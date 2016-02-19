The Chemistry of Cationic Polymerization
1st Edition
Description
The Chemistry of Cationic Polymerization covers the fundamental aspects of organic chemistry that provide significant insights into the many facets of cationic polymerization processes and products.
Each chapter deals with individual and groups of monomers. Considerable chapters examine the chemistry of oxygen compounds. Other chapters describe the techniques for cationic polymer analysis and detection. This text also considers sulfur compounds, particularly their polymerizations by radical and anionic mechanisms. The remaining chapters explore the polymerization and products of carbonium ions, related organic reactions and comparison with radical and anionic polymerizations, as well as the conspectus of kinetics and mechanism.
This book is of great value to organic and polymer chemists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
1. Carbonium Ions
2. Organic Reactions Related to Cationic Polymerization
3. A Comparison of the Radical, Cationic and Anionic Mechanisms of Addition
4. Isobutene
5. Aliphatic Mono-Olefins Other than Isobutene
6. Styrene
7. Aryl Olefins Other than Styrene
8. Polyenes
9. Vinyl Ethers
10. Epoxides
11. Cyclic Oxygen Compounds Other than Epoxides
12. Miscellaneous Oxygen Compounds
13. Sulfur Compounds
14. Nitrogen Compounds
15. Co-Polymerization
16. Cationic Reactions of Polymers and Cationic Graft Polymerization
17. Cationic Polymerizations Induced by High Energy Radiation
18. Experimental Techniques
Compound Index
Subject Index
Name Index
