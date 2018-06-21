The Cellular Secretome and Organ Crosstalk focuses on the release of peptides and proteins from different organs and their specific functions in metabolic regulation and cell- and organ crosstalk. The book is written for experts in the field, however, for each topic, helpful references are included. The book also includes technical sections that summarize the state-of-the-art of secretome and crosstalk analysis. This book fulfills the need for a resource that comprehensively describes the current knowledge of secretome biology in health and disease.

Communication between different organs involves lipids and other small molecules and a host of proteins and peptides comprising the secretome of different organs (organokinome). More than 600 adipokines have been identified, and an increasing number of hepatokines and myokines have recently been discovered with mostly unknown physiological impact. Importantly, an aberrant signature of the organokinome may be critically underlying a variety of metabolic diseases and may determine the individual susceptibility to disease development.