The Biology of Pseudomonas

Table of Contents



Preface

I. Biology

1. Taxonomy of the Pseudomonads

I. Introduction

II. Brief History of the Genus Pseudomonas

III. General Properties of Pseudomonas

IV. Genetics and Plasmids

V. Modern Developments in Pseudomonas Taxonomy

VI. Subdivision of Pseudomonas into RNA Homology Groups

VII. Further Support of the Classification of Pseudomonas into RNA Homology Groups

VIII. Epilogue

References

2. Control of Pseudomonas putida Growth on Agar Surfaces

I. Introduction: Organization in Pseudomonas putida Colonies

II. Origin and Characterization of the PPS2532 Lineage: Some Points of Technique

III. Variation of Physiological Markers: Differences between Lineages

IV. Control of Morphogenetic Patterns in the bl and c2 Lineages: Aging, Multicelluiar

Heredity, and Neoplasms

V. Sectorial Variation in the al and b2 Lineages

VI. Programming and Pattern Determination in Bacterial Populations

References

3. Evolution of Enzyme Structure and Function in Pseudomonas

I. Physiological and Ecological Diversity

II. Genetic Aspects

III. Comparative Studies of Catabolic Enzymes as Indicators of Evolutionary Origin

IV. Experimental Observations on the Evolution of New Enzyme Activities

V. Evolution of Phenotypes: Summary and Conclusions

References

4. Outer Membrane Permeability of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Composition of the Outer Membrane

III. Permeation of Hydrophilic Compounds through the Outer Membrane: The Role of Protein F

IV. Alternative Porins of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

V. Permeability of Pseudomonas aeruginosa to Hydrophobie Compounds

VI. Interaction of Aminoglycosides and Polymyxin B with the Outer Membrane of

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

VII. Compounds Which Alter Outer Membrane Permeability in Pseudomonas

aeruginosa

VIII. Outer Membranes and Protein Secretion

IX. Outer Membranes of Pseudomonads Other than Pseudomonas aeruginosa

X. Conclusions

References

5. Toxins and Virulence Factors of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

I. Introduction

II. Toxin A

III. Exoenzyme S

IV. Alkaline Protease and Elastase

V. Other Virulence-Related Products

VI. Conclusions

References

II. Genetics

6. Chromosome Mobilization and Genomic Organization in Pseudomonas

I. Introduction

II. Mutation

III. Mechanisms of Genetic Exchange

IV. Genome Arrangement

V. Summary

References

7. Regulation of Tryptophan Synthesis in Pseudomonas

I. Gene-Enzyme Relationships

II. Pathway Regulation

III. Sequence Comparisons

IV. Evolutionary Implications of trp Gene Studies

References

8. Resistance Plasmids of Pseudomonas

I. Introduction

II. Plasmid Prevalence

III. Plasmid Classification

IV. Transfer Properties and Pili

V. Plasmid Host Range

VI. Plasmid-Determined Resistance

VII. Transposons

VIII. R Plasmids and Antibiotic Resistance in Pseudomonas aeruginosa

IX. Plasmids and the Study of Pseudomonas Genetics

X. Conclusions

References

9. Degradative Plasmids in Pseudomonas

I. Introduction

II. Xylene/Toluene Degradative Plasmids

III. Naphthalene and Salicylate Degradative Plasmids

IV. Camphor and Octane Degradative Plasmids

V. Plasmids Encoding Degradation of 3-Chlorobenzoic Acid and 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid

VI. In Vivo and in Vitro Genetic Manipulations with Degradative Plasmids to Enhance

Biodegradability of Synthetic Chlorinated Compounds

VII. Other Degradative Plasmids

VIII. Genetic Homology among Pseudomonas Degradative Plasmids

IX. Problems of Expression of Pseudomonas genes in Escherichia coli and Other

Bacteria and the Nature of Pseudomonas Promoters

References

10. Gene Cloning and Manipulation in Pseudomonas

I. Introduction

II. Transposon Mutagenesis

III. Gene Cloning in Pseudomonas

IV. Markers for Analysis of Gene Expression and Regulation

V. Manipulation of Gene Expression

VI. Manipulation of Catabolic Pathways to Provoke Accumulation of Specific Intermediates

VII. Construction of Hybrid Metabolic Pathways

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

11. Cloning of Pseudomonas Genes in Escherichia coli

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Cloning Pseudomonas Genes in Escherichia coli

III. Cloning of Pseudomonas Chromosomal Genes in Escherichia coli

IV. Cloning of Plasmid Genes in Escherichia coli

V. Conclusion

References

III. Biochemistry

12. Biosynthetic and Catabolic Features of Amino Acid Metabolism in Pseudomonas

I. Introduction

II. Permeability Mediators for Amino Acids

III. Arginine Metabolism

IV. Proline Metabolism

V. Glycine and the Hydroxyamino Acids Serine and Threonine

VI. Metabolism of Sulfur Amino Acids

VII. Metabolism of Branched-Chain Amino Acids

VIII. Glutamic and Aspartic Acid and Their Amides

IX. Lysine and Hydroxylysine Metabolism

X. Histidine Metabolism

XI. Metabolism of the Aromatic Amino Acids

XII. Concluding Remarks

References

13. Catabolic Potential of Pseudomonas cepacia

I. Introduction

II. Characteristic Enzymatic Features of Selected Catabolic Pathways

III. Involvement of Transposable Elements in Recruitment of Foreign Genes for New

Catabolic Pathways and Genomic Rearrangements

IV. Conclusions

References

14. Terpenoid Metabolism by Pseudomonas

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Terpenoids

III. Degradation of Terpenoids by Pseudomonas

IV. Conclusions

References

15. Biochemistry of Aromatic Hydrocarbon Degradation in Pseudomonads

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Aromatic Catabolism

III. Ring Fission and Subsequent Reactions

IV. Meta-Fission Reactions and Hydrocarbon Degradation

V. Catabolic Pathways for Various Hydrocarbons

VI. ds-Dihydrodiols of Hydrocarbons

VII. Catabolism of Naphthalene, Phenanthrene, and Anthracene

VIII. Function and Composition of Oxygenases

IX. Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes: Some Contrasts

References

16. Pseudomonas Cytochromes P-450

I. Introduction

II. Cytochrome P-450cam

III. Cytochrome P-450lin

IV. Cytochrome P-450cym

V. The Pseudomonas Identity Crisis: PpG777 and PaG158

VI. Bacterial Cytochromes P-450

References

Index

