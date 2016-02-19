The Business Planner: A Complete Guide to Raising Finance for Your Business focuses on the steps and approaches involved in business planning aimed at increasing the financial capabilities of a business.

The book first elaborates on introducing business plans and writing the commercial section. Discussions focus on detailing the market, describing products and services, listing of objectives, using a business plan, composing an introductory letter, and compiling a business plan. The text then ponders on drawing up the financial section, as well as preparing the profit budget, drafting cash flow forecast, projecting annual accounts, and examining financial requirements. The manuscript takes a look at adding the appendices, including checking the contents, positioning the appendices, and presenting the documents. The text also examines the setting up of a manufacturing business, purchasing of a shop, expanding a service agency, and starting a home-based venture.

The publication is a vital source of data for businesspeople and researchers interested in the processes involved in putting up a business.