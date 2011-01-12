The Brain as a Drug Target, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Monoamine Transporters: Vulnerable and Vital Doorkeepers
- Therapeutic Targets in Alzheimer Disease and Related Tauopathies
- Therapeutic Targets for Neuroprotection and/or Enhancement of Functional Recovery Following Traumatic Brain Injury
- Insulin, Synaptic Function, and Opportunities for Neuroprotection
- Molecular Alterations in Glioblastoma: Potential Targets for Immunotherapy
- Molecular Signaling and Translational Significance of the Corticotropin Releasing Factor System
- Molecular targets of alcohol action: translational research for pharmacotherapy development and screening
- Brain Nicotinic Receptors as Emerging Targets for Drug Addiction: Neurobiology to Translational Research
- Glutamatergic Neuroplasticity in Cocaine Addiction
- Role of the serotonergic system in alcohol dependence: from animal models to clinics
Zhicheng Lin, Juan J. Canales, Thröstur Björgvinsson, Morgane M. Thomsen, Hong Qu, Qing-Rong Liu, Gonzalo E. Torres, and S. Barak Caine
Christopher P. Corbo and Alejandra del C. Alonso
Matthew L. Kelso and James R. Pauly
John G. Mielke and Yu-Tian Wang
Azizul Haque, Naren L. Banik, and Swapan K. Ray
Patrick J. Ronan, and Cliff H. Summers
Giorgio Gorini, Richard L. Bell, and R. Dayne Mayfield
Shafiqur Rahman
Joachim D. Uys and Kathryn J. Reissner
Verity R. Johnson, Jason M. Weedman, Youssef Sari
Description
The brain is protected by the blood-brain barrier and this barrier prevents many drugs from entering the brain. This volume discusses various drug delivery and targeting strategies that are being developed to enhance the transport and distribution of drugs into the brain.
Key Features
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal
Shafiqur Rahman Editor
Professor Shafiqur Rahman works at the South Dakota State University, USA.
Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, USA