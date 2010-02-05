The Cardiovascular System
2nd Edition
Systems of the Body Series
Table of Contents
A design specification for the cardiovascular system. Cardiac muscle structure and function. The heart as a pump: valve function and valve disease. Regulation of cardiac function. Blood supply to the heart. Heart failure. The elctrocardiogram. Large blood vessels. Resistance blood vessels.Arterial blood pressure. Capilliary function and lymphatic system. Fetal cardiovascular system and congenital heart disease. Exercise and the cardiovascular system. Haemorrhage and circulatory shoock.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 5th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050824
About the Authors
Alan Noble Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Lecturer in Physiology, School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Robert Johnson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paediatric Cardiology, Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, UK
Alan Thomas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Physiology, School of Biological Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Paul Bass Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Histopathology and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Southampton University Hospitals NHS Trust, Southampton, UK