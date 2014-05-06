The Biological Action of Physical Medicine
1st Edition
Controlling the Human Body's Information System
Description
The Biological Action of Physical Medicine: Controlling the Human Body's Information System challenges the contemporary way of thinking of diagnostics and therapy "from the outside." Drawing on 30 years of independent comprehensive research, this reference provides a universal and scientifically acceptable physiological theory, explaining the mode of action of methods of physical medicine as well as the underlying physiological mechanisms.
Scientific research described in this book explains the universal neurophysiological foundation of all the respective methods, including organ electrodermal diagnostics (OED), thermotherapy (heat, cryostimulation), phototherapy (infrared, ultraviolet, laser), ultrasound therapy, electrotherapy (from transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation to electromagnetic field therapies), magnetotherapy, and mechanical nerve stimulation (acupuncture, reflexive massage, cupping, high-pressure hydrotherapy). A better understanding of physical medicine's modes of action not only insures better clinical results, but also illuminates pain mechanisms and our understanding of the functioning of the nervous system.
Key Features
- Fully explains the important therapeutic modalities of genuine physical medicine as well as the underlying physiological mechanisms
- Shows how to access and control the diagnostic information circulating in the sensory nervous system
Readership
Physiatrists and all the other medical doctors interested in physical medicine (including acupuncture), medical researchers interested in this specific field of medicine and in the advancement of medical sciences in general, physiologists, physiotherapists, neurophysiologists, biophysicists, and bio-medical engineers.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Physical Medicine: General and Historical Background
- 1.2. Physical Medicine: Controversy About Definitions
- Chapter 2. Investigations of the Physiological and Morphological Foundations of Reflexive Physical Medicine
- 2.1. Anatomical Structure of the Skin
- 2.2. Known Functional Connections Between Internal Organs and Skin
- 2.3. Thermographic Investigation of the Skin
- 2.4. Radioisotopic Investigation of Acupuncture Meridians
- 2.5. Influence of Organ Pathology on Bioelectrical Properties of the Skin
- 2.6. Investigations of the Histomorphological Structure of Acupuncture Points and Meridians
- 2.7. Discussion
- Chapter 3. Neurophysiological Foundations of Reflexive Physical Medicine
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Review of Relevant Data
- 3.3. Convergence Modulation Theory
- 3.4. Discussion
- 3.5. An Attempt to Visualize Organ Projection Areas
- Chapter 4. Organ Electrodermal Diagnostics
- 4.1. Implementation of Optimal Measuring Parameters for an OED Device
- 4.2. Localization of Particular Organ Projection Areas
- 4.3. Clinical Assessment Of OED Accuracy
- 4.4. Discussion
- Chapter 5. Reflexive Physical Therapies
- 5.1. General Remarks
- 5.2. Thermotherapy
- 5.3. Hydrotherapy
- 5.4. Ultrasound Therapy
- 5.5. Phototherapy
- 5.6. Electrotherapy
- 5.7. Magnetotherapy
- 5.8. Reflexive Mechanical Stimulation
- Chapter 6. Final Considerations
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 6th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004845
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000380
About the Author
Jan Szopinski
Head: Pain Clinic, Mayo Medical Centre, Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa
Chairman of the South African Society of Physical Medicine
30 research articles published in Polish, German, Chinese, American and South African peer-review medical journals
41 scientific papers delivered at international medical congresses: Warsaw, Sofia, Vienna, Peking, Prague, Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and others
Co-supervisor of the M.Sc. (Bioelectronic Eng.) dissertation: Pretoria University, 2003
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of the Society of Polish Physicians (1980-1988) Member of the Polish Professional Board of Medical Acupuncture (1982-1988) Member of the South African Academy of Family Practice / Primary Care Member of the International Association for the Study of Pain Acting chairman of the South African Society of Physical Medicine
Reviews
"...will have special value for practitioners and scientists with a focused interest in physical medicine interventions such as electrotherapy, heat and cold therapy, and so-called alternative treatments like acupuncture and massage. Score: 70 - 3 Stars" --Doody's