The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine Question & Answer Companion
2nd Edition
Based on the popular review course from Harvard Medical School, The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine Question & Answer Companion, 2nd Edition, provides more than 450 questions and in-depth answers on all specialties of internal medicine, as well as palliative care, occupational medicine, psychiatry, and geriatric medicine. Ideal for preparing for certification or maintenance of certification, this highly regarded review tool positions you for exam success!
1. Infectious Diseases
2. Hematology and Oncology
3. Rheumatology
4. Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
5. Endocrinology
6. Nephrology and Hypertension
7. Gastroenterology
8. Cardiovascular Disease
9. General Internal Medicine
Ajay Singh
Clinical Chief, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Joseph Loscalzo
Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA
Sarah Hammond
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Bringham and Women's Hospital, Department of Medicine, Boston Massachusetts