The Art of Programming Embedded Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122748806, 9780080499420

The Art of Programming Embedded Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Jack Ganssle
eBook ISBN: 9780080499420
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122748806
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 279
Description

Embedded systems are products such as microwave ovens, cars, and toys that rely on an internal microprocessor. This book is oriented toward the design engineer or programmer who writes the computer code for such a system. There are a number of problems specific to the embedded systems designer, and this book addresses them and offers practical solutions.

Key Features

  • Offers cookbook routines, algorithms, and design techniques
  • Includes tips for handling debugging management and testing
  • Explores the philosophy of tightly coupling software and hardware in programming and developing an embedded system
  • Provides one of the few coherent references on this subject

Readership

Hardware and software engineers responsible for designing and developing embedded systems

Table of Contents

Introduction. Initial Considerations. Elegant Structures. Design for Debugging. Design for Test. Memory Management. Approximations. Interrupt Management. Real-Time Operating Systems. Signal Sampling and Smoothing. A Final Perspective. Appendixes: Magazines. File Format. Serial Communications. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
279
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080499420
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122748806

About the Author

Jack Ganssle

Jack Ganssle has 30 years' experience developing embedded systems. He has authored two books, The Art of Programming Embedded Systems and The Art of Designing Embedded Systems, and writes a regular column in Embedded Systems Programming magazine. Michael Barr is the editor-in-chief of Embedded Systems Programming magazine and the principal of Netrino Consultants Network. He wrote Programming Embedded Systems in C and C++.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Principal Consultant, The Ganssle Group, Baltimore,MD, USA; Technical editor and columnist for Embedded Systems Programming magazine

Ratings and Reviews

