The Changing Era of Diseases
1st Edition
Description
The Changing Era of Diseases not only explores how to end humanity’s suffering from illness, but also attempts to explain the challenging problems that may arise from the control of future disease. It provides a novel perspective on how to understand the changing patterns of disease, disease development, and defense from an evolutionary point-of-view in an effort to ally the life sciences and historical approaches. Topics cover the origin of disease, its pandemic infectious manifestation, chronic and late chronic diseases, strategies of the human body to fight diseases, methods of ending diseases, and future medical systems are featured.
The book is a valuable source for researchers interested in systematic approaches to disease and students who are interested in understanding the evolution of diseases and how we have succeeded in fighting them.
Key Features
- Presents the concept of disease by demonstrating the transition of disease, from hunter-gatherers, to chronic diseases in the modern society
- Demonstrates how the concept of mechanistic causality does not allow us to properly understand chronic diseases
- Discusses the role that science and technology play in prolonging human life spans – and how that will lead to new healthcare challenges in the future
Readership
Graduate students in diverse areas of medicine and public health; researchers interested in systematic approaches for diseases
Table of Contents
Introduction: Can we live in a disease-free world?
Chapter 1 From the Origin of Disease to Pandemic Infectious Diseases
1-1 The Emergence of Diseases
1-2 Mankind Begins to See Disease Through the Eyes of Reason
1-3 Epidemics Changed History
1-4 Biomedical View of Diseases as the Basis of Medicine
Chapter 2 The Age of Chronic and Late Chronic Diseases: A New View of Diseases
2-1 Mankind enters the Age of Chronic Diseases
2-2 The age of late chronic diseases is looming
2-3 Disease occurs when the harmony and balance of the system are breached
2-4 A step closer to the closure of disease
Chapter 3 Five Strategies of Our Body to Fight Disease
3-1 Humanity to live with microorganisms in a symbiotic relationship
3-2 Strengthening the body’s defence against toxins
3-3 Improve your immunity to protect yourself from intruders
3-4 People should go through a healthy aging process
3-5 The functions of the human body should be strengthened
Chapter 4 Method of Ending Disease and the Future Medical System
4-1 Systems and Precision Medicine, the Shortcut for Ending Disease
4-2 Global Strategy for the Age of Borderless Disease
4-3 An Epidemic of Mental Illness Comes to Torment Mankind to the Very End
4-4 Economic and Social Inequities Lead to Biological Inequalities
Chapter 5 After the End of Disease
5-1 Extension of Aging or of Youth
5-2 Another crisis of humanity looms large with the end of disease
5-3 Pondering Life and Death
5-4 For the Sustainability of the Human Community
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 31st January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128165812
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164396
About the Author
Yun-Chul Hong
Dr. Hong graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea and obtained three specialty board certificates of family medicine, preventive medicine, and occupational & environment medicine. Currently, he is the chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Seoul National University College of Medicine. Dr. Hong has published more than 250 research articles and commentaries in the international academic journals since 1996. Currently, he is co-chairing a book writing “Atmospheric Pollution in the Asia Pacific: Science-based Solutions” with the support of the UN Environment. Dr. Hong is a member of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Korean Academy of Science and Technology, and a policy advisor to the World Health Organization. Dr. Hong published a book entitled The Origin of Diseases (Nova Science Pub Inc) in 2015, which provides a novel perspective on the way of understanding why we have diseases. Now he is trying to elaborate how we conquer diseases and address the challenging issues we will face in the future.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Preventive Medicine; Director, Institute of Environmental Medicine, College of Medicine, Seoul National University