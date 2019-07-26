The Asian Summer Monsoon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158814

The Asian Summer Monsoon

1st Edition

Characteristics, Variability, Teleconnections and Projection

Authors: Yunyun Liu Ping Liang Ying Sun
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158814
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th July 2019
Page Count: 278
Description

The Asian Summer Monsoon: Characteristics, Variability, Teleconnections and Projection focuses on the connections between the Indian Summer and East Asian Summer Monsoons, also including the South China Sea Summer Monsoon. While these systems have profound differences, their interactions have significant impacts on the climatic regimes in the region and throughout the world. In summer, the ASM engine pumps moisture transported across thousands of miles from the Indian and Pacific Oceans to the monsoon regions, producing heavy rains over south and east Asia and its adjacent marginal seas. This book reviews the different subsystems and their impact, providing guidance to enhance prediction models.

Key Features

  • Synthesizes the connections between the East Asian Summer Monsoon, the Indian Summer Monsoon and the Asian Summer Monsoon system
  • Includes subsections on holistic characteristics, sub-seasonal and interannual variability, teleconnection patterns, and projections of future change
  • Connects current theory and practice on Asian Monsoon forecasting, providing researchers with new skills and information to use in climate and weather forecasting

Readership

Climatologists and Atmospheric Scientists, researchers studying monsoons or precipitation in Asia

Table of Contents

Part I: Holistic characteristics of the Asian summer monsoon (ASM) system
1. Basic features of the ASM system

2. Seasonal transition of the moisture transport in the Asian monsoon region

Part II: Variability and predictability of the EASM at subseasonal timescale
3. Characteristics of the intraseasonal oscillation of East Asian Meiyu

4. Subseasonal prediction of the EASM

Part III: Interannual variability of the EASM system and its possible mechanism
5. Characteristics of the western Pacific subtropical high (WPSH) and summer rainfall anomalies

6. Tropospheric biennial oscillation (TBO) of the WPSH and its relationships with the tropical sea surface temperature and atmospheric circulation anomalies

7. TBO of monsoon rainfall and its association with El Niño - southern oscillation

Part IV: Teleconnections in the Asian monsoon region in the onset and culmination phases
8. Northern teleconnection between the Indian summer monsoon (ISM) and rainfall anomalies in northern China

9. Southern teleconnection between the ISM onset and Meiyu in China

10. Simulations and projections of the WPSH

11. Projection of future changes in the ASM under global warming conditions

12. Responses of the ISM and the EASM to different land-sea temperature increases under a warming scenario

About the Author

Yunyun Liu

Dr. Yunyun Liu (刘芸芸), works in the National Climate Center of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). She received her Ph.D in atmospheric science from Graduated School, Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2009. She worked in Climate Prediction Center (CPC), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US in 2013, examining the skill of the state-of-the-art climate models in simulating the interannual variability of the East Asian monsoon precipitation. Dr. Liu’s work focuses on the atmospheric general circulation, mechanism of climate variability and interaction of the Asian summer monsoon subsystems and their influence on East Asian summer rainfall anomalies. Her research has been funded by grants from the Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Laboratory for Climate Studies, CMA. She also is involved in NFSC Project, the National Basic Research Program of China, and CMA R&D Special Fund for Public Welfare, related to the Asian monsoon system variability and predictability. She was appointed as a member of the creative team for short-term climate prediction in CMA in 2012. She has published more than 30 peer-reviewed journal articles and has contributed to numerous books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Engineer, National Climate Center, China Meteorological Administration, Beijing, China

Ping Liang

Dr. Ping Liang (梁萍), works in the Shanghai Climate Center, CMA. She received her Ph.D from the College of Atmospheric Science, Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (NUIST) in 2010. Dr. Liang has worked in several countries since 2007. As a visiting scholar, she worked in Coastal Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, NC State University, USA and examined regional climate modelling in 2007. She visited the Centre for Australian Weather and Climate Research, The Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology and did acollaborative study in Asian-Australia monsoon climate change by use of IPCC AR4 model simulations in 2011. Recently, she visited McGill University, Canada in 2016 and studied sub-seasonal prediction over East Asia during boreal summer using the Canada monthly forecasting system. Dr. Liang’s work focuses on multi-scale variability diagnosis and climate prediction of the East Asian summer monsoon, and she has published more than 30 peer-reviewed journal articles and has contributed to numerous books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Engineer, Shanghai Climate Center, CMA, Shanghai, China

Ying Sun

Dr. Ying Sun (孙颖), works in the National Climate Center, CMA. She received her Ph.D in atmosphere sciences from Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences in 2002. In 2004, as a recipient of the National Research Council Resident Research Associateship in the United States, she went to NOAA and served as a Post-Doctoral research associate. Dr Sun’s expertise is on detection and attribution of climate change, future projection of climate change in East Asia, and the past and future changes of climate extremes and their impacts on the severe disasters in China. She has worked on the studies of climate extremes and precipitation in East Asia and the globe for the past and in the future. Dr. Sun has published more than 50 peer-reviewed papers. During the past 10 years, Dr. Sun has lead and participated in multiple projects and programs, such as the Chinese National Natural Science Foundation Youth Project, the State Key Programs, and the National Key Basic Research Development Planning Projects, etc. She also served as a chapter author of the National Assessment Report on Climate Change in China and some national reports. She has been and will continue to be actively involved in many scientific activities in CMA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, National Climate Center, China Meteorological Administration, Beijing, China

