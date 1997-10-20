The Biogeography of the Oceans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261321, 9780080579559

The Biogeography of the Oceans, Volume 32

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: A. Gebruk E. Southward Paul Tyler
Serial Editors: John Blaxter Alan Southward
eBook ISBN: 9780080579559
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1997
Page Count: 598
Table of Contents

M.E. Vinogradov, Some Problems of Vertical Distribution of Meso- and Macro-Plankton.

A.V. Gebruk, S.V. Galkin, A.I. Vereshchaka, L.I. Moskalev, and A.J. Southward, Ecology and Biogeography of the Hydrothermal Vent Fauna of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

N.V. Parin, A.N. Mironov, and K.N. Nesis, The Nazca and Sala y Gomez Submarine Ridges: An Outpost of the Indo-West Pacific Fauna in the Eastern Pacific.

K.N. Nesis, Gonatid Squids in the Sub-Arctic North Pacific: Ecology, Biogeography, Niche Diversity, and Role in the Ecosystem.

N.G. Vinogradova, Zoogeography of the Abyssal and Hadal Zones.

O.N. Zezina, Biogeography of the Bathyal Zone.

M.N. Sokolova, Trophic Structure of Abyssal Macrobenthos.

H.J. Semina, An Outline of the Biogeography of Oceanic Phytoplankton. Subject Index.

Description

This is a special volume on ocean biogeography containing chapters bringing the wealth of knowledge of Russian scientists to a global audience. Ocean biogeography was the subject of much marine research carried out by the former USSR, where extensive facilities were provided on a world-wide scale. Volume 32 is devoted to the geographical and vertical distribution of life in the open oceans, including the great depths. The contributions range widely from plankton and squid to the bottom fauna of the bathyal, abyssal, and hadal zones. This volume will help bridge the gap between Russian and western marine biogeographers and will be of interest to a wide range of marine biologists.

Advance in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries, science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.

Readership

Marine biologists; fisheries scientists; ecologists. Postgraduates and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
598
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579559

Reviews

"This is a scholarly and technical work bringing Russian thinking about the biogeography of the oceans to a wider audience." -NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST, 2005 "Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." -THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

A. Gebruk Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

P. P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, Moscow, Russia

E. Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Assn, The Laboratory, Citadel Hill, Plymouth, U.K.

Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

About the Serial Editors

John Blaxter Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Alan Southward Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

