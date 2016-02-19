The Catecholamines in Psychiatric and Neurologic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409951844, 9781483163123

The Catecholamines in Psychiatric and Neurologic Disorders

1st Edition

Editors: C. Raymond Lake Michael G. Ziegler
eBook ISBN: 9781483163123
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th March 1985
Page Count: 366
Description

The Catecholamines in Psychiatric and Neurologic Disorders focuses on the contributions of catecholamines (CA) in the modulation of blood pressure, stress and exercise, body movements, memory, learning, emotions, thought processing, appetite, and mediation of psychotropic drug action.

The selection first elaborates on the techniques for the assessment and interpretation of catecholamine measurements in neuropsychiatric patients and catecholaminergic response to stress and exercise. Discussions focus on noradrenergic response to isometric exercise, isotonic exercise, effect of acceleration on sympathetic activity, techniques for sympathetic nervous system evaluation, and measurements of CA and their metabolites in cerebrospinal fluid.

The text then takes a look at urinary CA in behavioral research on stress; CA in anxiety disorders and mitral valve prolapse; and interaction with neurotransmitters in normal subjects and in patients with selected neurologic diseases. The selection examines noradrenergic responses in postural hypotension, norepinephrine, alcohol, and alcoholism, and catecholamine metabolism in anorexia nervosa. Topics include cerebral catecholamine metabolism in anorexia nervosa; central nervous system norepinephrine and voluntary alcohol drinking; and overview of norepinephrine in selected pediatric disorders.

The book is a dependable reference for neuropsychiatrists and readers interested in the contributions of catecholamines on psychiatric disorders.

Table of Contents


Contributing Authors

Foreword

Preface

1. Techniques for the Assessment and Interpretation of Catecholamine Measurements in Neuropsychiatric Patients

Catecholamine Assay Techniques

Techniques for Sympathetic Nervous System Evaluation

Conjugated Catecholamines

The Neurologic Basis for Changes in Plasma Catecholamines

Measurements of Catecholamines and Their Metabolites in Cerebrospinal Fluid

Cerebrospinal Fluid Catecholamines in Some Neuropsychiatric Diseases

I. Stress

2. The Catecholaminergic Response to Stress and Exercise

Age and Sympathetic Activity

Blood Sampling

Effect of Acceleration on Sympathetic Activity

Sympathetic Response to Acceleration Greater than 1G

The Noradrenergic Response to Isometric Exercise

Isotonic Exercise

Conclusions

3. Urinary Catecholamines in Behavioral Research on Stress

Relationship Between Epinephrine and Norepinephrine

Methodologic Aspects of Catecholamine Assessment

Consistency in Catecholamine Excretion

Factors Affecting Catecholamine Excretion

Catecholamines and Health

Clinical Application

Conclusions

II. Neuropsychiatric Disorders

4. Catecholamines in Anxiety Disorders and Mitral Valve Prolapse

Catecholamines in Anxiety Disorders

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Conclusions

5. Central Catecholamine Systems: Interaction with Neurotransmitters in Normal Subjects and in Patients with Selected Neurologic Diseases

Neurotransmitters Related to Norepinephrine in the Basal Ganglia

Epinephrine Systems

Dopamine Systems

Interaction of Dopamine and Norepinephrine

Striatonigral Pathways

Serotonin Cells

Peptide Neurons

Neurochemical Changes in Clinical Conditions

Conclusions

6. Noradrenergic Responses in Postural Hypotension: Implications for Therapy

Mechanisms of Postural Blood Pressure Maintenance

Diagnosis of the Systemic Defect Causing Postural Hypotension

Postural Hypotension in Diabetics

Therapy of Postural Hypotension

Approach to the Patient with Postural Hypotension

7. Norepinephrine, Alcohol, and Alcoholism

Effects of Alcohol on Brain Norepinephrine

Human Studies

Central Nervous System Norepinephrine and Voluntary Alcohol Drinking

Conclusions

8. Catecholamine Metabolism in Anorexia Nervosa

Peripheral Catecholamine Metabolism in Anorexia Nervosa

Cerebral Catecholamine Metabolism in Anorexia Nervosa

Conclusions

III. Pediatric Disorders and the Catecholamines

9. Overview of Norepinephrine in Selected Pediatric Disorders

Childhood Schizophrenia and Infantile Autism

Childhood Enuresis

Gilles de la Tourette's Syndrome

Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome

Juvenile Diabetes

Dystonia Musculorum Deformans

Familial Dysautonomia

Duchenne Type Muscular Dystrophy

Cystic Fibrosis

Reye's Syndrome

Down's Syndrome

Migraine

10. Catecholamine Metabolism in Hyperactive Children

Direct Biochemical Studies

Pharmacokinetic-Behavioral Studies

Pharmacologie, Clinical, and Biochemical Responses

Future Directions

IV. Affective Disorders and the Catecholamines

11. Norepinephrine in the Affective Disorders: Classic Biochemical Approaches

Methodologic Issues

Clinical Studies Antedating Measures of Norepinephrine

Clinical Studies of Norepinephrine

Conclusions

12. Norepinephrine in the Affective Disorders: Receptor Assessment Strategies

Methodologies

Tissue Receptor Studies

Challenge Strategies

Implications of Receptor Studies for Models of Noradrenergic Regulation in the Affective Disorders

Noradrenergic Receptor Changes Accompanying Antidepressant Treatment

Conclusions

13. Parkinsonism and Depression: Dopaminergic Mediation of Neuropathologic Processes in Human Beings

Mood Modulation by Drugs That Alter Central Dopamine Activity

Parkinson's Disease: Biochemistry and Treatment

Cognitive Function Modified by Depression, Parkinsonism, and Dopamine Agonists

Conclusions

V. Schizophrenia and the Catecholamines

14. Studies of Norepinephrine in Schizophrenia

Biochemistry

Pharmacology

Conclusions

15. Studies of the Dopamine Hypothesis of Schizophrenia

Presynaptic Dopaminergic Mechanisms

Postsynaptic Dopaminergic Mechanisms

Conclusions

Glossary

Index


