The Cell and Environmental Temperature

Table of Contents



﻿Preface

Session I

Opening Address

Address of Welcome

The Frost-Hardening Process of Plants

A Principle of the Frost-Resistance Mechanism in Plant and Animal Cells

Relation of Internal and External Factors on the Increase of the Frost-Hardiness in Woody Plants

Discussion

Session II

Biochemical and Physiological Aspects of Plant Frost-Resistance

The Autofluorescence of Cells of Some Northern Forest Plants with Regard to their Frost-Resistance

Protoplasmic Dehydration as One of the Causes of Cell Death from the Formation of Extracellular Ice

On Some Metabolic Changes in Shoot Apices of Wheat Plants at Low Temperatures

Morphological and Functional Changes of Chloroplasts After Cooling of Leaves of Cucumis sativus

Effect of Low Temperature on Mitosis in Plants

Cell Resistance to Low Temperatures as a Function of the Vitamin Factors

Cytochemical Peculiarities of Woody Plants and their Winter-Hardiness

The First Phase of Frost-Hardening of Winter Crop Plants in Darkness on Sugar Solutions

Discussion

Session III

Biophysical Aspects of the Action of Low Temperatures on Living Cells and Tissues

The Resistance of Insects to Deep Cooling and to Intracellular Freezing

Some Biochemical Mechanisms of Low Temperature Acclimation in Tropical Poikilotherms

Mechanisms of Resistance of Poikilothermic Animals to Subfreezing Temperatures

The Comparative Resistance of Tissues of Some Hibernating and Non-Hibernating Rodents to Cooling and Supercooling

Discussion

Session IV

Investigations on the Variability of Heat-Resistance in Plants

A Study of the Changes in Resistance of Plant Cells to the Action of Various Agents in the Light of Cytoecological Considerations

Heat-Hardening of Plant Cells under Natural and Experimental Conditions

The Influence of Cultivation Temperature on Cellular Resistance of Cabomba aquatica Aubl. to Various Agents

Temperature Adaptation of Cells of Marine and Freshwater Algae

Effects of High Temperature and Light on the Thermostability of Cells of Different Crop Varieties

On Reparation of Heat Injury by Plant Cells

The Influence of Heat-Hardening on the Resistance of Plant Cells to Different Injurious Agents

Changes in Carbohydrate Content of Plants Under Heat-Hardening

Discussion

Session V

Cellular Ecological Adaptations and Reactions, Demonstrated by Surviving Isolated Gill Tissues of Bivalves

Some Peculiarities in Temperature Adaptations of Protozoa as Compared to Multicellular Poikilotherms

A Comparative Study of Cellular Thermostability of Marine Invertebrates in Relation to their Geographical Distribution and Ecology

Thermostability of Muscle Tissue of Molluscs as a Cytophysiological Characteristic of a Species

Analysis of Seasonal Changes in Thermostability of Frog Muscles

The Relation of Tissue Heat-Resistance of Polychaetes to Osmotic and Temperature Conditions of the Environment

A Study of Cell Thermostability of Some Coelenterata

Heat-Resistance of Cells of Animals from Thermal Springs

The Effect of Maintenance Temperature of Multicellular Poikilotherms on the Thermostability of Intact Organisms and their Cells

Specific and Non-Specific Changes in Resistance of Paramecium caudatum Adapted to Different Temperatures

Phenomena of Conservatism and Changes in the Level of Cellular Heat-Resistance in Cultures of the Myocardia and their Cytophysiological Interpretation

Temperature Adaptations in Endoparasitic Protozoans of Amphibians in Connexion with Peculiarities of their Ecology and Life Cycle

Discussion

Session VI

The Role of SH and SS in the Resistance of Cells to High and Low Temperatures

Biochemical Mechanisms of the Death of Plants and their Tolerance and Adaptation to High Temperature in Natural Conditions

The Effect of Temperature on Respiration and Oxidative Phosphorylation of Pea Seedlings

Physiological and Biochemical Characteristics of Plant Cell Responses to Continuous Action of High Temperature

Reparation of Heat Injury in Plant Cells of Different Ages

Influence of Heating on the Rate of Protoplasmic Streaming and Cellular Resistance of Plants

Discussion

Session VII

A Survey of Experiments on Resistance-Adaptation

Thermostability of Cells and Protoplasmic Proteins in Poikilothermic Animals in Relation to the Problem of Species

Species Differences in the Heat-Resistance of Protoplasmic Proteins of Multicellular Poikilothermic Animals

The Relation Between Resistance of Cells and Tissues to Damage and Denaturation Capacity of Proteins

The Study of Actomyosin Thermostability of Skeletal Muscles of Sevan Trout

Cytophysiological and Serological Analysis of Intraspecific Differentiation of the Black Sea Horse Mackerel

Changes in Thermostability Level of Rana temporaria Tadpole Muscle Tissue as a Result of the Action of Temperature on Spermatozoa

On the Absence of Constant Correlation Between Heat-Resistance of Cells and the Melting Point of their Lipids

Discussion

Session VIII

Metabolic and Central Nervous Acclimation of Fish to Cold

Ontogenetic Adaptive Changes in Heat-Resistance of Silkworm Eggs in Relation to the Seasonal Changes in the Periods of Active Development and Rest (Diapause)

Heat-Resistance of Gametes of Poikilothermic Animals

Regulation of Excitability in Nervous and Muscle Tissues of Various Animals Due to Temperature Changes

The Analysis of Compensatory Processes in Isolated Rodent Muscles During Heat Injury

Reaction to Heating of the Ciliated Cells of Some Gastropod Mollusc Larvae

Changes in Heat-Resistance of Isolated Tissues as a Result of Preliminary Heating

Discussion

General Discussion

Concluding Remarks

Concluding Remarks

Intermodular Aspects of the Structural Stability of Protoplasm at the Temperature Extremes

List of Participants

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Zoology Division