The Chemistry of Catalytic Hydrocarbon Conversions
1st Edition
Description
The Chemistry of Catalytic Hydrocarbon Conversions covers the various chemical aspects of catalytic conversions of hydrocarbons. This book is composed of eight chapters that include catalytic synthesis of hydrocarbons from carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and methanol. The opening chapters examine various acid- and base-catalyzed reactions, such as isomerization, polymerization, oligomerization, alkylation, catalytic cracking, reforming, hydrocracking, and hydrogenation. The subsequent chapters are devoted to specific catalytic reactions, including heterogeneous hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, aromatization, and oxidation. Other chapters describe the homogeneous catalysis by transition metal organometallic catalysts and the metathesis of unsaturated hydrocarbons. The concluding chapter deals with the synthesis of liquid hydrocarbon fuels from carbon monoxide, hydrogen, methanol, and dimethyl ether. This book is of great benefit to petroleum chemists, engineers, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Terminology and Abbreviations
1 Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Isomerization
III. Polymerization of Olefins
IV. Alkylation of Saturated Hydrocarbons
V. Alkylation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
VI. Catalytic Cracking
VII. Reactions Catalyzed by Strong Acids (Superacids)
VIII. Reforming and Hydrocracking
References
2 Base-Catalyzed Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Isomerization of Olefins
III. Dimerization and Oligomerization of Olefins
IV. Reaction of Aromatic Compounds with Olefins
V. Hydrogenation
References
3 Heterogeneous Hydrogenation
I. Introduction
II. Catalysts
III. Hydrogenation of Olefins
IV. Hydrogenation of Alkynes (Acetylenes)
V. Hydrogenation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
References
4 Dehydrogenation and Cyclodehydrogenation (Aromatization)
I. Introduction
II. Alkanes
III. Cycloalkanes
IV. Alkylbenzenes
References
5 Oxidation
I. Introduction
II. Alkanes: Butane (To Acetic Acid)
III. Cycloalkanes
IV. Alkenes
V. Aromatic Hydrocarbons
References
6 Homogeneous Catalysis by Transition Metal Organometallic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Hydrogenation
III. Carbonylation
IV. Oligomerization of Alkenes and Dienes
V. Hydrocyanation
VI. Heterogenation of Homogeneous Catalysts
References
7 Metathesis of Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
I. Introduction
II. Catalysts
III. Mechanistic Aspects and Reactions
References
8 Synthesis of Liquid Hydrocarbons (Synthetic Fuels)
I. From Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen
II. From Methanol and Dimethyl Ether
References
Index
320
- 320
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
28th June 1981
- 28th June 1981
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323155922
- 9780323155922
About the Author
Herman Pines
Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois
Northwestern University