The Cardiovascular System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702033742, 9780702050824

The Cardiovascular System

2nd Edition

Systems of the Body Series

Authors: Alan Noble Robert Johnson Alan Thomas Paul Bass
eBook ISBN: 9780702050824
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th February 2010
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A design specification for the cardiovascular system. Cardiac muscle structure and function. The heart as a pump: valve function and valve disease. Regulation of cardiac function. Blood supply to the heart. Heart failure. The elctrocardiogram. Large blood vessels. Resistance blood vessels.Arterial blood pressure. Capilliary function and lymphatic system. Fetal cardiovascular system and congenital heart disease. Exercise and the cardiovascular system. Haemorrhage and circulatory shoock.

Key Features

  • One of the seven volumes in the Systems of the Body series.

  • Concise text covers the core anatomy, physiology and biochemistry in an integrated manner as required by system- and problem-based medical courses.

  • The basic science is presented in the clinical context in a way appropriate for the early part of the medical course.

  • There is a linked website providing self-assessment material ideal for examination preparation.

    • Details

    No. of pages:
    192
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Churchill Livingstone 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Churchill Livingstone
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702050824

    About the Authors

    Alan Noble Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Visiting Lecturer in Physiology, School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

    Robert Johnson Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Consultant in Paediatric Cardiology, Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, UK

    Alan Thomas Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Lecturer in Physiology, School of Biological Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

    Paul Bass Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Consultant in Histopathology and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Southampton University Hospitals NHS Trust, Southampton, UK

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.