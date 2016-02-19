The Cardiovascular System, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504364, 9780080585369

The Cardiovascular System, Part B, Volume 12B

1st Edition

Series Editors: William Hoar David Randall Anthony Farrell
eBook ISBN: 9780080585369
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 1992
Page Count: 474
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Fish Blood Cells. Chemical Properties of the Blood. Blood and Extracellular Fluid Volume Regulation: Role of the Renin-Angiotensin System and Artrial Natriuretic Peptides. Catecholamines. Cardiovascular Control By Purines, 5-Hydroxy-Tryptamine and Neuropeptides. Nervous Control of the Heart and Cardiorespiratory Interactions. Afferent Inputs Associate with Cardio-Ventilatory Control in Fish.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Fish and wildlife biologists, physiologists, developmental biologists, zoologists, animal husbandry researchers, fishery biologists, and aquaculturists.

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585369

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

William Hoar Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

Anthony Farrell Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.