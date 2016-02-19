The Chemistry of Catalytic Hydrocarbon Conversions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125571609, 9780323155922

The Chemistry of Catalytic Hydrocarbon Conversions

1st Edition

Authors: Herman Pines
eBook ISBN: 9780323155922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 320
Description

The Chemistry of Catalytic Hydrocarbon Conversions covers the various chemical aspects of catalytic conversions of hydrocarbons. This book is composed of eight chapters that include catalytic synthesis of hydrocarbons from carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and methanol. The opening chapters examine various acid- and base-catalyzed reactions, such as isomerization, polymerization, oligomerization, alkylation, catalytic cracking, reforming, hydrocracking, and hydrogenation. The subsequent chapters are devoted to specific catalytic reactions, including heterogeneous hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, aromatization, and oxidation. Other chapters describe the homogeneous catalysis by transition metal organometallic catalysts and the metathesis of unsaturated hydrocarbons. The concluding chapter deals with the synthesis of liquid hydrocarbon fuels from carbon monoxide, hydrogen, methanol, and dimethyl ether. This book is of great benefit to petroleum chemists, engineers, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Terminology and Abbreviations

1 Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Isomerization

III. Polymerization of Olefins

IV. Alkylation of Saturated Hydrocarbons

V. Alkylation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons

VI. Catalytic Cracking

VII. Reactions Catalyzed by Strong Acids (Superacids)

VIII. Reforming and Hydrocracking

References

2 Base-Catalyzed Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Isomerization of Olefins

III. Dimerization and Oligomerization of Olefins

IV. Reaction of Aromatic Compounds with Olefins

V. Hydrogenation

References

3 Heterogeneous Hydrogenation

I. Introduction

II. Catalysts

III. Hydrogenation of Olefins

IV. Hydrogenation of Alkynes (Acetylenes)

V. Hydrogenation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons

References

4 Dehydrogenation and Cyclodehydrogenation (Aromatization)

I. Introduction

II. Alkanes

III. Cycloalkanes

IV. Alkylbenzenes

References

5 Oxidation

I. Introduction

II. Alkanes: Butane (To Acetic Acid)

III. Cycloalkanes

IV. Alkenes

V. Aromatic Hydrocarbons

References

6 Homogeneous Catalysis by Transition Metal Organometallic Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Hydrogenation

III. Carbonylation

IV. Oligomerization of Alkenes and Dienes

V. Hydrocyanation

VI. Heterogenation of Homogeneous Catalysts

References

7 Metathesis of Unsaturated Hydrocarbons

I. Introduction

II. Catalysts

III. Mechanistic Aspects and Reactions

References

8 Synthesis of Liquid Hydrocarbons (Synthetic Fuels)

I. From Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen

II. From Methanol and Dimethyl Ether

References

Index




About the Author

Herman Pines

Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois

