The Cannabinoids: Chemical, Pharmacologic, and Therapeutic Aspects
1st Edition
Description
The Cannabinoids: Chemical, Pharmacologic, and Therapeutic Aspects provides a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects of cannabis and its constituents.
The book is organized into six sections. Section I covers the clinical aspects of cannabis including the health aspects, impact on memory function, and the characteristics and treatment of marijuana abusers. Section II on chemical aspects includes studies on the chemistry and structure-activity relationships of cannabinoids; smoking characteristics of marijuana cigarettes; and developments in cannabinoid analyses of body fluids. Section III on metabolic and pharmacokinetic aspects includes studies on the metabolism, disposition, and pharmacokinetics of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in men and women; single dose kinetics of cannabidiol in man; and distribution and disposition of THC in different tissues of the rat.
Section IV on reproductive aspects include studies on the effects of chronic administration of THC on the early embryonic development of mice; effects of cannabinoids on spermatogenesis in mice; and possible mechanism for the cellular effects of marijuana on male reproductive function. Section V on neuropharmacologic aspects includes studies on the discriminative stimulus properties of THC and the effects of cannabinoids on neurotransmitter receptors in the brain. Section VI on therapeutic aspects includes studies such as the possible anxiolytic effects of cannabidiol; tetrahydrocannabinol effects on extrapyramidal motor behaviors in Parkinson's disease; and the use of cannabinoids in glaucoma.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Section I. Clinical Aspects
Health Aspects of Cannabis Use
Marijuana: Acute Effects on Human Memory
Characteristics, Behaviors, and Outcomes for Marijuana Users Seeking Treatment in Drug Abuse Treatment Program
Section II. Chemical Aspects
Chemistry and Structure-Activity Relationships of Cannabinoids: An Overview
Separation of Acid and Neutral Cannabinoids in Cannabis sativa L. Using HPLC
Constituents of Cannabis sativa L. XXIV: Cannabitetrol, a New Polyhydroxylated Cannabinoid
Some Smoking Characteristics of Marijuana Cigarettes
An Automated Computer-Based System for the Study of Marijuana Smoking Dynamics
Developments in Cannabinoid Analyses of Body Fluids: Implications for Forensic Applications
Radioimmunoassay for 1 l-Hydroxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, Major Psychoactive Metabolite of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol
Novel Derivatization Methods in the Analysis of Cannabinoids
Section III. Metabolic and Phamacokinetic Aspects
Recent Studies on the Pharmacokinetics of Delta-1-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Man
Metabolism, Disposition, and Pharmacokinetics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Male and Female Subjects
Acidic Metabolites of Delta-1-Tetrahydrocannabinol Excreted in the Urine of Man
Single Dose Kinetics of Cannabidiol in Man
The Pharmacokinetics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Man after Simultaneous Intravenous and Oral Administration
Marijuana: Absorption of Delta-1-Tetrahydrocannabinol by Smoking. A Preliminary Study
Relation of Plasma Delta-9-THC Concentrations to Subjective "High" in Marijuana Users: A Review and Reanalysis
Urinary Cannabinoid Excretion Patterns
Urine Excretion Patterns of Cannabinoids and the Clinical Application of the Emit-d.a.u. Cannabinoid Urine Assay for Substance Abuse Treatment
Pharmacokinetics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Rabbits and Mice with Measurements to the Low Picogram Range by Combined Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Using Metastable Ion Detection
Distribution and Disposition of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Different Tissues of the Rat
Superoxide Radical Generation and Nitro Blue Tetrazolium Reduction by Ethanol in the Presence of Ultraviolet Light and Its Inhibition by Superoxide Dismutase and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol
Superoxide Radical Involvement in the Oxidation of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Its Inhibition by Superoxide Dismutase
Section IV. Reproductive Aspects
The Effects of Chronic Administration of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol on the Early Embryonic Development of Mice
Cytological Observations on the Seminal Vesicle, Ventral Prostate, and Adrenal of 39-Day Old Male Rats Treated Neonatally with Estradiol Benzoate and/or Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol
Effects of Neonatal Administration of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and/or Estradiol Benzoate (EB) on Reproductive Development and Function of the Male Rat
Effects of Chronic Cannabinoid Treatment on Androgenic Stimulation of Male Accessory Sex Organs in the Rat
Maternal or Paternal Exposure to Cannabinoids Affects Central Neurotransmitter Levels and Reproductive Function in Male Offspring
Effects of Cannabinoids on Spermatogenesis in Mice: In Vivo and in Vitro Studies
Sex Hormone Levels in Adult Rats Injected with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Phencyclidine
Possible Mechanism for the Cellular Effects of Marijuana on Male Reproductive Function
Tolerance to the Reproductive Effects of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol: Comparison of the Acute, Short-Term, and Chronic Drug Effects on Menstrual Cycle Hormones
Inhibition of Suckling-Induced Prolactin Secretion by Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol
Effects of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol on Serum Prolactin in Female Rats Bearing CNS Lesions: Implications for Site of Drug Action
Section V. Neuropharmacologic Aspects
Pharmacological Activity of Delta-9-THC Metabolites and Analogs of CBD, Delta-8-THC, and Delta-9-THC
The Discriminative Stimulus Properties of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol: Generalization to Some Metabolites and Congeners
Enhanced Reactivity and Decreased Food Intake in Mice Treated Chronically with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol
Effects of Cannabinoids on Neurotransmitter Receptors in the Brain
Further Studies of the Interaction of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol with the Beta-Adrenergic Receptor
Monoamine Oxidase and Cannabis: Species, Tissue, and Drug Selectivity
Electrophysiological Effects of THC on Cortical Sensory Evoked Activity
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol: Site of Action for Autonomic Effects
The Effects of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Injections to the Nucleus Accumbens on the Locomotor Activity of Rats
Peer and Maternal Social Interaction Patterns in Offspring of Rhesus Monkeys Treated Chronically with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol
Section VI. Cellular Aspects
Cellular Effects of CannabisSupporting Interference of the Drug with Arginine Utilization and/or Metabolism: A New Hypothesis on Mechanism of Action
Triglyceride/Phospholipid Partitioning and Pharmacokinetics of Some Natural and Semi-Synthetic Cannabinoids: Further Evidence for the Involvement of Specific Receptors in the Mediation of the Psychotropic Effects of Delta-l-THC and Delta-6-THC
The Role of Prostaglandins in the Actions of the Cannabinoids
The Effect of a Single Injection of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol on the Fractional Sodium and Potassium Excretion in the Dog: A Preliminary Study
Response of Salmonella typhimurium Mutants to Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and in Conjunction with Known Mutagens
Section VII. Therapeutic Aspects
Recent Advances in the Use of Cannabinoids as Therapeutic Agents
Possible Anxiolytic Effects of Cannabidiol
Tetrahydrocannabinol Effects on Extrapyramidal Motor Behaviors in an Animal Model of Parkinson's Disease
Behavioral Pharmacogenetic Studies of Cannabinoids: Developmental Effects in Tetrahydrocannabinol-Seizure Susceptible Rabbits
Electrophysiological Mechanisms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinols Convulsant Actions
Antiemetic Properties and Plasma Concentrations of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol against Cisplatin Vomiting in Cats
Cannabinoids in Glaucoma III: The Effects of Different Cannabinoids on Intraocular Pressure in the Monkey
Antiglaucoma Effects of Topically and Orally Administered Cannabinoids
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Herpes Simplex Virus Replication
Index
