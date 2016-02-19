The Changing Distribution of Income in an Open U.S. Economy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815590, 9781483296265

The Changing Distribution of Income in an Open U.S. Economy, Volume 223

1st Edition

Editors: J.H. Bergstrand T.F. Cosimano J.W. Houck R.G. Sheehan
eBook ISBN: 9781483296265
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 22nd February 1994
Page Count: 411
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of figures. List of tables. List of conference speakers. Issues in the Measurement of Income Inequality. The scope, growth, and causes of income inequality in an open U.S. economy (J.H. Bergstrand et al.). Levels of and changes in the distribution of U.S. income (C.T. Nelson). A dominance evaluation of distributions of income and the benefits of economic growth (J.A. Bishop, J.P. Formby). The growth in male earnings inequality, 1973-1988: The role of earnings capacity and utilization (R.H. Haveman, L. Buron). Dimensions of inequality in labor income (B. Pierce, F. Welch). Issues in the Causes of Income Inequality. Using regional data to reexamine the contribution of demographic and sectoral changes to increasing U.S. wage inequality (L.A. Karoly, J.A. Klerman). The relationship between wage inequality and international trade (G.J. Borjas, V.A. Ramey). A macroeconometric model of income inequality in the United States (N.S. Balke, D.J. Slottje). Technological progress and income inequality: A model with human capital and bequests (E. Karni, I. Zilcha). Productivity and income inequality growth rates in the United States (K.J. Hayes et al.). Policy Implications and Recommendations. Old theories in new bottles: Toward an explanation of growing world-wide income inequality (B. Bluestone). General economic theory and income inequality (K.J. Arrow). Have we underinvested in education? (O. Ashenfelter). The changing distribution of income in an open U.S. economy: Findings and lessons (R.H. Haveman). Summary and conclusions (J.H. Bergstrand et al.). Index.

Description

There have been dramatic changes in the distribution of earnings and income in the United States during recent years. This volume presents original papers, contributed by eminent economists, on the measurement and causes of growing income inequality in the U.S. and other major industrialized countries. The first part examines the definition of income, decomposition of earnings into capacity and capacity utilization rates, and alternative methodologies for estimating income and earnings dispersion. The second part investigates theoretically or empirically alternative causes of income inequality: international trade, macroeconomic conditions and policies, technological progress, productivity growth, institutions, demographic labor supply, and sectoral labor demand. In the final part of the volume policy implications and recommendations are discussed.

The volume will be valuable for academic departments (economics, political science, sociology); economic policy institutes and Federal Reserve Bank research departments; economists in government.

Details

No. of pages:
411
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1994
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483296265

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.H. Bergstrand Editor

T.F. Cosimano Editor

J.W. Houck Editor

R.G. Sheehan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Notre Dame, IN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.