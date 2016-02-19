The Business Planner - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750601368, 9781483105888

The Business Planner

1st Edition

A Complete Guide to Raising Finance for Your Business

Authors: Iain Maitland
eBook ISBN: 9781483105888
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th February 1992
Page Count: 166
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Business Planner: A Complete Guide to Raising Finance for Your Business focuses on the steps and approaches involved in business planning aimed at increasing the financial capabilities of a business.

The book first elaborates on introducing business plans and writing the commercial section. Discussions focus on detailing the market, describing products and services, listing of objectives, using a business plan, composing an introductory letter, and compiling a business plan. The text then ponders on drawing up the financial section, as well as preparing the profit budget, drafting cash flow forecast, projecting annual accounts, and examining financial requirements. The manuscript takes a look at adding the appendices, including checking the contents, positioning the appendices, and presenting the documents. The text also examines the setting up of a manufacturing business, purchasing of a shop, expanding a service agency, and starting a home-based venture.

The publication is a vital source of data for businesspeople and researchers interested in the processes involved in putting up a business.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

1 Introducing Business Plans

Using a Business Plan

Compiling a Business Plan

Composing an Introductory Letter

Summary

2 Writing the Commercial Section

Starting Off

About your Business

Describing Products and Services

You and your Team

Detailing the Market

Listing your Objectives

Summary

3 Drawing Up the Financial Section

Preparing the Profit Budget

Drafting your Cash Flow Forecast

Projecting Annual Accounts

Examining your Financial Requirements

Summary

4 Adding the Appendices

Checking the Contents

Positioning the Appendices

Presenting the Documents

Summary

5 Putting it All Together

Setting Up a Manufacturing Business

Buying a Shop

Expanding a Service Agency

Starting a Home-Based Venture

Summary

6 Looking for Help

Accountants to Customers

Enterprise Agencies to Investment Intermediaries

Libraries to Product Protection Organizations

Research Organizations to Venture Capital Houses

Summary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105888

About the Author

Iain Maitland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.