The Art of Linear Electronics
1st Edition
The Art of Linear Electronics presents the principal aspects of linear electronics and techniques in linear electronic circuit design.
The book provides a wide range of information on the elucidation of the methods and techniques in the design of linear electronic circuits. The text discusses such topics as electronic component symbols and circuit drawing; passive and active semiconductor components; DC and low frequency amplifiers; and the basic effects of feedback. Subjects on frequency response modifying circuits and filters; audio amplifiers; low frequency oscillators and waveform generators; and power supply systems are covered as well.
Electronics engineers, and readers with an interest in linear electronics design but with minimal experience in the field will find the book very useful.
Preface
Acknowledgment
1 Electronic Component Symbols and Circuit Drawing
Introduction
Basic Design Philosophy
Avoidance of Ambiguities
Conventional Assumptions
Block Diagrams
The Theoretical Circuit
Technical Terms
Circuit Symbols and Useful Conventions
Capacitors
Resistors and Potentiometers
Coils and Transformers
Switches
Relays
Transistors and Diodes
Field Effect Devices
Thyristors and Triacs
Thermionic Valves and Other Vacuum Envelope Devices
Linear Integrated Circuits (ICs)
Logic ICs
Light Operated and Light Emitting Devices
Miscellaneous Symbols
2 Passive Components
Resistors
Wirewound
Carbon composition
Carbon Film
Metal Oxide Film Resistors
Metal Film Resistors
Metal Glaze Resistors
Temperature Dependent Resistors
Variable Resistors and Potentiometers
Spurious Effects
Capacitors
Electrolytic
Non-Polar
Spurious Effects
Inductors and Transformers
Transformers
Inductors
Connectors and Switches
Contact Erosion and Contamination
Switches
3 Active Components Based on Thermionic Emission
Early Beginnings
The Modern Thermionic Valve
Thermionic Emission
Indirectly Heated Cathode Systems
Anode Structures
Valve Characteristics
Internal Grid Structures
Screened Grid, Pentode and Beam-Tetrode Valves
Secondary Emission
Variable Mu Pentodes and Tetrodes
Other Multiple Electrode Valve Types
Cathode Ray Tubes
Deterioration Procesess
4 Active Components Based on Semiconductors
Basic Theory
The Effect of Doping
The Semiconductor Junction and the Junction Diode
The Depletion Zone
Reverse Breakdown Effects
Junction Capacitance
Majority and Minority Carriers
Ohmic Contacts
Point Contact Devices
The Point Contact Transistor
The Bipolar Junction Transistor
5 Practical Semiconductor Components
Junction Transistor Manufacturing Techniques
Junction Transistor Characteristics
h Parameters
Thermal Effects
Junction Field Effect Transistors (FETs)
Insulated Gate Field Effect Transistors
Dual-Gate MOSFETs
Power MOSFETs
T-MOS Devices
Thyristors and Triacs
Silicon Bilateral Trigger Diodes (diacs)
Linear Integrated Circuits
Operational Amplifiers
Voltage Regulator Units
Voltage Reference Devices
Transistor and Diode Arrays
Current Mirrors
Constant Current Sources
Instrumentation Amplifiers
Specialized Circuitry
Linear Uses of Digital ICs
6 DC and Low Frequency Amplifiers
Introduction
Circuitry Based on Bipolar Junction Transistors
Small-Signal (Silicon Planar) Transistors
General Characteristics
Junction Transistor Voltage Amplifiers
Transistor Stage Gain and Distortion
DC Amplifier Layouts
Constant Current Sources and Current Mirrors
Impedance Conversion Stages
Cascode Connection
Phase-Splitter Systems
Other Small-Signal Junction Transistors
Bipolar Junction Power Transistors
Circuit Characteristics of Field Effect Devices
Junction Field Effect Transistors (FETs)
General Characteristics
Circuit Applications
'Cascode' Operation
MOSFET Devices
General Characteristics of Low Power Types
Circuit Applications
Power MOSFETs
Protection From Gate Breakdown
Voltage Reference Sources
DC Amplifiers
Requirements for Stability of Output Voltage Level
7 Feedback, Negative and Positive
Introduction
The Basic Effects of Feedback
The Effect of Feedback on Gain
The Use of NFB to Reduce Distortion
Problems with Negative Feedback
The Relationship Between Frequency Response and Phase Shift
Operational Amplifier Systems
Effects of Negative Feedback on Distortion
Appendix Operational Amplifier Parameters
8 Frequency Response Modifying Circuits and Filters
Introduction
Passive Circuit Layouts
Low-Pass Circuitry
High Pass Circuitry
Notch Filters
Tuned Response
Bandpass Circuitry
Active Filter Circuitry
Introduction
High-Pass (HP) and Low-Pass (LP) Filters
Variable Slope Filters
Notch Filters
Tuned Response Filters
Bandpass Circuitry
Effect of Filter Slope on Waveform Shape
9 Audio Amplifiers
The Evolution of Power Amplifier Design
Basic Problems
Performance Specifications
Output Power and Bandwidth
Waveform Distortion
Transient Distortions
Load Tolerance
Early Amplifier Designs
Simple Valve Designs
A Typical Battery Operated Audio Amplifier
Mains Operated Circuitry
High Quality Valve Operated Amplifiers
The Williamson Amplifier
Alternative Output Stage Connections
Output Stage Biasing
Modem Audio Amplifier Circuit Design
Early Transistor Operated Audio Power Amplifiers
The Lin Quasi-Complementary Circuit Layout
Crossover Distortion
Amplifier Sound and Listener Fatigue
Improved Transistor Amplifier Designs
Output Circuit Alternatives
Contemporary High Quality Audio Amplifier Designs
Improved Lin Type
Negative Feedback and HF Compensation
The Quad Current Dumping Amplifier
Sandman's Class S Design
The future
Preamplifiers
Basic Requirements
Headroom
Tone Controls
Filters
Magnetic Tape and Gramophone Record Replay Equalization
Low noise Circuitry
Integrated Circuit Systems
10 Low frequency Oscillators and Waveform Generators
Introduction
Sinewave Oscillators
Phase-Shift Oscillators
Relaxation, or Capacitor Charge/Discharge Oscillators
The Multivibrator
The Source-Coupled Oscillator
The 555 Circuit
The 'Bowes' Multivibrator
The 'Spany' Pulse Generator
The Blocking Oscillator
Logic Element Based Square-Wave Generators
Sawtooth, Triangular and Staircase Waveform Generators
Mark-to-Space Ratio Adjustment
Negative Impedance Oscillators
Noise Sources
White and Pink Noise
Noise Source Systems and Bandwidths
11 Tuned Circuits
Introduction
Calculation of Resonant Frequency, Dynamic Impedance and Q
Circuit Magnification Factor Q
Bandpass-Coupled Tuned Circuits
Quartz Crystals and Other Mechanical Resonators
Quartz Crystal Resonators
Ladder and Surface Acoustic Wave Filters
Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Type Filters
12 High Frequency Amplifiers
Introduction
Practical Circuitry
Bandwidth, Noise and Cross-Modulation
Wide Bandwidth Amplifier Design
Effects of Junction Capacitances
Input Bandwidth Limitation
13 High Frequency Oscillators
Introduction
Basic Circuit Designs
LC Oscillators
Quartz Crystal Oscillators
RC Oscillators
Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs)
14 Radio Receiver Circuitry
Introduction
Radio Receiver Circuitry
Tuned Radio Frequency (TRF) Systems
Super-Regenerative Receiver Systems
Effect of Selectivity on the Received Signal
The Supersonic Heterodyne, or Superhet System
IF Amplifier Stages
Automatic Gain Control (AGC)
Stable Frequency Oscillator Systems
Synchrodyne and Homodyne Receiver Systems
Frequency Modulation (FM), Systems
Appendix. Transmission and Reception Data
15 Power Supply Systems
Introduction
Battery Power Supplies
Primary Cells
Secondary Cells
Mains Operated Power Supplies
Simple Transformer-Rectifier Systems
Voltage Regulator Systems
Switching and Switch-Mode Voltage Regulators
16 Noise and Hum
Introduction
The Physical Basis of Electrical Noise
Thermal or Johnson Noise (Resistor Noise)
Shot Noise (Current Flow Noise)
Flicker, Excess or 1/f Noise (Defect Noise)
Noise Figure or Noise Factor
Low Noise Circuit Design
Noise Models for Junction Transistors and J-FETs
The Operational Amplifier Model
MOSFETs
Amplifiers for Very Low Impedance Systems
Bipolar Transistor Systems
Junction FET Designs
The Effect of the Distribution of Stage Gains
Summary
Noise from External Sources
Radio Pick-Up
Mains Hum
Screening
Balanced Cables
Microphony
17 Test and Measurement Equipment
The Importance of Measurements, and the Need for Testing
Static Testing (voltage, Current and Resistance Measurement)
Voltmeters
Current Meters
Resistance Meters
Meter Sensitivity
Moving Iron Meters
Electrostatic Movements
Electronic Analogue Meters
Digital Meters
Inductance and Capacitance Measurement
Measurement of Q
Chopper Type DC Amplifier Systems
Dynamic Testing
AC Voltage and Current Meters
Waveform Distortion Measurement
Oscilloscopes
Multiple Trace Displays
Storage Oscilloscopes
Frequency Measurement
Signal Generators
Beat-Frequency Oscillators
Frequency Modulated Oscillators (Wobbulators)
Appendix A Component Manufacturing Conventions
Resistor Colour Codes
Preferred Value Systems
Capacitor Coding Systems
Semiconductor Labelling
Manufacturers' Prefixes
Discrete Semiconductor Type Numbering
The Japanese Electronic Industry Association (JEIA) Classification
Base Connections
Diode/Rectifier Polarity Marking
Appendix B Circuit Impedance and Phase Angle Calculations
Practical Network Impedance Calculations
Resistor-Capacitor Networks
Resistor-Inductor Networks
Practical Examples of Unusual Circuit Effects
The LC Series Circuit
The LC Parallel Resonant Circuit
The Wien Network
The Sallen and Key Filter Circuit
Conclusions
Index
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 23rd June 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105161
John Linsley Hood
John Linsley Hood (1925-2004) was head of the electronics research laboratories at British cellophane, for nearly 25 years. He worked on many instrumentation projects including width gauges and moisture meters, and made several inventions which were patented under the Cellophane name. Prior to his work at British Cellophane he worked in the electronics laboratory of the Department of Atomic Energy at Sellafield, Cumbria. He studied at Reading University after serving in the military as a radar mechanic. Linsley Hood published more than 30 technical feature articles in Wireless World magazine and its later incarnation Electronics World. He also contributed to numerous magazines including Electronics Today.
(1925-2004) Independent Technical Author