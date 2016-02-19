The Cell and Environmental Temperature
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Cytoecology
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology Division, Volume 34:The Cell and Environmental Temperature documents the proceedings of the International Symposium on Cytoecology held in Leningrad, U.S.S.R., from May 31 to June 5, 1965.
This compilation focuses on the role of cellular reactions in the adaptation of multicellular organisms to environmental temperatures. The topics include the biochemical and physiological aspects of plant frost-resistance; mechanisms of resistance of poikilothermic animals to subfreezing temperatures; and changes in carbohydrate content of plants under heat-hardening. The analysis of seasonal changes in thermostability of frog muscles; effect of temperature on respiration and oxidative phosphorylation of pea seedlings; and metabolic and central nervous acclimation of fish to cold are also covered.
This publication is intended for biologists concerned with the cytology, physiology, and ecology of plants and animals.
Table of Contents
Preface
Session I
Opening Address
Address of Welcome
The Frost-Hardening Process of Plants
A Principle of the Frost-Resistance Mechanism in Plant and Animal Cells
Relation of Internal and External Factors on the Increase of the Frost-Hardiness in Woody Plants
Discussion
Session II
Biochemical and Physiological Aspects of Plant Frost-Resistance
The Autofluorescence of Cells of Some Northern Forest Plants with Regard to their Frost-Resistance
Protoplasmic Dehydration as One of the Causes of Cell Death from the Formation of Extracellular Ice
On Some Metabolic Changes in Shoot Apices of Wheat Plants at Low Temperatures
Morphological and Functional Changes of Chloroplasts After Cooling of Leaves of Cucumis sativus
Effect of Low Temperature on Mitosis in Plants
Cell Resistance to Low Temperatures as a Function of the Vitamin Factors
Cytochemical Peculiarities of Woody Plants and their Winter-Hardiness
The First Phase of Frost-Hardening of Winter Crop Plants in Darkness on Sugar Solutions
Discussion
Session III
Biophysical Aspects of the Action of Low Temperatures on Living Cells and Tissues
The Resistance of Insects to Deep Cooling and to Intracellular Freezing
Some Biochemical Mechanisms of Low Temperature Acclimation in Tropical Poikilotherms
Mechanisms of Resistance of Poikilothermic Animals to Subfreezing Temperatures
The Comparative Resistance of Tissues of Some Hibernating and Non-Hibernating Rodents to Cooling and Supercooling
Discussion
Session IV
Investigations on the Variability of Heat-Resistance in Plants
A Study of the Changes in Resistance of Plant Cells to the Action of Various Agents in the Light of Cytoecological Considerations
Heat-Hardening of Plant Cells under Natural and Experimental Conditions
The Influence of Cultivation Temperature on Cellular Resistance of Cabomba aquatica Aubl. to Various Agents
Temperature Adaptation of Cells of Marine and Freshwater Algae
Effects of High Temperature and Light on the Thermostability of Cells of Different Crop Varieties
On Reparation of Heat Injury by Plant Cells
The Influence of Heat-Hardening on the Resistance of Plant Cells to Different Injurious Agents
Changes in Carbohydrate Content of Plants Under Heat-Hardening
Discussion
Session V
Cellular Ecological Adaptations and Reactions, Demonstrated by Surviving Isolated Gill Tissues of Bivalves
Some Peculiarities in Temperature Adaptations of Protozoa as Compared to Multicellular Poikilotherms
A Comparative Study of Cellular Thermostability of Marine Invertebrates in Relation to their Geographical Distribution and Ecology
Thermostability of Muscle Tissue of Molluscs as a Cytophysiological Characteristic of a Species
Analysis of Seasonal Changes in Thermostability of Frog Muscles
The Relation of Tissue Heat-Resistance of Polychaetes to Osmotic and Temperature Conditions of the Environment
A Study of Cell Thermostability of Some Coelenterata
Heat-Resistance of Cells of Animals from Thermal Springs
The Effect of Maintenance Temperature of Multicellular Poikilotherms on the Thermostability of Intact Organisms and their Cells
Specific and Non-Specific Changes in Resistance of Paramecium caudatum Adapted to Different Temperatures
Phenomena of Conservatism and Changes in the Level of Cellular Heat-Resistance in Cultures of the Myocardia and their Cytophysiological Interpretation
Temperature Adaptations in Endoparasitic Protozoans of Amphibians in Connexion with Peculiarities of their Ecology and Life Cycle
Discussion
Session VI
The Role of SH and SS in the Resistance of Cells to High and Low Temperatures
Biochemical Mechanisms of the Death of Plants and their Tolerance and Adaptation to High Temperature in Natural Conditions
The Effect of Temperature on Respiration and Oxidative Phosphorylation of Pea Seedlings
Physiological and Biochemical Characteristics of Plant Cell Responses to Continuous Action of High Temperature
Reparation of Heat Injury in Plant Cells of Different Ages
Influence of Heating on the Rate of Protoplasmic Streaming and Cellular Resistance of Plants
Discussion
Session VII
A Survey of Experiments on Resistance-Adaptation
Thermostability of Cells and Protoplasmic Proteins in Poikilothermic Animals in Relation to the Problem of Species
Species Differences in the Heat-Resistance of Protoplasmic Proteins of Multicellular Poikilothermic Animals
The Relation Between Resistance of Cells and Tissues to Damage and Denaturation Capacity of Proteins
The Study of Actomyosin Thermostability of Skeletal Muscles of Sevan Trout
Cytophysiological and Serological Analysis of Intraspecific Differentiation of the Black Sea Horse Mackerel
Changes in Thermostability Level of Rana temporaria Tadpole Muscle Tissue as a Result of the Action of Temperature on Spermatozoa
On the Absence of Constant Correlation Between Heat-Resistance of Cells and the Melting Point of their Lipids
Discussion
Session VIII
Metabolic and Central Nervous Acclimation of Fish to Cold
Ontogenetic Adaptive Changes in Heat-Resistance of Silkworm Eggs in Relation to the Seasonal Changes in the Periods of Active Development and Rest (Diapause)
Heat-Resistance of Gametes of Poikilothermic Animals
Regulation of Excitability in Nervous and Muscle Tissues of Various Animals Due to Temperature Changes
The Analysis of Compensatory Processes in Isolated Rodent Muscles During Heat Injury
Reaction to Heating of the Ciliated Cells of Some Gastropod Mollusc Larvae
Changes in Heat-Resistance of Isolated Tissues as a Result of Preliminary Heating
Discussion
General Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Intermodular Aspects of the Structural Stability of Protoplasm at the Temperature Extremes
List of Participants
Author Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Zoology Division
