The Changing Era of Diseases

Introduction: Can we live in a disease-free world?

Chapter 1 From the Origin of Disease to Pandemic Infectious Diseases

1-1 The Emergence of Diseases

1-2 Mankind Begins to See Disease Through the Eyes of Reason

1-3 Epidemics Changed History

1-4 Biomedical View of Diseases as the Basis of Medicine

Chapter 2 The Age of Chronic and Late Chronic Diseases: A New View of Diseases

2-1 Mankind enters the Age of Chronic Diseases

2-2 The age of late chronic diseases is looming

2-3 Disease occurs when the harmony and balance of the system are breached

2-4 A step closer to the closure of disease

Chapter 3 Five Strategies of Our Body to Fight Disease

3-1 Humanity to live with microorganisms in a symbiotic relationship

3-2 Strengthening the body’s defence against toxins

3-3 Improve your immunity to protect yourself from intruders

3-4 People should go through a healthy aging process

3-5 The functions of the human body should be strengthened

Chapter 4 Method of Ending Disease and the Future Medical System

4-1 Systems and Precision Medicine, the Shortcut for Ending Disease

4-2 Global Strategy for the Age of Borderless Disease

4-3 An Epidemic of Mental Illness Comes to Torment Mankind to the Very End

4-4 Economic and Social Inequities Lead to Biological Inequalities

Chapter 5 After the End of Disease

5-1 Extension of Aging or of Youth

5-2 Another crisis of humanity looms large with the end of disease

5-3 Pondering Life and Death

5-4 For the Sustainability of the Human Community