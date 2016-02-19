The Brown Rot Fungi of Fruit: Their Biology and Control describes the brown rot group of related pathogens. Organized into ten chapters, this book first discusses the history, symptoms, host, life cycles, and geographical distribution of brown rot fungi. Subsequent chapters describe the fungi's taxonomy, nomenclature, structure, morphogenesis, physiology, biochemistry, survival, evolution, and status. Other chapters elucidate the control of the brown rot fungi.

1. Introduction

History

Symptoms

Hosts

Life Cycles

Geographical Distribution

2. Taxonomy and Nomenclature

General

Generic Name

Species Names

Sub-Specific Forms

Present-Day Taxonomy of Brown Rot Fungi

3. Structure and Morphogenesis

The Hypha

The Mycelium

Stromata

Macroconidia

Microconidia

Apothecia and Ascospores

4. Physiology

Nutrition

Temperature

H-Ion Concentration

Relative Humidity and Moisture

Oxygen Relationships

Light

5. Biochemistry

Cellular Constituents

Intermediary (General) Metabolism

Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism

Sterols and Their Metabolism

Polysaccharides and Their Metabolism

6. Survival

Desiccation

Extremes of Temperature

Radiations

Competition from Other Micro-Organisms

Starvation

7. Infection

Pre-Penetration

Penetration

Post-Penetration

Resistance to Infection

8. Chemical Control

Economic Importance

Vulnerable Stages in the Pathogen's Life-Cycle

Protection of the Healthy Host against Infection by Spores

Eradication of Overwintering Inoculum

Suppression of Sporulation in the Growing Season

Fungicidal Studies with the Brown Rot Fungi

9. Control by Other Means

Reduction of Fungal Inoculum - General Hygiene

The Importance and Possible Control of Spore Vectors

Control of Wound Agents

Orchard and Store Management

Breeding for Resistance

The Possibility of Biological Control

Government Legislation

Disease Forecasting

10. Evolution and Status

Genetic Variability of Brown Rot Fungi

Origins of Hosts

Centers of origin of Monilinia

Ancestral Form

Possible Evolutionary Events

Status as Pathogens

Possible Reasons for Present-Day Distribution

