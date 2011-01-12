The Brain as a Drug Target - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123855060, 9780123855077

The Brain as a Drug Target, Volume 98

1st Edition

Editors: Shafiqur Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780123855077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123855060
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th January 2011
Page Count: 468
Table of Contents

  1. Monoamine Transporters: Vulnerable and Vital Doorkeepers

    2. Zhicheng Lin, Juan J. Canales, Thröstur Björgvinsson, Morgane M. Thomsen, Hong Qu, Qing-Rong Liu, Gonzalo E. Torres, and S. Barak Caine

  2. Therapeutic Targets in Alzheimer Disease and Related Tauopathies

    3. Christopher P. Corbo and Alejandra del C. Alonso

  3. Therapeutic Targets for Neuroprotection and/or Enhancement of Functional Recovery Following Traumatic Brain Injury

    4. Matthew L. Kelso and James R. Pauly

  4. Insulin, Synaptic Function, and Opportunities for Neuroprotection

    5. John G. Mielke and Yu-Tian Wang

     

  5. Molecular Alterations in Glioblastoma: Potential Targets for Immunotherapy

    6. Azizul Haque, Naren L. Banik, and Swapan K. Ray

  6. Molecular Signaling and Translational Significance of the Corticotropin Releasing Factor System

    7. Patrick J. Ronan, and Cliff H. Summers

  7. Molecular targets of alcohol action: translational research for pharmacotherapy development and screening

    8. Giorgio Gorini, Richard L. Bell, and R. Dayne Mayfield

  8. Brain Nicotinic Receptors as Emerging Targets for Drug Addiction: Neurobiology to Translational Research

    9. Shafiqur Rahman

  9. Glutamatergic Neuroplasticity in Cocaine Addiction

    10. Joachim D. Uys and Kathryn J. Reissner

  10. Role of the serotonergic system in alcohol dependence: from animal models to clinics

Verity R. Johnson, Jason M. Weedman, Youssef Sari

Description

The brain is protected by the blood-brain barrier and this barrier prevents many drugs from entering the brain. This volume discusses various drug delivery and targeting strategies that are being developed to enhance the transport and distribution of drugs into the brain.

Key Features

Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
* Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Shafiqur Rahman Editor

Professor Shafiqur Rahman works at the South Dakota State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, USA

