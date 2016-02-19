The Chemistry of Cationic Polymerization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200965, 9781483225999

The Chemistry of Cationic Polymerization

1st Edition

Editors: P. H. Plesch
eBook ISBN: 9781483225999
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 744
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
131.77
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Chemistry of Cationic Polymerization covers the fundamental aspects of organic chemistry that provide significant insights into the many facets of cationic polymerization processes and products.

Each chapter deals with individual and groups of monomers. Considerable chapters examine the chemistry of oxygen compounds. Other chapters describe the techniques for cationic polymer analysis and detection. This text also considers sulfur compounds, particularly their polymerizations by radical and anionic mechanisms. The remaining chapters explore the polymerization and products of carbonium ions, related organic reactions and comparison with radical and anionic polymerizations, as well as the conspectus of kinetics and mechanism.

This book is of great value to organic and polymer chemists.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Introduction

1. Carbonium Ions

2. Organic Reactions Related to Cationic Polymerization

3. A Comparison of the Radical, Cationic and Anionic Mechanisms of Addition

4. Isobutene

5. Aliphatic Mono-Olefins Other than Isobutene

6. Styrene

7. Aryl Olefins Other than Styrene

8. Polyenes

9. Vinyl Ethers

10. Epoxides

11. Cyclic Oxygen Compounds Other than Epoxides

12. Miscellaneous Oxygen Compounds

13. Sulfur Compounds

14. Nitrogen Compounds

15. Co-Polymerization

16. Cationic Reactions of Polymers and Cationic Graft Polymerization

17. Cationic Polymerizations Induced by High Energy Radiation

18. Experimental Techniques

Compound Index

Subject Index

Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225999

About the Editor

P. H. Plesch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.