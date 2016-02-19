The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188591, 9781483181691

The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: A. G. Massey N. R. Thompson B. F. G. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9781483181691
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold represents chapters 27, 28 and 29 of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry. These chapters were reprinted as a separate edition in response to readers’ requests and to provide specialists with copies for their own use. The chapters in this volume include corrections of misprints from the original volume, prefatory material and individual indices. This volume is organized into three main sections. These sections cover the history, metallurgy, chemical properties and compounds of copper, silver and gold. An analysis of copper, silver and gold is also provided, as well as a list of the other chapters of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry that may also be of interest to the readers of this volume This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on inorganic chemistry, particularly with the elements copper, silver and gold

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Copper

1. History

2. Occurrence and Metallurgy of Copper

3. The Element

4. The Chemistry of Copper

5. Copper(0) Compounds and Compounds Containing Copper-Metal Bonds

6. Copper(I) Compounds

7. Copper(II) Compounds

8. Copper(III) Compounds

9. Analysis of Copper

Silver

Introduction

1. The Element

2. Compounds of the Element

3. Analysis of Silver

Gold

1. Introduction

2. The Element

3. The Chemistry of Gold

4. Alloys

5. Hydrides

6. Halides

7. Cyanides

8. Oxides

9. Hydroxides and Oxyacids

10. Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides

11. Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides and Arsenides

12. Nitrates

13. Thiosulphates, Selenates, Selenites, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates

14. Organometallic Chemistry

15. Complexes

16. Analytical Chemistry

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion


Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181691

About the Author

A. G. Massey

N. R. Thompson

B. F. G. Johnson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.