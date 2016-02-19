The Chemistry of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 7
Description
The Chemistry of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine is a special edition that contains selected sections and addresses the needs of specialists in their respective fields. The text describes the general atomic properties of non-metals, particularly the halogens, as being the perfect series to study, both in physical and chemical terms. The book explains that the combination of the atomic properties implies excellent electronegativity values for the halogen atoms. The text also cites some behavior characteristics of halogens that are irregular, such as chlorine and bromine are similar but differ from fluorine on one side and iodine on the other.
The book also compares the general methods of producing chlorine, bromine, or iodine by 1) oxidation of halide derivatives or 2) reduction of compounds of the halogens in positive oxidation states. The text then reviews the application of a complex valence theory that raises difficult questions about the bonding in halogen-oxygen molecules. The book also explains the biological behavior of astatine that accumulates in the liver or in the thyroid gland depending on the method of administration either as a radiocolloid or as a true solution.
The book is suitable for molecular biologists and researchers, molecular chemists, and medical researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
General Atomic Properties
Irregularities of Behavior of the Halogens
Thermodynamic Aspects of the Chemistry of the Halogens
Subsequent Treatment of Chlorine, Bromine, Iodine and Astatine
Pseudohalogens
2. The Elements Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine
Discovery and History
Natural Occurrence
Formation of the Elementary Halogens
Uses of Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine
Atomic Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine
Physical Properties of the Molecular Halogens
Chemical Properties of the Halogens
Analytical Determination of the Elementary Halogens
Biological Action of the Elementary Halogens
3. Halide Ions and Related Species: Oxidation State - 1
Properties of the Halide Ions
General Properties of Halides
The Hydrogen Halides
Detection and Analytical Determination of the Hydrogen Halides and Halide Ions
Biological Action of the Hydrogen Halides and Halide Ions
4. Derivatives of Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine in Positive Oxidation States
A. Halogen Cations
B. The Oxygen Compounds of the Halogens
C. Inter-halogens and Polyhalide Anions
D. Organic Polyvalent Halogen Derivatives
5. Astatine
Introduction
History, Discovery and Natural Occurrence
Isotopes of Astatine
Preparation, Separation and Estimation of Astatine
Physical Properties of Astatine and Its Compounds
Chemical Properties of Astatine
Biological Behavior of Astatine
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Independent Opinion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158327