The Antigens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126355062, 9781483269580

The Antigens

1st Edition

Volume VI

Editors: Michael Sela
eBook ISBN: 9781483269580
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 568
Description

The Antigens, Volume VI is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology as well as their immunologic role and expression. Parasite antigens and their immunogenicity in infected hosts are explored, along with the nature of the antibody-combining site and the phenomenon of immunological tolerance.

Comprised of three chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the dynamic aspects of the function of antibodies, paying particular attention to the structure of immunoglobulins and the folding of their domains; the dynamics of segmental flexibility; the kinetics of antibody-hapten association and the kinetic expression of elementary interaction; and the conformational transitions within the antibody molecule induced by hapten binding. The next chapter focuses on the immunogenicity of parasite antigens in infected hosts, citing such parasites as trypanosomes, Schistosoma mansoni, and Fasciola hepatica. The last chapter deals with immunological tolerance, its induction and duration, and its effect on the specificity of the immune response.

This monograph will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Dynamic Aspects of Antibody Function

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Immunoglobulins

III. Folding of Immunoglobulin Domains

IV. The Association between Domains and Chains

V. Dynamics of Segmental Flexibility

VI. Kinetics of Antibody-Hapten Association

VII. Kinetic Expression of Elementary Interactions

VIII. Conformational Transitions Induced by Hapten Binding

References

Chapter 2 Parasite Antigens and Their Immunogencity in Infected Hosts

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Parasite Antigens

III. Accessibility of Parasite Antigens

IV. Some Parasite Antigens and Antigenic Preparations with Proved Immunoparasitological Unity and for Which Some Immunochemical Information Is Available

V. Concluding Comment: Parasite Immunochemistry in the Early 1980's

References

Chapter 3 Immunological Tolerance

I. Introduction

II. General Methodology

III. Tolerance Induction

IV. Tolerance Duration

V. The Effect of Tolerance on the Specificity of the Immune Response

VI. Tolerance at the Cellular Level

VII. Mechanism and Molecular Basis of Unresponsiveness—Pathways of Inhibition

VIII. Split Tolerance

IX. The Effect of External Agents on Tolerance Induction

X. Cellular Aspects of Tolerance Circumvention

XI. Tolerance and Immunity to Autologous Molecules

XII. Barriers against Destruction of the Fetus

XIII. Animal Models for Autoimmunity

XIV. Autoimmune Disease

XV. Tolerance as a Potential Tool for Heterotransplantation

XVI. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Michael Sela

