The Cancer Stem Cell Niche - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323853255

The Cancer Stem Cell Niche, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editor: Susie Nilsson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323853255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Malignant bone marrow niche
Ben Cao
2. Breast cancer stem cell niche
Christina Rangel
3. The Prostate Cancer Stem Cell Niche: Genetic Drivers and Therapeutic Approaches
Giacomo Canesin
4. Impact of prostate cancer stem cells niches on prostate cancer tumorigenesis and progression
Damu Tang
5. The Testicular Cancer Stem Cell Niche
Unai Silvan
6. Lung Cancer Stem Cell niche
Ivan Bertoncello
7. Stem Cell Niches in Bone and Their Roles in Cancer Metastasis
Ingunn Holen
8. The Role of Vasculature in Cancer Stem Cell Niches
Anjali Kusumbe

Description

Advances in Stem Cells and their Niches series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Stem Cells and their Niches series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the The Cancer Stem Cell Niche

Readership

Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323853255

About the Editor

Susie Nilsson

Dr Nilsson is currently involved in multiple research projects, all aimed to conduct extensive cellular, molecular and functional analyses of blood stem cells, their progeny and their bone marrow microenvironment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Biomedical Manufacturing, CSIRO; Monash University, Australia

