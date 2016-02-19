The Chemistry of Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium and Francium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187990, 9781483187570

The Chemistry of Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium and Francium

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: William A. Hart O. F. Beumel Thomas P. Whaley
eBook ISBN: 9781483187570
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 215
Description

The Chemistry of Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium, and Francium studies the physical and chemical properties of the elements listed in the title, including their chemical compounds and reactions. This book first features lithium, including its characterization, metals, and compounds. This topic is followed by discussions on the remaining featured elements in this text, encompassing their discovery and history, occurrence and distribution, and production. Then, this text presents the chemistry and chemical properties of the elements, specifically discussing topics such as the reactions of the metals, intermetallic compounds, hydrides, halides, cyanides and cyanates, and oxides and peroxides. The last two chapters examine biological activity and analytical chemistry of the elements. This book will be valuable to students and experts in the field of chemistry, as well as those in related fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Lithium

1. The Element

2. Lithium Metal

3. Lithium Compounds

General

Inorganic Lithium Compounds

Organic Lithium Compounds

Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium and Francium

1. Discovery and History

2. Occurrence and Distribution

3. Production and Industrial Use of Metals

4. Nuclear Properties

5. Physical Properties of the Metals

6. Chemistry and Chemical Properties

Reactions of the Metals

Inter-metallic Compounds

Hydrides

Halides

Cyanides and Cyanates

Oxides and Peroxides

Hydroxides and Oxyacids

Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

Azides, Nitrides, Phosphides and Amides

Carbides, Silicides, Germanides and Borides

Borates

Carbonates

Salts of Organic Acids

Silicates and Aluminosilicates

Nitrites and Nitrates

Phosphites and Phosphates

Sulphates, Sulphites, Thiosulphates, etc.

Hypohalites, Halites, Halates and Perhalates

Organometallic Compounds

Complexes

7. Biological Activity

8. Analytical Chemistry

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
215
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187570

About the Author

