The Cancer Stem Cell Niche, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Malignant bone marrow niche
Ben Cao
2. Breast cancer stem cell niche
Christina Rangel
3. The Prostate Cancer Stem Cell Niche: Genetic Drivers and Therapeutic Approaches
Giacomo Canesin
4. Impact of prostate cancer stem cells niches on prostate cancer tumorigenesis and progression
Damu Tang
5. The Testicular Cancer Stem Cell Niche
Unai Silvan
6. Lung Cancer Stem Cell niche
Ivan Bertoncello
7. Stem Cell Niches in Bone and Their Roles in Cancer Metastasis
Ingunn Holen
8. The Role of Vasculature in Cancer Stem Cell Niches
Anjali Kusumbe
Description
Advances in Stem Cells and their Niches series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Stem Cells and their Niches series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the The Cancer Stem Cell Niche
Readership
Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853255
About the Editor
Susie Nilsson
Dr Nilsson is currently involved in multiple research projects, all aimed to conduct extensive cellular, molecular and functional analyses of blood stem cells, their progeny and their bone marrow microenvironment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomedical Manufacturing, CSIRO; Monash University, Australia
