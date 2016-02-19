The Chemistry of Catalytic Hydrocarbon Conversions covers the various chemical aspects of catalytic conversions of hydrocarbons. This book is composed of eight chapters that include catalytic synthesis of hydrocarbons from carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and methanol. The opening chapters examine various acid- and base-catalyzed reactions, such as isomerization, polymerization, oligomerization, alkylation, catalytic cracking, reforming, hydrocracking, and hydrogenation. The subsequent chapters are devoted to specific catalytic reactions, including heterogeneous hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, aromatization, and oxidation. Other chapters describe the homogeneous catalysis by transition metal organometallic catalysts and the metathesis of unsaturated hydrocarbons. The concluding chapter deals with the synthesis of liquid hydrocarbon fuels from carbon monoxide, hydrogen, methanol, and dimethyl ether. This book is of great benefit to petroleum chemists, engineers, and researchers.