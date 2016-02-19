International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry, Volume 10: The Analytical Chemistry of Thorium focuses on the composition, properties, and reactions of thorium. The book first discusses the occurrence of thorium and its properties. Topics include the position of thorium in the periodic system; methods of preparation for metallic thorium; and radioactivity of thorium isotopes. The text surveys the chemical and physical methods in identifying thorium. Gravimetric and fluorescence methods; detection and estimation of thorium by spectroscopic and X-ray analysis; and colorimetric and spectrophotometric methods are discussed. The text also examines the methods of separating thorium from associated elements. The separation of thorium from rare earths, scandium, titanium, uranium, lead, alkali metals, gallium, and beryllium is underscored. The text also discusses the determination of thorium in natural and industrial materials. Regeneration of thorium from industrial waste; isolation of thorium from ores and minerals; and analysis of alloys containing thorium are explained. The book is a valuable source of data for students and chemists wanting to study thorium.

Table of Contents



Contents

General Introduction To the Series

Foreword

Chapter I. Occurrence of Thorium and Its Most Important Properties

Ores and Distribution of Thorium

The Position of Thorium In the Periodic System

The Radioactivity of Thorium Isotopes

Methods of Preparation of Metallic Thorium

Chapter II. Chemical and Physical Methods For the Determination of Thorium

Qualitative Reactions of the Thorium Ion

Methods of Determining Thorium

Gravimetric Methods

Volumetric Methods

Colorimetric and Spectrophotometric Methods

Fluorescence Methods

Polarographic Methods

Detection and Estimation of Thorium By Spectroscopic Analysis

Detection and Estimation of Thorium By X-Ray Analysis

Radiometric Methods

Chapter III. Methods of Separating Thorium From Associated Elements

Separation of Thorium From Rare Earths

Separation of Thorium From Scandium

Separation of Thorium From Titanium

Separation of Thorium From Zirconium

Separation of Thorium From Uranium

Separation of Thorium From Iron

Separation of Thorium From Aluminum

Separation of Thorium From Lead

Separation of Thorium From Chromium

Separation of Thorium From Alkali Metals

Separation of Thorium From Alkaline Earths

Separation of Thorium From Beryllium

Separation of Thorium From Cobalt, Nickel and Zinc

Separation of Thorium From Gallium

Separation of Thorium From Metals of the Hydrogen Sulphide Analytical Group

Separation of Thorium From Manganese

Separation of Thorium From Niobium and Tantalum

Separation of Thorium From Silicon

Separation of Thorium From Phosphorus

Chapter IV. the Determination of Thorium in Natural and Industrial Materials

The Isolation of Thorium From Ores and Minerals

Analysis of Alloys Containing Thorium

Regeneration of Thorium From Industrial Waste

Chapter V. Determination of Impurities In Metallic Thorium

Analysis of the Technical Metal

Analysis of Metallic Thorium of High Purity

Purification of Thorium From U233, Pa233 and Fission Products

Appendix I. Crystallographic Constants Of Thorium Compounds

Appendix II. Solubility of Some Thorium Compounds

Russian Language References

Non-Russian Language References

Supplementary References

Index

