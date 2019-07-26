Part I: Holistic characteristics of the Asian summer monsoon (ASM) system

1. Basic features of the ASM system

2. Seasonal transition of the moisture transport in the Asian monsoon region

Part II: Variability and predictability of the EASM at subseasonal timescale

3. Characteristics of the intraseasonal oscillation of East Asian Meiyu

4. Subseasonal prediction of the EASM

Part III: Interannual variability of the EASM system and its possible mechanism

5. Characteristics of the western Pacific subtropical high (WPSH) and summer rainfall anomalies

6. Tropospheric biennial oscillation (TBO) of the WPSH and its relationships with the tropical sea surface temperature and atmospheric circulation anomalies

7. TBO of monsoon rainfall and its association with El Niño - southern oscillation

Part IV: Teleconnections in the Asian monsoon region in the onset and culmination phases

8. Northern teleconnection between the Indian summer monsoon (ISM) and rainfall anomalies in northern China

9. Southern teleconnection between the ISM onset and Meiyu in China

10. Simulations and projections of the WPSH

11. Projection of future changes in the ASM under global warming conditions

12. Responses of the ISM and the EASM to different land-sea temperature increases under a warming scenario