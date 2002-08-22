The Antiphospholipid Syndrome II
1st Edition
Autoimmune Thrombosis
Description
This book provides the reader with a comprehensive overview of the Antiphospholipid syndrome. One of the most important advances in rheumatology and connective tissue diseases of the last decade. It provides an explanation for many previously undefined conditions with no clear pathogenesis encompassing all subspeculations in internal medicine as well as obstetrics. Clotting problems leading to strokes and myocardial infarctions (in younger people) as well as a large variety of other syndromes such as chorea, hyproadrenalism, pulmonary problems are now being understood.
Table of Contents
Preface. Editor biography. List of Contributors. I. History and Epidemiology of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.A. Asherson). Milestones in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.A. Asherson et al.). Classification and Epidemiology of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (M. Petri). II. Immunology and Pathophysiology of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (Y. Shoenfeld). Lupus Anticoagulant: Detection, Standardization and Heterogeneity (D.A. Triplett, M.-C. Boffa). Antibodies to Cardiolipin and other Phospholipids (S.S. Pierangeli, E.N. Harris). &bgr;2-Glycoprotein I and anti-&bgr;2-Glycoprotein I Antibodies (P.G. De Groot et al.). Anti-Prothrombin Antibodies (M. Galli). The Annexins: A Target of Antiphospholipid Antibodies (J.H. Rand, Xiao-Xuan Wu). Antiphospholipid/Endothelial Cell Interaction in the Pathogenesis of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (P.L. Luigi et al.). Tissue Factor, Protein C pathway and other Hemostasis Abnormalities in the Pathogenesis of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.A.S. Roubey). Systemic Involvement in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome: Lessons from Animal Models (Y. Shoenfeld et al.). Cytokines, Th1/Th2 and Adhesion Molecules in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (M. Ehrenfeld et al.). Lessons from Monoclonal Antiphospholipid Antibodies (M. Abu-Shakra, Y. Shoenfeld). Immunogenetics of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (G.D. Sebastiani et al.). Pathology of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (E. Reyes, D. Alarcón-Segovia). Antiphospholipid Antibodies in Human and Murine Atherogenesis (Y. Sherer, Y. Shoenfeld). III. Clinical Features in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R. Cervera). Thrombotic Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (J.O. Ros et al.). Neurologic Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.L. Brey et al.). Cardiac and Pulmonary Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (G. Espinosa et al.). Renal, Hepatic and other Intra-abdominal Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (P. von Landenberg et al.). Fetal and Obstetric Manifestations and Infertility in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (F. Carmona, J. Balasch). Osteo articular Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (F. Lioté, O. Meyer). Ophthalmic and Otological Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (A. Montehermoso et al.). Dermatologic Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (C. Frances, J.C. Piette). Endocrine Manifestations in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.A. Asherson, M. Petri). Hematological Abnormalities in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (G. Espinosa et al.). Immunological Abnormalities in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (A. Tincani et al.). ''Primary'', ''Secondary'', ''Seronegative'', ''Catastrophic'' and other Subsets of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.A. Asherson et al.). Pediatric and Familial Antiphospholipid Syndrome (L.R. Sammaritano, J.-C. Piette). Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Malignancies (R.A. Asherson et al.). Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Vasculitis (R.A. Asherson, R.A. Levy). Antiphospholipid Antibodies and Infections-Drugs (G. Zandman-Goddard et al.). IV. Management and Prognosis of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (J.-C. Piette). Management of Thrombosis in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (R.H.W.M. Derksen et al.). Management of Reproductive Failure in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (J. Balasch et al.). Management of the Difficult Aspects of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (D. Erkan et al.). Course and Prognosis of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (C. Drenkard, D. Alarcón-Segovia). Novel Perspectives in the Treatment of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome – from Anticoagulation to Immunomodulation (M. Blank et al.). V. Appendix. The Antiphospholipid Syndrome in the Internet (M. Ramos-Casals, R. Cervera). A Patient´s Guide to the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (J. Berman et al.). Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 22nd August 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527307
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509871
About the Editor
R. Cervera
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Autoimmune Diseases, Hospital Clinic, Barcelona, Spain
J.C. Piette
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, Hopital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris 75013, France
Yehuda Shoenfeld
Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.
His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.
He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.
Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.
Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases,Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel
Reviews
@from:M. Bijl, G.C.M. Kallenberg @qu:...is a very valuable source for those who want to have an overview of the great progress which has been made in fundamental research, the increasing pathophysiological insights and the current treatment modalities in APS. It is particularly useful for researchers and of value for clinicians dealing with patients with APS and the various disease manifestations these patients can develop. @source:Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases