The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
The Chemistry of Copper, Silver and Gold represents chapters 27, 28 and 29 of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry. These chapters were reprinted as a separate edition in response to readers’ requests and to provide specialists with copies for their own use. The chapters in this volume include corrections of misprints from the original volume, prefatory material and individual indices. This volume is organized into three main sections. These sections cover the history, metallurgy, chemical properties and compounds of copper, silver and gold. An analysis of copper, silver and gold is also provided, as well as a list of the other chapters of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry that may also be of interest to the readers of this volume This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on inorganic chemistry, particularly with the elements copper, silver and gold
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Copper
1. History
2. Occurrence and Metallurgy of Copper
3. The Element
4. The Chemistry of Copper
5. Copper(0) Compounds and Compounds Containing Copper-Metal Bonds
6. Copper(I) Compounds
7. Copper(II) Compounds
8. Copper(III) Compounds
9. Analysis of Copper
Silver
Introduction
1. The Element
2. Compounds of the Element
3. Analysis of Silver
Gold
1. Introduction
2. The Element
3. The Chemistry of Gold
4. Alloys
5. Hydrides
6. Halides
7. Cyanides
8. Oxides
9. Hydroxides and Oxyacids
10. Sulphides, Selenides and Tellurides
11. Nitrides, Azides, Phosphides and Arsenides
12. Nitrates
13. Thiosulphates, Selenates, Selenites, Thiocyanates and Selenocyanates
14. Organometallic Chemistry
15. Complexes
16. Analytical Chemistry
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
