The Chemistry of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187884, 9781483158327

The Chemistry of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 7

Authors: A. J. Downs C. J. Adams
eBook ISBN: 9781483158327
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 508
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
131.77
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemistry of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine is a special edition that contains selected sections and addresses the needs of specialists in their respective fields. The text describes the general atomic properties of non-metals, particularly the halogens, as being the perfect series to study, both in physical and chemical terms. The book explains that the combination of the atomic properties implies excellent electronegativity values for the halogen atoms. The text also cites some behavior characteristics of halogens that are irregular, such as chlorine and bromine are similar but differ from fluorine on one side and iodine on the other.
The book also compares the general methods of producing chlorine, bromine, or iodine by 1) oxidation of halide derivatives or 2) reduction of compounds of the halogens in positive oxidation states. The text then reviews the application of a complex valence theory that raises difficult questions about the bonding in halogen-oxygen molecules. The book also explains the biological behavior of astatine that accumulates in the liver or in the thyroid gland depending on the method of administration either as a radiocolloid or as a true solution.
The book is suitable for molecular biologists and researchers, molecular chemists, and medical researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

General Atomic Properties

Irregularities of Behavior of the Halogens

Thermodynamic Aspects of the Chemistry of the Halogens

Subsequent Treatment of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine

Pseudohalogens

2. The Elements Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine

Discovery and History

Natural Occurrence

Formation of the Elementary Halogens

Uses of Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine

Atomic Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine

Physical Properties of the Molecular Halogens

Chemical Properties of the Halogens

Analytical Determination of the Elementary Halogens

Biological Action of the Elementary Halogens

3. Halide Ions and Related Species: Oxidation State - 1

Properties of the Halide Ions

General Properties of Halides

The Hydrogen Halides

Detection and Analytical Determination of the Hydrogen Halides and Halide Ions

Biological Action of the Hydrogen Halides and Halide Ions

4. Derivatives of Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine in Positive Oxidation States

A. Halogen Cations

B. The Oxygen Compounds of the Halogens

C. Inter-halogens and Polyhalide Anions

D. Organic Polyvalent Halogen Derivatives

5. Astatine

Introduction

History, Discovery and Natural Occurrence

Isotopes of Astatine

Preparation, Separation and Estimation of Astatine

Physical Properties of Astatine and Its Compounds

Chemical Properties of Astatine

Biological Behavior of Astatine

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158327

About the Author

A. J. Downs

C. J. Adams

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.