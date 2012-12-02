The Art of Programming Embedded Systems
1st Edition
Description
Embedded systems are products such as microwave ovens, cars, and toys that rely on an internal microprocessor. This book is oriented toward the design engineer or programmer who writes the computer code for such a system. There are a number of problems specific to the embedded systems designer, and this book addresses them and offers practical solutions.
Key Features
- Offers cookbook routines, algorithms, and design techniques
- Includes tips for handling debugging management and testing
- Explores the philosophy of tightly coupling software and hardware in programming and developing an embedded system
- Provides one of the few coherent references on this subject
Readership
Hardware and software engineers responsible for designing and developing embedded systems
Table of Contents
Introduction. Initial Considerations. Elegant Structures. Design for Debugging. Design for Test. Memory Management. Approximations. Interrupt Management. Real-Time Operating Systems. Signal Sampling and Smoothing. A Final Perspective. Appendixes: Magazines. File Format. Serial Communications. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 279
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499420
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122748806
About the Author
Jack Ganssle
Jack Ganssle has 30 years' experience developing embedded systems. He has authored two books, The Art of Programming Embedded Systems and The Art of Designing Embedded Systems, and writes a regular column in Embedded Systems Programming magazine. Michael Barr is the editor-in-chief of Embedded Systems Programming magazine and the principal of Netrino Consultants Network. He wrote Programming Embedded Systems in C and C++.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Principal Consultant, The Ganssle Group, Baltimore,MD, USA; Technical editor and columnist for Embedded Systems Programming magazine