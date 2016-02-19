The Challenge of Change: Report of a Conference on Technological Change and Human Development at Jerusalem, 1969 focuses on the relationship of the advance of technology and human development. The manuscript first offers information on the need to find a working relationship between human development and the advance of technology. The necessity for human to assert intellectual ability to retain mastery and control of technology is underscored. The text then reiterates that man should prepare to be able to cope with the advance of technology. The expansion of the capabilities of computers and their growing use are noted. The book points at the role of education in helping human to be able to adjust to technological changes, as well as the vital influence of modern technology in raising the economic standards of less developed countries. The text also underscores the need for workers to have a greater share in the ownership of capital. The issue of unequal distribution of wealth and the effects of automation in labor practices are discussed. The manuscript is a dependable source of information for readers interested in establishing the relationship of technological advancement and human development.