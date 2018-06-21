The Cellular Secretome and Organ Crosstalk
1st Edition
Description
The Cellular Secretome and Organ Crosstalk focuses on the release of peptides and proteins from different organs and their specific functions in metabolic regulation and cell- and organ crosstalk. The book is written for experts in the field, however, for each topic, helpful references are included. The book also includes technical sections that summarize the state-of-the-art of secretome and crosstalk analysis. This book fulfills the need for a resource that comprehensively describes the current knowledge of secretome biology in health and disease.
Communication between different organs involves lipids and other small molecules and a host of proteins and peptides comprising the secretome of different organs (organokinome). More than 600 adipokines have been identified, and an increasing number of hepatokines and myokines have recently been discovered with mostly unknown physiological impact. Importantly, an aberrant signature of the organokinome may be critically underlying a variety of metabolic diseases and may determine the individual susceptibility to disease development.
Key Features
- Summarizes our current knowledge on the secretome of different cells and tissues
- Dissects auto-, para- and endocrine functions of major secreted peptides and proteins
- Analyzes the secretory malfunction of different cells and its impact for disease development
- Authored by a leader in the field, presenting a coherent view on this very complex topic
Readership
Academics from different disciplines working in the field of life sciences. Expected target groups are from physiology, drug research, biology and biochemistry, medicine, obesity and metabolic research
Table of Contents
1. General Introduction
2. Adipose tissue - a major secretory organ
3. Skeletal muscle - a novel secretory organ
4. Adipomyokines - an extended view on the crosstalk scenario
5. Secretory malfunction - a key step to metabolic diseases
6. Technical Annex: Secretome and crosstalk analysis
About the Author
Juergen Eckel
Dr. Eckel has been working at the German Diabetes Center since 1978, and he is a Professor of Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Düsseldorf. He is a world-known expert in the field of obesity, type 2 diabetes, adipose tissue biology and organ crosstalk. His laboratory has been working on the topic of cellular secretome and organ crosstalk for more than 20 years. Dr. Eckel also serves as the Editor-in-Chief of APB and on the Editorial Board of several journals. He is also member of Advisory Panels of several companies. Dr. Eckel has published more than 200 research papers with more than 5000 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Düsseldorf, Germany Editor-in-Chief for APB journal