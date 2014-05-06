The Biological Action of Physical Medicine: Controlling the Human Body's Information System challenges the contemporary way of thinking of diagnostics and therapy "from the outside." Drawing on 30 years of independent comprehensive research, this reference provides a universal and scientifically acceptable physiological theory, explaining the mode of action of methods of physical medicine as well as the underlying physiological mechanisms.

Scientific research described in this book explains the universal neurophysiological foundation of all the respective methods, including organ electrodermal diagnostics (OED), thermotherapy (heat, cryostimulation), phototherapy (infrared, ultraviolet, laser), ultrasound therapy, electrotherapy (from transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation to electromagnetic field therapies), magnetotherapy, and mechanical nerve stimulation (acupuncture, reflexive massage, cupping, high-pressure hydrotherapy). A better understanding of physical medicine's modes of action not only insures better clinical results, but also illuminates pain mechanisms and our understanding of the functioning of the nervous system.