The Breast: Morphology, Physiology, and Lactation covers the mammary morphology and function related to endocrine physiology, as well as the pathophysiologic disorders, such as galactorrhea. Knowledge of the many hormones influencing the structure and function of the breast enables one to relate cyclic endocrine ovarian changes to symptoms of premenstrual mammary tension, parenchymal alterations, and breast neoplasia.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a description of the female breast development. This topic is followed by a discussion on the morphological aspects of the mature female breast, including the anatomy of the mammary gland, breast changes during pregnancy, and milk synthesis. The next chapters focus on the process of lactation and the hormonal mechanisms involved in lactation maintenance. Other chapters consider the techniques, principles, and advantages of breast feeding, as well as the concept of lactation suppression. The final chapters examine the syndromes, potential causes, and management galactorrhea, which is associated with increased pituitary prolactin secretion and deficient gonadotropin production.

This book is of value to medical students, physiologists, endocrinologists, pharmacologists, basic and clinical investigators, physicians, and clinicians.