The Art of Teaching Online
1st Edition
How to Start and How to Succeed as an Online Instructor
Description
The Art of Teaching Online: How to Start and How to Succeed as an Online Instructor focuses on professionals who are not teachers, but who wish to enter the online education field as instructors in their disciplines. This book focuses mainly on how potential online instructors can create and maintain the human aspect of live, face-to-face education in an online course to successfully teach and instruct their students.
Included are interviews with experienced online instructors who use their emotional intelligence skills and instruction skills (examples included) to teach their students successfully.
Key Features
- Includes interviews with experienced instructors
- Features examples of effective instruction skills from online educators
- Focuses on professionals wishing to enter the online education field
Readership
Teachers in higher education involved with online learning; researchers and postgraduates; university staff and administrators considering setting up online course offerings; academic librarians; teaching librarians; new teachers in higher-education
Table of Contents
1. So You Want to Teach Online (self-assessments for becoming a successful instructor, an introduction to online education, benefits of online instruction and education)
2. Getting Started (choosing a school, choosing a specific academic program)
3. Preparing to Teach Online (school orientation or self-orientation, reviewing course material and writing skills)
4. Time Management for Online Instructors
5. Learning and Developing Online Education Technology Skills (online education teaching platforms and other software, such as video software and lecture software)
6. The Human Factor (emotional intelligence, making online education more accessible and personal for students)
7. Professional Development (webinars, live conferences)
8. Interviews with online instructors; case studies of what successful online instructors have used to successfully teach online students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 68
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 15th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011201
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010136
About the Author
Larry Cooperman
Larry Cooperman is an adjunct faculty librarian at the University of Central Florida, specializing in online reference research for undergraduates, graduates, and faculty. He received his M.S. in Library and Information Science from Simmons College Graduate School of Library and Information Science (GSLIS) in 2002, and has 10 years’ experience managing solo libraries, primarily in the academic field at the baccalaureate and associates degree level. He volunteers approximately twelve hours per month as an online reference librarian on the State of Florida’s Ask-a-Librarian, and serves as one of five state-wide mentors for new librarian participants on Ask-a-Librarian. He has taught his online course, Managing the One-Person Library, for Simmons GSLIS since 2009. He also writes book and Internet reviews for School Library Journal, Reference & User Services Quarterly, and College & Research Library News. He received the 2009-2010 Everglades University Librarian of the Year Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award for Book Reviews from the Reference and Users Association of the American Library Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Florida, USA