The Antigens
1st Edition
Volume VI
Description
The Antigens, Volume VI is a comprehensive treatise covering all aspects of antigens, including their chemistry and biology as well as their immunologic role and expression. Parasite antigens and their immunogenicity in infected hosts are explored, along with the nature of the antibody-combining site and the phenomenon of immunological tolerance.
Comprised of three chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on the dynamic aspects of the function of antibodies, paying particular attention to the structure of immunoglobulins and the folding of their domains; the dynamics of segmental flexibility; the kinetics of antibody-hapten association and the kinetic expression of elementary interaction; and the conformational transitions within the antibody molecule induced by hapten binding. The next chapter focuses on the immunogenicity of parasite antigens in infected hosts, citing such parasites as trypanosomes, Schistosoma mansoni, and Fasciola hepatica. The last chapter deals with immunological tolerance, its induction and duration, and its effect on the specificity of the immune response.
This monograph will be of interest to practitioners and researchers in immunology, experimental and clinical medicine, biochemistry, and other disciplines.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Dynamic Aspects of Antibody Function
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Immunoglobulins
III. Folding of Immunoglobulin Domains
IV. The Association between Domains and Chains
V. Dynamics of Segmental Flexibility
VI. Kinetics of Antibody-Hapten Association
VII. Kinetic Expression of Elementary Interactions
VIII. Conformational Transitions Induced by Hapten Binding
References
Chapter 2 Parasite Antigens and Their Immunogencity in Infected Hosts
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Parasite Antigens
III. Accessibility of Parasite Antigens
IV. Some Parasite Antigens and Antigenic Preparations with Proved Immunoparasitological Unity and for Which Some Immunochemical Information Is Available
V. Concluding Comment: Parasite Immunochemistry in the Early 1980's
References
Chapter 3 Immunological Tolerance
I. Introduction
II. General Methodology
III. Tolerance Induction
IV. Tolerance Duration
V. The Effect of Tolerance on the Specificity of the Immune Response
VI. Tolerance at the Cellular Level
VII. Mechanism and Molecular Basis of Unresponsiveness—Pathways of Inhibition
VIII. Split Tolerance
IX. The Effect of External Agents on Tolerance Induction
X. Cellular Aspects of Tolerance Circumvention
XI. Tolerance and Immunity to Autologous Molecules
XII. Barriers against Destruction of the Fetus
XIII. Animal Models for Autoimmunity
XIV. Autoimmune Disease
XV. Tolerance as a Potential Tool for Heterotransplantation
XVI. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269580