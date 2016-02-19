The Art of Learning deals with psychological knowledge of effective methods of learning for the student to develop good and effective study habits. This book regards study habits as good training for efficient performance later in the student's actual work career. This text examines the rational methods of study and the habits of efficient studying, and even presents a questionnaire for the student to determine his own study habits. The author also emphasizes the equipment and place of study. Then the author evaluates the methods of book learning, such as preparation, intellectual activity during learning, concentration, and memorizing. He also gives tips when the student is learning large amounts of material, reading techniques, group studies, and taking notes. This book presents as well ways how the student can plan his studies, the principles of habit formation, and an example of the modern method of forming occupation habits. This text also tackles the acquisition and development of qualities such as the psychological bases of the creative attitude and the principles of rationalization, effort, and better utilization. This book then discusses the acquisition of wisdom and the commons ways to finding it. This text is suitable for students in technical schools, universities, and colleges; part-time students; students who are self-learners; and those in adult-education schools.

Table of Contents



Chapter I. Rational Methods of Study

Two Categories of Rules

Conditions for Rational Study

Ability and Method of Study

Methods of Study and the Budgeting of Time

Methods of Study and Alertness to Efficiency

Have You the Habits of Efficient Studying

Chapter II. The Equipment of a Place for Private Study

Height of Furniture

Lighting

Chapter III. Methods of Book Learning

Preparation and Habits

Intellectual Activity during Learning

Concentration

The Right Approach to Memorizing

Memorizing a Single Fact

Why does Intellectual Activity Facilitate Memorizing

Learning of Large Amounts of Material

(a) Meaningfulness and Conditions Necessary for Thorough Understanding

(b) Mastering Basic Information

(c) Detailed Study

(d) Direct Summarizing

Ways of Combining Material

Learning by Machines

Improving Reading Technique

(a) Scanning of Books

(b) Increasing Reading Speed

Making Notes

The Art of Memorizing Knowledge

Learning Foreign Languages

(a) Acquiring a Working Knowledge of a Language

(b) Acquiring a Passive Knowledge of a Language (Minimum Purpose)

Studying in Teams

Writing Reports and Essays

(a) Essays on the Contents of One Book

(b) Essays on a Topic with Information from Several Sources

Chapter IV. Planning of Studies

Importance of Planning

How can the Reader Assess his Own Planning Ability

Fundamentals of the Ability to Plan Studies

General Concept of a Plan

Retention Curves

Kinds of Material to be Studied

Proactive and Retroactive Inhibition

Method of Planning Studies

(a) Short-term Planning

(b) Medium- and Long-term Planning

Independent Preparation for Examinations

(a) Purpose of the Plan

(b) Period of the Plan

(c) Checking your Plan

Timing of Studies

Attributes of Pupils and Students

Chapter V. Habit Forming

Introduction

What is the Difference between Habit and Skill

Principles of Habit Formation

Conditions for Effective Habit Formation

Good Verbal Instruction and Demonstration

Knowledge of the Results of Practice

Schedule of Practical Work

Factors Favoring Transference of Skill

Other Factors Influencing Habit-forming

(a) Degree of Difficulty

(b) Condition of the Tools and Equipment

(c) Attitude of the Student

(d) Confidence

(e) Personal Characteristics

(f) Well-being and Morale

Perfecting and Transformation of Habits

Example of the Modern Method of Forming Occupational Habits

Chapter VI. Creative Abilities and the Creative Attitudes Towards Work

Introduction

Is Initiative the Privilege of Specialists

The Most Important Conditions

Psychological Bases of the Creative Attitude

Studying the Principles of Rationalization

Principles of Rationalization

Principles of Effort and Better Utilization

Chapter VII. Acquisition of Wisdom

Is Wisdom a Popular Ideal

An Attempt at Portrayal of a Wise Man

1. Knowledge and Experience

2. Learning

3. Thinking

4. Actions

5. Wisdom and Cunning

6. Wisdom and Morality

The Way to Wisdom