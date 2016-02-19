The Breast
1st Edition
Morphology, Physiology, and Lactation
Description
The Breast: Morphology, Physiology, and Lactation covers the mammary morphology and function related to endocrine physiology, as well as the pathophysiologic disorders, such as galactorrhea. Knowledge of the many hormones influencing the structure and function of the breast enables one to relate cyclic endocrine ovarian changes to symptoms of premenstrual mammary tension, parenchymal alterations, and breast neoplasia.
This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a description of the female breast development. This topic is followed by a discussion on the morphological aspects of the mature female breast, including the anatomy of the mammary gland, breast changes during pregnancy, and milk synthesis. The next chapters focus on the process of lactation and the hormonal mechanisms involved in lactation maintenance. Other chapters consider the techniques, principles, and advantages of breast feeding, as well as the concept of lactation suppression. The final chapters examine the syndromes, potential causes, and management galactorrhea, which is associated with increased pituitary prolactin secretion and deficient gonadotropin production.
This book is of value to medical students, physiologists, endocrinologists, pharmacologists, basic and clinical investigators, physicians, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Development of the Female Breast
A. Embryonic and Fetal Mammary Development
B. Intrauterine Development of the Mesodermal Components of the Mammary Gland: Vascular Apparatus, Connective Tissue, Smooth Musculature, and Fat
C. The Mammary Gland of the Newborn and the Child
D. Mammary Gland during Puberty and Adolescence
E. Congenital Breast Anomalies
Chapter II Morphology of the Mature Female Breast
A. Gross Anatomy of the Breast
B. Microscopic Anatomy of the Mammary Parenchymal Tissue
C. Cyclic Changes of the Adult Mammary Gland
D. Breast Changes during Pregnancy
E. Milk Synthesis and Milk Secretion during Pregnancy
F. Pregnancy Induced Changes of the Anterior Pituitary Gland
Chapter III Galactopoiesis, Galactosecretion, and Onset of Lactation
A. Antenatal Preparation of the Breasts for Nursing
B. Milk Synthesis and Colostrum Formation during Pregnancy
C. Onset of Lactation
D. Biochemistry of Milk Synthesis and Cellular Mechanisms of Milk Release
Chapter IV Lactation and Maternal Changes
A. Maintenance of Lactation and Hormonal Mechanisms Involved
B. Neurohumoral Reflex Pathways for Pituitary Release of Prolactin and Oxytocin
Chapter V Feeding the Newborn
A. Techniques and Principles of Breast Feeding
B. Nursing versus Bottle Feeding
Chapter VI Lactation and Reproductive Function
A. Return of Fertility Postpartum
B. Contraception Postpartum: Effect of Oral Contraceptives on Lactating Mother and Breast-Fed Infant
Chapter VII Suppression of Lactation
A. Clinical Suppression of Lactation
B. Medicamentous Suppression of Lactation
C. Breast Involution Postlactation
D. Menopausal Mammary Involution
Chapter VIII Inappropriate Lactation: Galactorrhea
A. Galactorrhea Syndromes and Potential Causes for Galactorrhea
B. Causal Evaluation of the Galactorrhea Patient
C. Management of the Galactorrhea Patient
Chapter IX Conclusion and Future Horizons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157261