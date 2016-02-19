The Catecholamines in Psychiatric and Neurologic Disorders focuses on the contributions of catecholamines (CA) in the modulation of blood pressure, stress and exercise, body movements, memory, learning, emotions, thought processing, appetite, and mediation of psychotropic drug action.

The selection first elaborates on the techniques for the assessment and interpretation of catecholamine measurements in neuropsychiatric patients and catecholaminergic response to stress and exercise. Discussions focus on noradrenergic response to isometric exercise, isotonic exercise, effect of acceleration on sympathetic activity, techniques for sympathetic nervous system evaluation, and measurements of CA and their metabolites in cerebrospinal fluid.

The text then takes a look at urinary CA in behavioral research on stress; CA in anxiety disorders and mitral valve prolapse; and interaction with neurotransmitters in normal subjects and in patients with selected neurologic diseases. The selection examines noradrenergic responses in postural hypotension, norepinephrine, alcohol, and alcoholism, and catecholamine metabolism in anorexia nervosa. Topics include cerebral catecholamine metabolism in anorexia nervosa; central nervous system norepinephrine and voluntary alcohol drinking; and overview of norepinephrine in selected pediatric disorders.

The book is a dependable reference for neuropsychiatrists and readers interested in the contributions of catecholamines on psychiatric disorders.