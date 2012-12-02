The Chemistry and Technology of Pectin
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Function of Pectin in Plant Tissue Structure and Firmness
Jams, Jellies, and Preserves
Other Pectin Food Products
Tropical Fruit Products
The Chemistry of High-Methoxyl Pectins
The Chemistry of Low-Methoxyl Pectin Gelation
Gelation of Sugar Beet Pectin by Oxidative Coupling. Pectinesterase
The Polygalacturonases and Lyases
Analytical and Graphical Methods for Pectin
Rheology of Pectin Dispersions and Gels
Nonfood Uses of Pectin
Description
A fundamental understanding of polymers has evolved in recent years concurrent with advances in analytical instrumentation. The theories and methodologies developed for the galacturonan biopolymers (collectively called pectins) have seldom been discoursed comprehensively in the context of the new knowledge. This text explains the scientific and technical basis of many of the practices followed in processing and preparing foods fabricated with or containing pectin. The material is presented in a very readable fashion for those with limited technical training.
Key Features
- Structural analysis
- Commercial extractions methods
- Pectin formulations and tropical fruit analysis
- Molecular mechanisms of gelatin
- Enzymology
- Polymer comformation techniques
- Analytical methods of polymer analysis
Readership
Food science researchers, technologists, students, and polymer chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926445
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127338705
Reviews
"The book is concise and well written... The text would be a valuable resource for anyone desiring a practical treatise on pectin; it would be especially useful for beginning researchers and students, since clear descriptions of structure, analysis, and utilization are given without experimental details cluttering the text." --JOURNAL OF FOOD TECHNOLOGY AND ANALYSIS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Reginald Walter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.
About the Series Editors
Steve Taylor Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA