The Brain and Psychology reports on recent findings of research on the brain. The book is organized into three parts. Part I deals with the organization of the brain, including its structural and its functional organizations The discussions cover the anatomy, physiology, and chemistry of the brain; and the functional organization of the brain (the psychological and behavioral functions of structures in the spinal cord, brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain, especially the cerebral cortex). Part II describes research on the information-processing systems of the brain. It covers attention and its motivational and emotional controls; visual perception and memory; and a model of language structures of the brain; and cerebral asymmetry in cognitive processes and individual differences in brain function. Part III relates the research on the brain to several problems in psychology as these relationships are perceived by a brain researcher, a developmental psychologist, and an educational psychologist.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I The Organization of the Brain
Chapter I An Introduction to the Anatomy, Physiology, and Chemistry of the Brain
I. The Neuron
II. The Central Nervous System: The Brain and Spinal Cord
Bibliography
Chapter II Functional Organization of the Human Brain
I. Introduction: What Organizes Which Functions?
II. Integrators of Body Action in the Spinal Cord
III. Brainstem: Special Senses and Motor Organs of the Head; Orienting, Attending, Eating, Breathing, and Communicating
IV. Cerebellum: Center for Motor Strategies and Skills
V. The Forebrain
VI. Conclusions
Bibliography
Part II Information Processing in the Brain
Chapter III The Neuropsychology of Attention: Emotional and Motivational Controls
I. Introduction
II. Arousal, Activation, and Effort—A Model of Attention
III. Human Psychophysiology and Autonomic Correlates of Attention
IV. The Delineation of Brain Systems in Attention
V. Neurochemical Mechanisms in Attention
VI. Conclusion: Emotion and Motivation in Attention
Bibliography
Chapter IV Visual Perception and Memory
I. Introduction
II. Visual Processing
III. Registration and Selection
IV. Encoding and Retention
V. Hemispheric Differences in Encoding
VI. Conclusions
Bibliography
Chapter V Language and Verbal Processes
I. Disorders in Phonological Processing
II. Syntax and Semantics
III. The Lexicon
IV. Electrical Mapping of the Brain
V. Left-Right Asymmetry
VI. The WADA Test
VII. Electroencephalographic Data
VIII. Visual Half-Field Studies
IX. Dichotic Studies
Χ. Development of Speech and Language and CNS Maturation
Bibliography
Chapter VI Cerebral Asymmetry and the Psychology of Man
I. Introduction
II. The Split-Brain Patient
III. Individual Differences in Human Brain Organization
IV. Sociobiology and Cerebral Asymmetry
Bibliography
Part III Psychology and the Recent Research on the Brain
Chapter VII Cognition and the Brain
I. Point of Departure
II. From Awareness to Automatization
III. Genetically Preprogrammed Behavior
IV. From Stimulus-Bound Response to Mental Representation
V. The Need for Response Inhibition
VI. Functional Distance in the Brain
VII. Life-Span Changes in Functional Cerebral Space
VIII. Why Function is Localized in the Brain
IX. Hemisphere Differences
X. Selector Mechanisms
XI. Educational Implications
Bibliography
Chapter VIII The Developing Brain and Child Development
I. Introduction
II. Past Endeavors to Relate Behavior to the Brain
III. Neurological Processes in Perception
IV. Arousal, Attention, and the Developing Brain
V. Attention and Habituation in Perceptual Development
VI. Affective Development
VII. Cognitive Development
VIII. Individual Differences in Attention and Perception
IX. Conclusion
Bibliography
Chapter IX Learning and the Brain
I. Introduction
II. The Functions of the Brain
III. The Functional Organization of the Brain
IV. Biological Processes in Learning and Memory
V. Fundamental Processes of Learning
VI. Summary
Bibliography
Subject Index
