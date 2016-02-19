The Biosynthesis of Mycotoxins
1st Edition
A study in secondary Metabolism
The Biosynthesis of Mycotoxins: A Study in Secondary Metabolism focuses on the biosynthetic analysis of mycotoxins, which are inherently a heterogeneous group of metabolites that are formed along the terpene route and the route polyketide, as well as from amino acids. This book discusses the unique biological properties and structural complexity of the highly specialized secondary microbial metabolites. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the characteristics of secondary metabolites, including their problematic function and the combination of their structural diversity with their restricted biological occurrence. This text then explains the sporadic occurrence of the mycotoxins as fungal metabolites. Other chapters explore ergochromes, which are a group of light yellow mycotoxins that are isolated from ergot, mold fungi, and lichens. The final chapter discusses the biosynthesis of several unrelated fungal metabolites for which toxicological data are reported. Biochemists, organic chemists, mycologists, enzymologists, plant pathologists, toxicologists, and graduate students will find this book useful.
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 Mycotoxins as Secondary Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Diversity
III. Occurrence
IV. Regulation
V. Function
References
2 Biosynthesis of Ergot Toxins
I. Introduction
II. The Alkaloids of Ergot
III. Biosynthesis of the Ergoline System
IV. Biosynthesis of Lysergic Acid Derivatives
V. Enzymology and Physiology of Ergot Alkaloid Biosynthesis
VI. Conclusion
References
3 The Biosynthesis of Trichothecene Mycotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Trichothecenes
III. Biosynthesis of the Roridins and Verrucarins
References
4 The Biosynthesis of Aflatoxin and Its Congeners
I. Introduction
II. Structural Types Biogenetically Related to the Anatoxins
III. The Biosynthetic Study of Aflatoxin and Its Congeners
IV. The Sequence of the Aflatoxin Biosynthetic Pathway: Elucidation by Using Blocked Mutants, Enzyme Inhibitors, and Conversion of Potential Precursors
V. Biosynthetic Scheme
References
5 The Biosynthesis of the Ergochromes
I. Introduction
II. Hypotheses on Ergochrome Biosynthesis
III. Methodology
IV. Investigation of Ergochrome Biosynthesis with Labeled Precursors
V. Biosynthesis of Related Secoanthraquinones
VI. Biomimetic Reactions
References
6 The Biosynthesis of Neurotropic Mycotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Citreoviridin
III. Maltoryzine
IV. Aspergillic Acid and Related Pyrazine Oxides
V. Fumitremorgin, Verruculogen, and Roquefortine
VI. Paxilline, Paspaline, and Related Metabolites
VII. Tryptoquivalines
VIII. Slaframine
References
7 The Biosynthesis of Patulin and Penicillic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Biogenetic Theories
III. Methodology Followed during the Study
IV. Origin of the Aromatic Precursors
V. Secondary Transformations of the Aromatic Precursors
VI. Cleavage of the Aromatic Precursors
VII. Derailment Metabolites
VIII. Metabolic Grids and Concluding Remarks
References
8 The Biosynthesis of the Cytochalasans
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Biosynthesis
IV. Biosynthetic Scheme
Addendum
References
9 The Biosynthesis of Gliotoxin and Related Epipolythiodioxopiperazines
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Structural Types
III. The Biosynthesis of Gliotoxin
IV. The Biosynthesis of the Aranotins
V. The Biosynthesis of Sporidesmin
VI. Conclusions
Addendum
References
10 The Biosynthesis of Cyclopiazonic Acid and Related Tetramic Acids
I. Introduction
II. The Structures of Naturally Occurring Tetramic Acids
III. The Biosynthesis of Tetramic Acids
IV. Enzymes in the Biosynthesis of α-Cyclopiazonic Acid
V. The Mechanism of the Oxidative Cyclization of β-Cyclopiazonic Acid
VI. Metabolic Development of Penicillium cyclopium during α-Cyclopiazonic Acid Production
VII. Links between Primary Metabolism and the Synthesis of α-Cyclopiazonic Acid
VIII. Summary
References
11 The Biosynthesis of Anthraquinonoid Mycotoxins from Penicillium islandicum Sopp and Related Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Studies of the Anthraquinonoid Mycotoxins
III. Biosynthetic Origin of Anthraquinonoid Mycotoxins
IV. Metabolic Relationship of the Anthraquinonoids Produced by Penicillium islandicum and Related Fungi
V. Biomimetic Synthesis of Anthraquinonoids
References
12 The Biosynthesis of Some Miscellaneous Mycotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Ochratoxin and Related Dihydroisocoumarins
III. Citrinin
IV. Citromycetin
V. Zearalenone and Related Metabolites
VI. Rubratoxins and Related Metabolites
VII. Xanthocillins
VIII. Toxic Furanosesquiterpenoids
IX. Diplosporin
X. Griseofulvin
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149938