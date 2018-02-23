The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine Question & Answer Companion - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323480437, 9780323597210

The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine Question & Answer Companion

2nd Edition

Authors: Ajay Singh Joseph Loscalzo Sarah Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9780323597210
eBook ISBN: 9780323597227
Paperback ISBN: 9780323480437
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2018
Page Count: 224
Description

Based on the popular review course from Harvard Medical School, The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine Question & Answer Companion, 2nd Edition, provides more than 450 questions and in-depth answers on all specialties of internal medicine, as well as palliative care, occupational medicine, psychiatry, and geriatric medicine. Ideal for preparing for certification or maintenance of certification, this highly regarded review tool positions you for exam success!

Key Features

Shares the knowledge and expertise of leading authorities from Harvard as well as former chief residents at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Table of Contents

Brigham Q&A Companion

　

1. Infectious Diseases

2. Hematology and Oncology

3. Rheumatology

4. Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

5. Endocrinology

6. Nephrology and Hypertension

7. Gastroenterology

　8. Cardiovascular Disease

9. General Internal Medicine

　　

Details

224
English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780323597210
9780323597227
9780323480437

About the Author

Ajay Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Chief, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA

Joseph Loscalzo

Affiliations and Expertise

Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA

Sarah Hammond

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Bringham and Women's Hospital, Department of Medicine, Boston Massachusetts

