The Challenge of Change - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080158242, 9781483137315

The Challenge of Change

1st Edition

Report of a Conference on Technological Change and Human Development at Jerusalem, 1969

Authors: Trevor Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483137315
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 200
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

The Challenge of Change: Report of a Conference on Technological Change and Human Development at Jerusalem, 1969 focuses on the relationship of the advance of technology and human development. The manuscript first offers information on the need to find a working relationship between human development and the advance of technology. The necessity for human to assert intellectual ability to retain mastery and control of technology is underscored. The text then reiterates that man should prepare to be able to cope with the advance of technology. The expansion of the capabilities of computers and their growing use are noted. The book points at the role of education in helping human to be able to adjust to technological changes, as well as the vital influence of modern technology in raising the economic standards of less developed countries. The text also underscores the need for workers to have a greater share in the ownership of capital. The issue of unequal distribution of wealth and the effects of automation in labor practices are discussed. The manuscript is a dependable source of information for readers interested in establishing the relationship of technological advancement and human development.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Foundation on Automation and Employment Limited

Chapter 1 New Courage in a New World

Chapter 2 Is Time on Man's Side?

Chapter 3 Never Too Late to Learn

Chapter 4 Tomorrow's Men of Status

Chapter 5 The Future Role of the Unions

Chapter 6 How the World's Poorest Countries Can Be Modernized

Chapter 7 The New Colonialism

Chapter 8 Fairer Shares in National Wealth

Appendix A International Conference on Technological Change and Human Development, Jerusalem, 1969

Appendix B List of Participants at the Conference

Index


About the Author

Trevor Evans

