The Art of Learning
1st Edition
Description
The Art of Learning deals with psychological knowledge of effective methods of learning for the student to develop good and effective study habits.
This book regards study habits as good training for efficient performance later in the student's actual work career. This text examines the rational methods of study and the habits of efficient studying, and even presents a questionnaire for the student to determine his own study habits. The author also emphasizes the equipment and place of study. Then the author evaluates the methods of book learning, such as preparation, intellectual activity during learning, concentration, and memorizing. He also gives tips when the student is learning large amounts of material, reading techniques, group studies, and taking notes. This book presents as well ways how the student can plan his studies, the principles of habit formation, and an example of the modern method of forming occupation habits. This text also tackles the acquisition and development of qualities such as the psychological bases of the creative attitude and the principles of rationalization, effort, and better utilization. This book then discusses the acquisition of wisdom and the commons ways to finding it.
This text is suitable for students in technical schools, universities, and colleges; part-time students; students who are self-learners; and those in adult-education schools.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Chapter I. Rational Methods of Study
Two Categories of Rules
Conditions for Rational Study
Ability and Method of Study
Methods of Study and the Budgeting of Time
Methods of Study and Alertness to Efficiency
Have You the Habits of Efficient Studying
Chapter II. The Equipment of a Place for Private Study
Height of Furniture
Lighting
Chapter III. Methods of Book Learning
Preparation and Habits
Intellectual Activity during Learning
Concentration
The Right Approach to Memorizing
Memorizing a Single Fact
Why does Intellectual Activity Facilitate Memorizing
Learning of Large Amounts of Material
(a) Meaningfulness and Conditions Necessary for Thorough Understanding
(b) Mastering Basic Information
(c) Detailed Study
(d) Direct Summarizing
Ways of Combining Material
Learning by Machines
Improving Reading Technique
(a) Scanning of Books
(b) Increasing Reading Speed
Making Notes
The Art of Memorizing Knowledge
Learning Foreign Languages
(a) Acquiring a Working Knowledge of a Language
(b) Acquiring a Passive Knowledge of a Language (Minimum Purpose)
Studying in Teams
Writing Reports and Essays
(a) Essays on the Contents of One Book
(b) Essays on a Topic with Information from Several Sources
Chapter IV. Planning of Studies
Importance of Planning
How can the Reader Assess his Own Planning Ability
Fundamentals of the Ability to Plan Studies
General Concept of a Plan
Retention Curves
Kinds of Material to be Studied
Proactive and Retroactive Inhibition
Method of Planning Studies
(a) Short-term Planning
(b) Medium- and Long-term Planning
Independent Preparation for Examinations
(a) Purpose of the Plan
(b) Period of the Plan
(c) Checking your Plan
Timing of Studies
Attributes of Pupils and Students
Chapter V. Habit Forming
Introduction
What is the Difference between Habit and Skill
Principles of Habit Formation
Conditions for Effective Habit Formation
Good Verbal Instruction and Demonstration
Knowledge of the Results of Practice
Schedule of Practical Work
Factors Favoring Transference of Skill
Other Factors Influencing Habit-forming
(a) Degree of Difficulty
(b) Condition of the Tools and Equipment
(c) Attitude of the Student
(d) Confidence
(e) Personal Characteristics
(f) Well-being and Morale
Perfecting and Transformation of Habits
Example of the Modern Method of Forming Occupational Habits
Chapter VI. Creative Abilities and the Creative Attitudes Towards Work
Introduction
Is Initiative the Privilege of Specialists
The Most Important Conditions
Psychological Bases of the Creative Attitude
Studying the Principles of Rationalization
Principles of Rationalization
Principles of Effort and Better Utilization
Chapter VII. Acquisition of Wisdom
Is Wisdom a Popular Ideal
An Attempt at Portrayal of a Wise Man
1. Knowledge and Experience
2. Learning
3. Thinking
4. Actions
5. Wisdom and Cunning
6. Wisdom and Morality
The Way to Wisdom
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160009