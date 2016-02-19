The Biology of Crustacea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121064037, 9780323139052

The Biology of Crustacea

1st Edition

Volume 3: Neurobiology, Structure and Function

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780323139052
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1982
Page Count: 479
Description

The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 3: Neurobiology: Structure and Function focuses on fundamental aspects of crustacean neurobiology, from the organization of the central nervous system (CNS) and neuromuscular systems to synapses and neurotransmitters, nerve and muscle, hormones and neurosecretion, photoreception, chemoreception and thermoreception, and mechanoreception. It also looks at systematics, phylogeny, biogeography, embryology, genetics, ecology, behavior, pathobiology, comparative morphology, growth, and sex determination of crustaceans. Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the crustacean CNS, with emphasis on neural organization of the brain as well as neural organization in the optic lobes and in the thoracic and abdominal ganglia. It then discusses the organization and components of neuromuscular systems, mechanisms of release of neurotransmitters at synapses, morphology and excitation-contraction coupling in muscle, and development of nerve, muscle, neuromuscular synapses, and neural circuits. It explains the neural control of neurosecretion in crustaceans, anatomy of photoreceptors and accessory structures in the compound eye, and chemosensory organization. The book concludes with a chapter on crustacean mechanoreceptors and their evolution. This book will be of interest to zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, biologists, and other scientists engaged in basic or applied research on various aspects of crustacean biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 3

Contents of Volumes 1-2, 4

1 Organization of the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Neural Organization of the Brain

III. Neural Organization in the Optic Lobes

IV. Neural Organization in the Thoracic and Abdominal Ganglia

References

2 Organization of Neuromuscular Systems

I. Introduction

II. Components of Neuromuscular Systems

III. Survey of Neuromuscular Organization

IV. General Principles

References

3 Synapses and Neurotransmitters

I. Introduction

II. General Features of Synapses and Neurotransmitters

III. Structural Features of Synapses

IV. Synaptic Action

V. Transmitter Substances and Receptors

VI. Neurohormones

VII. Mechanisms of Release

VIII. Conclusion

References

4 Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Electrical Properties

IV. Excitation-Contraction Coupling

V. Mechanical Properties

VI. Perspectives

References

5 Development of Nerve, Muscle, and Synapse

I. Introduction

II. Development of Nerve

III. Development of Muscle

IV. Development of Neuromuscular Synapses

V. Development of Neural Circuits

VI. Conclusions and Prospects

References

6 Hormones and Neurosecretion

I. Introduction

II. The Sinus Gland System

III. Pericardial Organs (PO)

IV. Post-Commissural Organs (PCO)

V. Neural Control of Neurosecretion

VI. Conclusions

References

7 Photoreception

I. Introduction

II. Anatomy of Barnacle Ocelli

III. Anatomy of Photoreceptors and Accessory Structures in the Compound Eye

IV. Photoreceptor Optics

V. Visual Pigments of the Rhabdom

VI. Electrical Responses of Photoreceptors

VII. Breakdown and Resynthesis of Photoreceptive Membrane

VIII. Development and Differentiation of the Ommatidia and Their Connections

References

8 Chemoreception and Thermoreception

I. Chemoreception

II. Thermoreception

III. Overview

References

9 Mechanoreception

I. Introduction

II. Classification and Definition of Mechanoreceptors

III. Details of Mechanoreceptor Types in Decapods

IV. Examples from Non-Decapods

V. Evolution of Crustacean Mechanoreceptors

List of Abbreviations

References

Systematic Index

Subject Index






