The Business Planner
1st Edition
A Complete Guide to Raising Finance for Your Business
Description
The Business Planner: A Complete Guide to Raising Finance for Your Business focuses on the steps and approaches involved in business planning aimed at increasing the financial capabilities of a business.
The book first elaborates on introducing business plans and writing the commercial section. Discussions focus on detailing the market, describing products and services, listing of objectives, using a business plan, composing an introductory letter, and compiling a business plan. The text then ponders on drawing up the financial section, as well as preparing the profit budget, drafting cash flow forecast, projecting annual accounts, and examining financial requirements. The manuscript takes a look at adding the appendices, including checking the contents, positioning the appendices, and presenting the documents. The text also examines the setting up of a manufacturing business, purchasing of a shop, expanding a service agency, and starting a home-based venture.
The publication is a vital source of data for businesspeople and researchers interested in the processes involved in putting up a business.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
1 Introducing Business Plans
Using a Business Plan
Compiling a Business Plan
Composing an Introductory Letter
Summary
2 Writing the Commercial Section
Starting Off
About your Business
Describing Products and Services
You and your Team
Detailing the Market
Listing your Objectives
Summary
3 Drawing Up the Financial Section
Preparing the Profit Budget
Drafting your Cash Flow Forecast
Projecting Annual Accounts
Examining your Financial Requirements
Summary
4 Adding the Appendices
Checking the Contents
Positioning the Appendices
Presenting the Documents
Summary
5 Putting it All Together
Setting Up a Manufacturing Business
Buying a Shop
Expanding a Service Agency
Starting a Home-Based Venture
Summary
6 Looking for Help
Accountants to Customers
Enterprise Agencies to Investment Intermediaries
Libraries to Product Protection Organizations
Research Organizations to Venture Capital Houses
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 24th February 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105888