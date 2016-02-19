The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold represents chapters 27, 28 and 29 of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry. These chapters were reprinted as a separate edition in response to readers’ requests and to provide specialists with copies for their own use. The chapters in this volume include corrections of misprints from the original volume, prefatory material and individual indices. This volume is organized into three main sections. These sections cover the history, metallurgy, chemical properties and compounds of copper, silver and gold. An analysis of copper, silver and gold is also provided, as well as a list of the other chapters of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry that may also be of interest to the readers of this volume This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on inorganic chemistry, particularly with the elements copper, silver and gold