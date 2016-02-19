The Chemistry of Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium and Francium
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
The Chemistry of Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium, and Francium studies the physical and chemical properties of the elements listed in the title, including their chemical compounds and reactions. This book first features lithium, including its characterization, metals, and compounds. This topic is followed by discussions on the remaining featured elements in this text, encompassing their discovery and history, occurrence and distribution, and production. Then, this text presents the chemistry and chemical properties of the elements, specifically discussing topics such as the reactions of the metals, intermetallic compounds, hydrides, halides, cyanides and cyanates, and oxides and peroxides. The last two chapters examine biological activity and analytical chemistry of the elements. This book will be valuable to students and experts in the field of chemistry, as well as those in related fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Lithium
1. The Element
2. Lithium Metal
3. Lithium Compounds
General
Inorganic Lithium Compounds
Organic Lithium Compounds
Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium and Francium
1. Discovery and History
2. Occurrence and Distribution
3. Production and Industrial Use of Metals
4. Nuclear Properties
5. Physical Properties of the Metals
6. Chemistry and Chemical Properties
Reactions of the Metals
Inter-metallic Compounds
Hydrides
Halides
Cyanides and Cyanates
Oxides and Peroxides
Hydroxides and Oxyacids
Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
Azides, Nitrides, Phosphides and Amides
Carbides, Silicides, Germanides and Borides
Borates
Carbonates
Salts of Organic Acids
Silicates and Aluminosilicates
Nitrites and Nitrates
Phosphites and Phosphates
Sulphates, Sulphites, Thiosulphates, etc.
Hypohalites, Halites, Halates and Perhalates
Organometallic Compounds
Complexes
7. Biological Activity
8. Analytical Chemistry
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 215
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187570