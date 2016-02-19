The Architecture of England
2nd Edition
From Norman Times to the Present Day
Description
The Architecture of England: From Norman Times to the Present Day provides information pertinent to the evolution of English architecture. This book shows why different building types are erected and explains their significance and characteristics.
This book begins with an overview of the architecture of the ancient civilizations of Rome and Greece, which had a great influence on the architecture of England. This text then explains the Anglo-Saxon and Norman architecture, which have their roots in the temples of ancient Greece, while after the Renaissance in Italy classic forms were brought over from that country. This book discusses as well the important structural development made by the Romans, which is the use of the vault and the arch. The reader is also introduced to the utilization of iron and glass by the architect engineers to solve the problems arising from the Industrial Revolution.
This book is a valuable resource for architects and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
4th Century B.C.-11th Century A.D.: Antecedents
12th Century: Norman
13th Century: Early English ∙ Gothic
12th to 15th Centuries: The Cathedral ∙ Gothic
14th Century: Decorated ∙ Gothic
15th Century: Perpendicular ∙ Gothic
16th Century ∙ 1500-50: Tudor ∙ Transition
16th Century ∙ 15500-1600: Elizabethan ∙ Transition
17th Century ∙ 1600-60: Inigo Jones ∙ Classic
12th to 18th Centuries: The Cottage
17th Century ∙ 1660-1700: Wren ∙ Classic
18th Century ∙ 1700-60: Early Georgian ∙ Classic
18th Century ∙ 1760-1800: Late Georgian ∙ Classic
18th Century: The Georgian House ∙ Classic
19th Century ∙ 1800-1837: Regency ∙ Classic
19th Century ∙ 1837-1900: Victorian ∙ Revivals
20th Century ∙ 1900-1909: Edwardian ∙ Revivals
20th Century ∙ 1000-35 George V ∙ Revivals
20th Century: The Modern Dwelling
20th Century ∙ 1935-: Modern
Index
19th Century: Architect Engineers
- 48
- English
- © Architectural Press 2047
- 1st January 1947
- Architectural Press
- 9781483194356