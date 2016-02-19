The Architecture of England - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483166872, 9781483194356

The Architecture of England

2nd Edition

From Norman Times to the Present Day

Authors: Frederick Gibberd
eBook ISBN: 9781483194356
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st January 1947
Page Count: 48
Description

The Architecture of England: From Norman Times to the Present Day provides information pertinent to the evolution of English architecture. This book shows why different building types are erected and explains their significance and characteristics.

This book begins with an overview of the architecture of the ancient civilizations of Rome and Greece, which had a great influence on the architecture of England. This text then explains the Anglo-Saxon and Norman architecture, which have their roots in the temples of ancient Greece, while after the Renaissance in Italy classic forms were brought over from that country. This book discusses as well the important structural development made by the Romans, which is the use of the vault and the arch. The reader is also introduced to the utilization of iron and glass by the architect engineers to solve the problems arising from the Industrial Revolution.

This book is a valuable resource for architects and engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

4th Century B.C.-11th Century A.D.: Antecedents

12th Century: Norman

13th Century: Early English ∙ Gothic

12th to 15th Centuries: The Cathedral ∙ Gothic

14th Century: Decorated ∙ Gothic

15th Century: Perpendicular ∙ Gothic

16th Century ∙ 1500-50: Tudor ∙ Transition

16th Century ∙ 15500-1600: Elizabethan ∙ Transition

17th Century ∙ 1600-60: Inigo Jones ∙ Classic

12th to 18th Centuries: The Cottage

17th Century ∙ 1660-1700: Wren ∙ Classic

18th Century ∙ 1700-60: Early Georgian ∙ Classic

18th Century ∙ 1760-1800: Late Georgian ∙ Classic

18th Century: The Georgian House ∙ Classic

19th Century ∙ 1800-1837: Regency ∙ Classic

19th Century ∙ 1837-1900: Victorian ∙ Revivals

20th Century ∙ 1900-1909: Edwardian ∙ Revivals

20th Century ∙ 1000-35 George V ∙ Revivals

20th Century: The Modern Dwelling

20th Century ∙ 1935-: Modern

Index

19th Century: Architect Engineers

About the Author

Frederick Gibberd

