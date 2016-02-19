The Brain as a Computer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080170220, 9781483150239

The Brain as a Computer

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology

Authors: F. H. George
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483150239
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 488
Description

The Brain as a Computer, Second Edition is a 14-chapter book that outlines the principles of cybernetics in relation to behavior, from the perspective of experimental psychology and neurophysiology. This book begins by describing the main ideas of cybernetics. Subsequent chapters explore cybernetic models, with emphasis on finite automata, and particularly finite automata in logical net form, which seem especially useful to the modeling of behavior. Other chapters summarize learning theory, neurological matters, thinking, perception, and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


Foreword to the Second Edition

1 The Argument

2 Cybernetics

3 Philosophy, Methodology and Cybernetics

4 Finite Automata

5 Logical Nets

6 Theory of Games

7 Programming Computers to Solve Problems

8 Psychological Theory of Learning

9 Behavior and the Nervous System

10 Theories and Models of the Nervous System

11 Perception

12 Pattern Recognition

13 Artificial Intelligence

14 Summary

Appendix. Some Recent Brain Models

References

Author Index

Subject Index


