The Bacteria, A Treatise on Structure and Function, Volume X: The Biology of Pseudomonas is generally an update of information already published about pseudomonas. This book contains information that has been discovered since the release of “Genetics and Biochemistry of Pseudomonas”. Divided into three parts, the book starts with the foundation, which is the biology of the pseudomonas. The next part deals about the genetics, while the last part tackles the biochemistry of pseudomonas.
The first section of this book covers topics including the modern review of the taxonomy of pseudomonas. Other sections include chapters on the important medical applications of features of these bacteria. Chapters on the virulence factors, membrane transport, and plasmids are also presented in this book.
The second section of this book deals with genetics and topics including cloning and regulation of transcription. The metabolic versatility is given recognition in the third section of this book. Moreover, this section thoroughly discusses amino acid metabolism, cytochrome, and hydrocarbon catabolism.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Biology
1. Taxonomy of the Pseudomonads
I. Introduction
II. Brief History of the Genus Pseudomonas
III. General Properties of Pseudomonas
IV. Genetics and Plasmids
V. Modern Developments in Pseudomonas Taxonomy
VI. Subdivision of Pseudomonas into RNA Homology Groups
VII. Further Support of the Classification of Pseudomonas into RNA Homology Groups
VIII. Epilogue
References
2. Control of Pseudomonas putida Growth on Agar Surfaces
I. Introduction: Organization in Pseudomonas putida Colonies
II. Origin and Characterization of the PPS2532 Lineage: Some Points of Technique
III. Variation of Physiological Markers: Differences between Lineages
IV. Control of Morphogenetic Patterns in the bl and c2 Lineages: Aging, Multicelluiar
Heredity, and Neoplasms
V. Sectorial Variation in the al and b2 Lineages
VI. Programming and Pattern Determination in Bacterial Populations
References
3. Evolution of Enzyme Structure and Function in Pseudomonas
I. Physiological and Ecological Diversity
II. Genetic Aspects
III. Comparative Studies of Catabolic Enzymes as Indicators of Evolutionary Origin
IV. Experimental Observations on the Evolution of New Enzyme Activities
V. Evolution of Phenotypes: Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Outer Membrane Permeability of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Composition of the Outer Membrane
III. Permeation of Hydrophilic Compounds through the Outer Membrane: The Role of Protein F
IV. Alternative Porins of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
V. Permeability of Pseudomonas aeruginosa to Hydrophobie Compounds
VI. Interaction of Aminoglycosides and Polymyxin B with the Outer Membrane of
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
VII. Compounds Which Alter Outer Membrane Permeability in Pseudomonas
aeruginosa
VIII. Outer Membranes and Protein Secretion
IX. Outer Membranes of Pseudomonads Other than Pseudomonas aeruginosa
X. Conclusions
References
5. Toxins and Virulence Factors of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
I. Introduction
II. Toxin A
III. Exoenzyme S
IV. Alkaline Protease and Elastase
V. Other Virulence-Related Products
VI. Conclusions
References
II. Genetics
6. Chromosome Mobilization and Genomic Organization in Pseudomonas
I. Introduction
II. Mutation
III. Mechanisms of Genetic Exchange
IV. Genome Arrangement
V. Summary
References
7. Regulation of Tryptophan Synthesis in Pseudomonas
I. Gene-Enzyme Relationships
II. Pathway Regulation
III. Sequence Comparisons
IV. Evolutionary Implications of trp Gene Studies
References
8. Resistance Plasmids of Pseudomonas
I. Introduction
II. Plasmid Prevalence
III. Plasmid Classification
IV. Transfer Properties and Pili
V. Plasmid Host Range
VI. Plasmid-Determined Resistance
VII. Transposons
VIII. R Plasmids and Antibiotic Resistance in Pseudomonas aeruginosa
IX. Plasmids and the Study of Pseudomonas Genetics
X. Conclusions
References
9. Degradative Plasmids in Pseudomonas
I. Introduction
II. Xylene/Toluene Degradative Plasmids
III. Naphthalene and Salicylate Degradative Plasmids
IV. Camphor and Octane Degradative Plasmids
V. Plasmids Encoding Degradation of 3-Chlorobenzoic Acid and 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid
VI. In Vivo and in Vitro Genetic Manipulations with Degradative Plasmids to Enhance
Biodegradability of Synthetic Chlorinated Compounds
VII. Other Degradative Plasmids
VIII. Genetic Homology among Pseudomonas Degradative Plasmids
IX. Problems of Expression of Pseudomonas genes in Escherichia coli and Other
Bacteria and the Nature of Pseudomonas Promoters
References
10. Gene Cloning and Manipulation in Pseudomonas
I. Introduction
II. Transposon Mutagenesis
III. Gene Cloning in Pseudomonas
IV. Markers for Analysis of Gene Expression and Regulation
V. Manipulation of Gene Expression
VI. Manipulation of Catabolic Pathways to Provoke Accumulation of Specific Intermediates
VII. Construction of Hybrid Metabolic Pathways
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Cloning of Pseudomonas Genes in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Cloning Pseudomonas Genes in Escherichia coli
III. Cloning of Pseudomonas Chromosomal Genes in Escherichia coli
IV. Cloning of Plasmid Genes in Escherichia coli
V. Conclusion
References
III. Biochemistry
12. Biosynthetic and Catabolic Features of Amino Acid Metabolism in Pseudomonas
I. Introduction
II. Permeability Mediators for Amino Acids
III. Arginine Metabolism
IV. Proline Metabolism
V. Glycine and the Hydroxyamino Acids Serine and Threonine
VI. Metabolism of Sulfur Amino Acids
VII. Metabolism of Branched-Chain Amino Acids
VIII. Glutamic and Aspartic Acid and Their Amides
IX. Lysine and Hydroxylysine Metabolism
X. Histidine Metabolism
XI. Metabolism of the Aromatic Amino Acids
XII. Concluding Remarks
References
13. Catabolic Potential of Pseudomonas cepacia
I. Introduction
II. Characteristic Enzymatic Features of Selected Catabolic Pathways
III. Involvement of Transposable Elements in Recruitment of Foreign Genes for New
Catabolic Pathways and Genomic Rearrangements
IV. Conclusions
References
14. Terpenoid Metabolism by Pseudomonas
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Terpenoids
III. Degradation of Terpenoids by Pseudomonas
IV. Conclusions
References
15. Biochemistry of Aromatic Hydrocarbon Degradation in Pseudomonads
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Aromatic Catabolism
III. Ring Fission and Subsequent Reactions
IV. Meta-Fission Reactions and Hydrocarbon Degradation
V. Catabolic Pathways for Various Hydrocarbons
VI. ds-Dihydrodiols of Hydrocarbons
VII. Catabolism of Naphthalene, Phenanthrene, and Anthracene
VIII. Function and Composition of Oxygenases
IX. Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes: Some Contrasts
References
16. Pseudomonas Cytochromes P-450
I. Introduction
II. Cytochrome P-450cam
III. Cytochrome P-450lin
IV. Cytochrome P-450cym
V. The Pseudomonas Identity Crisis: PpG777 and PaG158
VI. Bacterial Cytochromes P-450
References
Index
