The Catecholamines in Psychiatric and Neurologic Disorders focuses on the contributions of catecholamines (CA) in the modulation of blood pressure, stress and exercise, body movements, memory, learning, emotions, thought processing, appetite, and mediation of psychotropic drug action.
The selection first elaborates on the techniques for the assessment and interpretation of catecholamine measurements in neuropsychiatric patients and catecholaminergic response to stress and exercise. Discussions focus on noradrenergic response to isometric exercise, isotonic exercise, effect of acceleration on sympathetic activity, techniques for sympathetic nervous system evaluation, and measurements of CA and their metabolites in cerebrospinal fluid.
The text then takes a look at urinary CA in behavioral research on stress; CA in anxiety disorders and mitral valve prolapse; and interaction with neurotransmitters in normal subjects and in patients with selected neurologic diseases. The selection examines noradrenergic responses in postural hypotension, norepinephrine, alcohol, and alcoholism, and catecholamine metabolism in anorexia nervosa. Topics include cerebral catecholamine metabolism in anorexia nervosa; central nervous system norepinephrine and voluntary alcohol drinking; and overview of norepinephrine in selected pediatric disorders.
The book is a dependable reference for neuropsychiatrists and readers interested in the contributions of catecholamines on psychiatric disorders.
1. Techniques for the Assessment and Interpretation of Catecholamine Measurements in Neuropsychiatric Patients
Catecholamine Assay Techniques
Techniques for Sympathetic Nervous System Evaluation
Conjugated Catecholamines
The Neurologic Basis for Changes in Plasma Catecholamines
Measurements of Catecholamines and Their Metabolites in Cerebrospinal Fluid
Cerebrospinal Fluid Catecholamines in Some Neuropsychiatric Diseases
I. Stress
2. The Catecholaminergic Response to Stress and Exercise
Age and Sympathetic Activity
Blood Sampling
Effect of Acceleration on Sympathetic Activity
Sympathetic Response to Acceleration Greater than 1G
The Noradrenergic Response to Isometric Exercise
Isotonic Exercise
Conclusions
3. Urinary Catecholamines in Behavioral Research on Stress
Relationship Between Epinephrine and Norepinephrine
Methodologic Aspects of Catecholamine Assessment
Consistency in Catecholamine Excretion
Factors Affecting Catecholamine Excretion
Catecholamines and Health
Clinical Application
Conclusions
II. Neuropsychiatric Disorders
4. Catecholamines in Anxiety Disorders and Mitral Valve Prolapse
Catecholamines in Anxiety Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Conclusions
5. Central Catecholamine Systems: Interaction with Neurotransmitters in Normal Subjects and in Patients with Selected Neurologic Diseases
Neurotransmitters Related to Norepinephrine in the Basal Ganglia
Epinephrine Systems
Dopamine Systems
Interaction of Dopamine and Norepinephrine
Striatonigral Pathways
Serotonin Cells
Peptide Neurons
Neurochemical Changes in Clinical Conditions
Conclusions
6. Noradrenergic Responses in Postural Hypotension: Implications for Therapy
Mechanisms of Postural Blood Pressure Maintenance
Diagnosis of the Systemic Defect Causing Postural Hypotension
Postural Hypotension in Diabetics
Therapy of Postural Hypotension
Approach to the Patient with Postural Hypotension
7. Norepinephrine, Alcohol, and Alcoholism
Effects of Alcohol on Brain Norepinephrine
Human Studies
Central Nervous System Norepinephrine and Voluntary Alcohol Drinking
Conclusions
8. Catecholamine Metabolism in Anorexia Nervosa
Peripheral Catecholamine Metabolism in Anorexia Nervosa
Cerebral Catecholamine Metabolism in Anorexia Nervosa
Conclusions
III. Pediatric Disorders and the Catecholamines
9. Overview of Norepinephrine in Selected Pediatric Disorders
Childhood Schizophrenia and Infantile Autism
Childhood Enuresis
Gilles de la Tourette's Syndrome
Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome
Juvenile Diabetes
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans
Familial Dysautonomia
Duchenne Type Muscular Dystrophy
Cystic Fibrosis
Reye's Syndrome
Down's Syndrome
Migraine
10. Catecholamine Metabolism in Hyperactive Children
Direct Biochemical Studies
Pharmacokinetic-Behavioral Studies
Pharmacologie, Clinical, and Biochemical Responses
Future Directions
IV. Affective Disorders and the Catecholamines
11. Norepinephrine in the Affective Disorders: Classic Biochemical Approaches
Methodologic Issues
Clinical Studies Antedating Measures of Norepinephrine
Clinical Studies of Norepinephrine
Conclusions
12. Norepinephrine in the Affective Disorders: Receptor Assessment Strategies
Methodologies
Tissue Receptor Studies
Challenge Strategies
Implications of Receptor Studies for Models of Noradrenergic Regulation in the Affective Disorders
Noradrenergic Receptor Changes Accompanying Antidepressant Treatment
Conclusions
13. Parkinsonism and Depression: Dopaminergic Mediation of Neuropathologic Processes in Human Beings
Mood Modulation by Drugs That Alter Central Dopamine Activity
Parkinson's Disease: Biochemistry and Treatment
Cognitive Function Modified by Depression, Parkinsonism, and Dopamine Agonists
Conclusions
V. Schizophrenia and the Catecholamines
14. Studies of Norepinephrine in Schizophrenia
Biochemistry
Pharmacology
Conclusions
15. Studies of the Dopamine Hypothesis of Schizophrenia
Presynaptic Dopaminergic Mechanisms
Postsynaptic Dopaminergic Mechanisms
Conclusions
