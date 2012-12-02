The Chemistry and Technology of Pectin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127338705, 9780080926445

The Chemistry and Technology of Pectin

1st Edition

Editors: Reginald Walter
Series Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080926445
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127338705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Function of Pectin in Plant Tissue Structure and Firmness
Jams, Jellies, and Preserves
Other Pectin Food Products
Tropical Fruit Products
The Chemistry of High-Methoxyl Pectins
The Chemistry of Low-Methoxyl Pectin Gelation
Gelation of Sugar Beet Pectin by Oxidative Coupling. Pectinesterase
The Polygalacturonases and Lyases
Analytical and Graphical Methods for Pectin
Rheology of Pectin Dispersions and Gels
Nonfood Uses of Pectin

Description

A fundamental understanding of polymers has evolved in recent years concurrent with advances in analytical instrumentation. The theories and methodologies developed for the galacturonan biopolymers (collectively called pectins) have seldom been discoursed comprehensively in the context of the new knowledge. This text explains the scientific and technical basis of many of the practices followed in processing and preparing foods fabricated with or containing pectin. The material is presented in a very readable fashion for those with limited technical training.

Key Features

  • Structural analysis
  • Commercial extractions methods
  • Pectin formulations and tropical fruit analysis
  • Molecular mechanisms of gelatin
  • Enzymology
  • Polymer comformation techniques
  • Analytical methods of polymer analysis

Readership

Food science researchers, technologists, students, and polymer chemists

Reviews

"The book is concise and well written... The text would be a valuable resource for anyone desiring a practical treatise on pectin; it would be especially useful for beginning researchers and students, since clear descriptions of structure, analysis, and utilization are given without experimental details cluttering the text." --JOURNAL OF FOOD TECHNOLOGY AND ANALYSIS

About the Editors

Reginald Walter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Steve Taylor Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

