The Cannabinoids: Chemical, Pharmacologic, and Therapeutic Aspects provides a comprehensive discussion of the various aspects of cannabis and its constituents. The book is organized into six sections. Section I covers the clinical aspects of cannabis including the health aspects, impact on memory function, and the characteristics and treatment of marijuana abusers. Section II on chemical aspects includes studies on the chemistry and structure-activity relationships of cannabinoids; smoking characteristics of marijuana cigarettes; and developments in cannabinoid analyses of body fluids. Section III on metabolic and pharmacokinetic aspects includes studies on the metabolism, disposition, and pharmacokinetics of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in men and women; single dose kinetics of cannabidiol in man; and distribution and disposition of THC in different tissues of the rat. Section IV on reproductive aspects include studies on the effects of chronic administration of THC on the early embryonic development of mice; effects of cannabinoids on spermatogenesis in mice; and possible mechanism for the cellular effects of marijuana on male reproductive function. Section V on neuropharmacologic aspects includes studies on the discriminative stimulus properties of THC and the effects of cannabinoids on neurotransmitter receptors in the brain. Section VI on therapeutic aspects includes studies such as the possible anxiolytic effects of cannabidiol; tetrahydrocannabinol effects on extrapyramidal motor behaviors in Parkinson's disease; and the use of cannabinoids in glaucoma.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Section I. Clinical Aspects

Health Aspects of Cannabis Use

Marijuana: Acute Effects on Human Memory

Characteristics, Behaviors, and Outcomes for Marijuana Users Seeking Treatment in Drug Abuse Treatment Program

Section II. Chemical Aspects

Chemistry and Structure-Activity Relationships of Cannabinoids: An Overview

Separation of Acid and Neutral Cannabinoids in Cannabis sativa L. Using HPLC

Constituents of Cannabis sativa L. XXIV: Cannabitetrol, a New Polyhydroxylated Cannabinoid

Some Smoking Characteristics of Marijuana Cigarettes

An Automated Computer-Based System for the Study of Marijuana Smoking Dynamics

Developments in Cannabinoid Analyses of Body Fluids: Implications for Forensic Applications

Radioimmunoassay for 1 l-Hydroxy-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, Major Psychoactive Metabolite of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Novel Derivatization Methods in the Analysis of Cannabinoids

Section III. Metabolic and Phamacokinetic Aspects

Recent Studies on the Pharmacokinetics of Delta-1-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Man

Metabolism, Disposition, and Pharmacokinetics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Male and Female Subjects

Acidic Metabolites of Delta-1-Tetrahydrocannabinol Excreted in the Urine of Man

Single Dose Kinetics of Cannabidiol in Man

The Pharmacokinetics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Man after Simultaneous Intravenous and Oral Administration

Marijuana: Absorption of Delta-1-Tetrahydrocannabinol by Smoking. A Preliminary Study

Relation of Plasma Delta-9-THC Concentrations to Subjective "High" in Marijuana Users: A Review and Reanalysis

Urinary Cannabinoid Excretion Patterns

Urine Excretion Patterns of Cannabinoids and the Clinical Application of the Emit-d.a.u. Cannabinoid Urine Assay for Substance Abuse Treatment

Pharmacokinetics of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in Rabbits and Mice with Measurements to the Low Picogram Range by Combined Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Using Metastable Ion Detection

Distribution and Disposition of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Different Tissues of the Rat

Superoxide Radical Generation and Nitro Blue Tetrazolium Reduction by Ethanol in the Presence of Ultraviolet Light and Its Inhibition by Superoxide Dismutase and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Superoxide Radical Involvement in the Oxidation of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Its Inhibition by Superoxide Dismutase

Section IV. Reproductive Aspects

The Effects of Chronic Administration of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol on the Early Embryonic Development of Mice

Cytological Observations on the Seminal Vesicle, Ventral Prostate, and Adrenal of 39-Day Old Male Rats Treated Neonatally with Estradiol Benzoate and/or Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Effects of Neonatal Administration of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and/or Estradiol Benzoate (EB) on Reproductive Development and Function of the Male Rat

Effects of Chronic Cannabinoid Treatment on Androgenic Stimulation of Male Accessory Sex Organs in the Rat

Maternal or Paternal Exposure to Cannabinoids Affects Central Neurotransmitter Levels and Reproductive Function in Male Offspring

Effects of Cannabinoids on Spermatogenesis in Mice: In Vivo and in Vitro Studies

Sex Hormone Levels in Adult Rats Injected with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Phencyclidine

Possible Mechanism for the Cellular Effects of Marijuana on Male Reproductive Function

Tolerance to the Reproductive Effects of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol: Comparison of the Acute, Short-Term, and Chronic Drug Effects on Menstrual Cycle Hormones

Inhibition of Suckling-Induced Prolactin Secretion by Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Effects of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol on Serum Prolactin in Female Rats Bearing CNS Lesions: Implications for Site of Drug Action

Section V. Neuropharmacologic Aspects

Pharmacological Activity of Delta-9-THC Metabolites and Analogs of CBD, Delta-8-THC, and Delta-9-THC

The Discriminative Stimulus Properties of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol: Generalization to Some Metabolites and Congeners

Enhanced Reactivity and Decreased Food Intake in Mice Treated Chronically with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Effects of Cannabinoids on Neurotransmitter Receptors in the Brain

Further Studies of the Interaction of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol with the Beta-Adrenergic Receptor

Monoamine Oxidase and Cannabis: Species, Tissue, and Drug Selectivity

Electrophysiological Effects of THC on Cortical Sensory Evoked Activity

Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol: Site of Action for Autonomic Effects

The Effects of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Injections to the Nucleus Accumbens on the Locomotor Activity of Rats

Peer and Maternal Social Interaction Patterns in Offspring of Rhesus Monkeys Treated Chronically with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Section VI. Cellular Aspects

Cellular Effects of CannabisSupporting Interference of the Drug with Arginine Utilization and/or Metabolism: A New Hypothesis on Mechanism of Action

Triglyceride/Phospholipid Partitioning and Pharmacokinetics of Some Natural and Semi-Synthetic Cannabinoids: Further Evidence for the Involvement of Specific Receptors in the Mediation of the Psychotropic Effects of Delta-l-THC and Delta-6-THC

The Role of Prostaglandins in the Actions of the Cannabinoids

The Effect of a Single Injection of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol on the Fractional Sodium and Potassium Excretion in the Dog: A Preliminary Study

Response of Salmonella typhimurium Mutants to Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and in Conjunction with Known Mutagens

Section VII. Therapeutic Aspects

Recent Advances in the Use of Cannabinoids as Therapeutic Agents

Possible Anxiolytic Effects of Cannabidiol

Tetrahydrocannabinol Effects on Extrapyramidal Motor Behaviors in an Animal Model of Parkinson's Disease

Behavioral Pharmacogenetic Studies of Cannabinoids: Developmental Effects in Tetrahydrocannabinol-Seizure Susceptible Rabbits

Electrophysiological Mechanisms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinols Convulsant Actions

Antiemetic Properties and Plasma Concentrations of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol against Cisplatin Vomiting in Cats

Cannabinoids in Glaucoma III: The Effects of Different Cannabinoids on Intraocular Pressure in the Monkey

Antiglaucoma Effects of Topically and Orally Administered Cannabinoids

Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol and Herpes Simplex Virus Replication

Index





