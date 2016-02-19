The Chemistry of Hydrocarbon Fuels
1st Edition
The Chemistry of Hydrocarbon Fuels is concerned with the chemical aspects of hydrofuels such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas. Topics covered include diagenesis and catagenesis, processing of natural gas and petroleum fractions, coal combustion, and chemicals that can be obtained from fuels. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with a comprehensive treatment of the formation of fuels from accumulated organic matter, along with the organic geochemistry of coal, oil, and gas. The following chapters focus on the composition of hydrocarbon fuels and some of their important physical properties. Production and use of synthesis gas, alternate fuels from coal, and oxygenated fuels are considered. The remaining chapters deal with some of the chemistry of separation, refining, and use of hydrocarbon fuels. This monograph is written primarily for practicing scientists and engineers, fuel scientists, petroleum chemists, and those who are new to the field of fuel science and seek an introduction to fuel chemistry.
Chapter 1. The Origin of Fuels in Nature
Introduction
The Origins of Fuels
Structures of Fuel Precursors
Proteins
Carbohydrates
Glycosides and Tannins
Lipids
Resins
Lignin
Summary
Chapter 2. Diagenesis
The End of Accumulation of Organic Matter
Rotting
Moldering
Proteins
Carbohydrates and Glycosides
Formation of Humic Acids
Putrefaction
Proteins
Carbohydrates
Lipids
Lignin
The Formation of Kerogen
The Van Krevelen Diagram
Chapter 3. Catagenesis
Hydrogen Redistribution
Catagenesis of Humic Kerogen
Reactions During Early Catagenesis
Coalification - The Later Stages of Catagenesis
The Concept of Coal Rank
Time-temperature Relationships in Coalification
Catagenesis of Algal and Liptinitic Kerogen
Introduction to Free Radical Reactions
The effects of temperature
Other Sapropelic Fuels
Oil Shales
Sapropelic Coals
Summary
Chapter 4. Natural Gas
Wet and Dry Gas
Sour Gas
Other Components of Natural Gas
Introduction to Volatility Relationships
Natural Gas as a Premium Fuel
Chapter 5. Petroleum
The components of petroleum 85
Paraffins
Naphthenes
Aromatics
NSO's
Some Additional Properties of Petroleum
API Gravity
Viscosity
Classification of Crude Oils
Age-depth Relationships
Composition Relationships
Asphalts and Tar Sands
Chapter 6. Coal
Coal Compared with Gas and Oil
The Heterogeneity of Coal
The Classification of Coal by Rank
The Variation of Coal Composition with Rank
The Variation of Calorific Value with Rank
The Macromolecular Structures of Coal
Low-rank Coals
Bituminous Coals
Anthracites
Implications of Structural Variation in Coals
Solvent Swelling
Porosity and Surface Area
Density
Summary
The Caking Behavior of Bituminous Coals
The Inorganic Components of Coal
The Origin of Inorganic Components in Coal
The Minerals in Coal
The Special Case of Low-rank Coals
Variations of Ash Content and Composition with Rank
Chapter 7. Processing and Use of Natural Gas
Natural Gas Processing
Combustion of Natural Gas
Carbon Blacks
Other Non-fuel Uses of Natural Gas
Synthesis Gas and Methanol
Acetylene
Chapter 8. Petroleum Products
Desalting
Distillation
Principles of Distillation
Single Stage Distillation
Two-stage Distillation
Two-stage Distillation with Vacuum Tower
Petroleum Products
Gasoline
Leaded Gasoline
Naphtha
Kerosene
Diesel Fuel
Fuel Oils
Lubricating Oils
Waxes
Asphalt
Petroleum Cokes
Chapter 9. Processing of Petroleum Fractions
Thermal Cracking
Mixed-phase Cracking
Visbreaking
Alkene Formation in Thermal Cracking
Delayed Coking
Polymerization and Alkylation
Polymerization
Alkylation
Catalytic Cracking 221
Carbocation Rearrangements
Cracking Catalysts
Catalytic Cracking Mechanisms
Practical Aspects of Catalytic Cracking
Summary
Catalytic Reforming
Reforming Catalysts
The Mechanism of Catalytic Reforming
Catalytic Reforming in Practice
Applications of Hydrogen in Refining
Hydrodesulfurization
Hydrodenitrogenation
Hydrofining
Chapter 10. Coal Combustion
Coal preparation
Hardness and Grindability
Coal Cleaning
Combustion Processes
Chemical Aspects of Combustion
Practical Aspects of Coal Combustion
Chapter 11. Production and Use of Synthesis Gas
The Production of Synthesis Gas
Steam Reforming of Natural Gas
Coal Gasification
The Water-gas Shift Reaction
The Uses of Synthesis Gas
Methanation
Methanol Synthesis
The Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
The Oxo Process
Chapter 12. Alternate Fuels FromCcoal
Coal Carbonization
Coke Production
Chemistry of Coke Formation
Industrial Production of Coke
Coal Gasification
Coal Liquefaction
Indirect Liquefaction
Direct Liquefaction
Chapter 13. Oxygenated Fuels
t-Butyl Alcohol and Ether
Ethanol
Methanol
Methanol to Gasoline
Chapter 14. Chemicals from Fuels
Coal Tar Chemicals
Petrochemicals
Methanol
Ethylene
Propylene
Benzene, Toluene, and Xylenes
Chemicals from Coal and Biomass
Index
356
- 356
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
23rd March 1990
- 23rd March 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483140933
- 9781483140933