The Biology of Crustacea
1st Edition
Volume 3: Neurobiology, Structure and Function
Description
The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 3: Neurobiology: Structure and Function focuses on fundamental aspects of crustacean neurobiology, from the organization of the central nervous system (CNS) and neuromuscular systems to synapses and neurotransmitters, nerve and muscle, hormones and neurosecretion, photoreception, chemoreception and thermoreception, and mechanoreception. It also looks at systematics, phylogeny, biogeography, embryology, genetics, ecology, behavior, pathobiology, comparative morphology, growth, and sex determination of crustaceans. Organized into nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the crustacean CNS, with emphasis on neural organization of the brain as well as neural organization in the optic lobes and in the thoracic and abdominal ganglia. It then discusses the organization and components of neuromuscular systems, mechanisms of release of neurotransmitters at synapses, morphology and excitation-contraction coupling in muscle, and development of nerve, muscle, neuromuscular synapses, and neural circuits. It explains the neural control of neurosecretion in crustaceans, anatomy of photoreceptors and accessory structures in the compound eye, and chemosensory organization. The book concludes with a chapter on crustacean mechanoreceptors and their evolution. This book will be of interest to zoologists, paleontologists, ecologists, physiologists, endocrinologists, morphologists, pathologists, biologists, and other scientists engaged in basic or applied research on various aspects of crustacean biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
General Acknowledgments
Preface to Volume 3
Contents of Volumes 1-2, 4
1 Organization of the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Neural Organization of the Brain
III. Neural Organization in the Optic Lobes
IV. Neural Organization in the Thoracic and Abdominal Ganglia
References
2 Organization of Neuromuscular Systems
I. Introduction
II. Components of Neuromuscular Systems
III. Survey of Neuromuscular Organization
IV. General Principles
References
3 Synapses and Neurotransmitters
I. Introduction
II. General Features of Synapses and Neurotransmitters
III. Structural Features of Synapses
IV. Synaptic Action
V. Transmitter Substances and Receptors
VI. Neurohormones
VII. Mechanisms of Release
VIII. Conclusion
References
4 Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Electrical Properties
IV. Excitation-Contraction Coupling
V. Mechanical Properties
VI. Perspectives
References
5 Development of Nerve, Muscle, and Synapse
I. Introduction
II. Development of Nerve
III. Development of Muscle
IV. Development of Neuromuscular Synapses
V. Development of Neural Circuits
VI. Conclusions and Prospects
References
6 Hormones and Neurosecretion
I. Introduction
II. The Sinus Gland System
III. Pericardial Organs (PO)
IV. Post-Commissural Organs (PCO)
V. Neural Control of Neurosecretion
VI. Conclusions
References
7 Photoreception
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of Barnacle Ocelli
III. Anatomy of Photoreceptors and Accessory Structures in the Compound Eye
IV. Photoreceptor Optics
V. Visual Pigments of the Rhabdom
VI. Electrical Responses of Photoreceptors
VII. Breakdown and Resynthesis of Photoreceptive Membrane
VIII. Development and Differentiation of the Ommatidia and Their Connections
References
8 Chemoreception and Thermoreception
I. Chemoreception
II. Thermoreception
III. Overview
References
9 Mechanoreception
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Definition of Mechanoreceptors
III. Details of Mechanoreceptor Types in Decapods
IV. Examples from Non-Decapods
V. Evolution of Crustacean Mechanoreceptors
List of Abbreviations
References
Systematic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 479
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th October 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139052