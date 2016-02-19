The Brown Rot Fungi of Fruit
1st Edition
Their Biology and Control
Authors: R. J. W. Byrde H. J. Willetts
eBook ISBN: 9781483151892
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 188
Description
The Brown Rot Fungi of Fruit: Their Biology and Control describes the brown rot group of related pathogens. Organized into ten chapters, this book first discusses the history, symptoms, host, life cycles, and geographical distribution of brown rot fungi. Subsequent chapters describe the fungi's taxonomy, nomenclature, structure, morphogenesis, physiology, biochemistry, survival, evolution, and status. Other chapters elucidate the control of the brown rot fungi.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
Foreword
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
History
Symptoms
Hosts
Life Cycles
Geographical Distribution
2. Taxonomy and Nomenclature
General
Generic Name
Species Names
Sub-Specific Forms
Present-Day Taxonomy of Brown Rot Fungi
3. Structure and Morphogenesis
The Hypha
The Mycelium
Stromata
Macroconidia
Microconidia
Apothecia and Ascospores
4. Physiology
Nutrition
Temperature
H-Ion Concentration
Relative Humidity and Moisture
Oxygen Relationships
Light
5. Biochemistry
Cellular Constituents
Intermediary (General) Metabolism
Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Sterols and Their Metabolism
Polysaccharides and Their Metabolism
6. Survival
Desiccation
Extremes of Temperature
Radiations
Competition from Other Micro-Organisms
Starvation
7. Infection
Pre-Penetration
Penetration
Post-Penetration
Resistance to Infection
8. Chemical Control
Economic Importance
Vulnerable Stages in the Pathogen's Life-Cycle
Protection of the Healthy Host against Infection by Spores
Eradication of Overwintering Inoculum
Suppression of Sporulation in the Growing Season
Fungicidal Studies with the Brown Rot Fungi
9. Control by Other Means
Reduction of Fungal Inoculum - General Hygiene
The Importance and Possible Control of Spore Vectors
Control of Wound Agents
Orchard and Store Management
Breeding for Resistance
The Possibility of Biological Control
Government Legislation
Disease Forecasting
10. Evolution and Status
Genetic Variability of Brown Rot Fungi
Origins of Hosts
Centers of origin of Monilinia
Ancestral Form
Possible Evolutionary Events
Status as Pathogens
Possible Reasons for Present-Day Distribution
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151892
About the Author
R. J. W. Byrde
H. J. Willetts
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.