrence and metallurgy of all three elements to their properties and compounds. Among the compounds considered are manganese halides, cyanides, and oxides as well as carbonyls and organometallic compounds, thiocyanate complexes, and chalcogenides. This volume is divided into three sections and opens with an overview of the history and occurrence of manganese, along with its metallurgy, uses, and properties. A variety of manganese compounds are examined, including halides and cyanides, sulfides and selenides, tellurides and borates, and nitrites and nitrates. The next two sections focus on technetium and rhenium, their discovery, isolation, and general properties. Compounds of both elements are described, including hydridic compounds, cyanide and thiocyanate complexes, and oxoacids and salts. Perrhenic acid and the perrhenates are also discussed, together with chalcogenides and refractory compounds, carbonyls, and organometallic derivatives. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.