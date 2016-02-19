The Brain and Psychology reports on recent findings of research on the brain. The book is organized into three parts. Part I deals with the organization of the brain, including its structural and its functional organizations The discussions cover the anatomy, physiology, and chemistry of the brain; and the functional organization of the brain (the psychological and behavioral functions of structures in the spinal cord, brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain, especially the cerebral cortex). Part II describes research on the information-processing systems of the brain. It covers attention and its motivational and emotional controls; visual perception and memory; and a model of language structures of the brain; and cerebral asymmetry in cognitive processes and individual differences in brain function. Part III relates the research on the brain to several problems in psychology as these relationships are perceived by a brain researcher, a developmental psychologist, and an educational psychologist.

Part I The Organization of the Brain

Chapter I An Introduction to the Anatomy, Physiology, and Chemistry of the Brain

Chapter II Functional Organization of the Human Brain

Part II Information Processing in the Brain

Chapter III The Neuropsychology of Attention: Emotional and Motivational Controls

Chapter IV Visual Perception and Memory

Chapter V Language and Verbal Processes

Chapter VI Cerebral Asymmetry and the Psychology of Man

Part III Psychology and the Recent Research on the Brain

Chapter VII Cognition and the Brain

Chapter VIII The Developing Brain and Child Development

Chapter IX Learning and the Brain

