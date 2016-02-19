The Analytical Chemistry of Thorium
International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry, Volume 10: The Analytical Chemistry of Thorium focuses on the composition, properties, and reactions of thorium. The book first discusses the occurrence of thorium and its properties. Topics include the position of thorium in the periodic system; methods of preparation for metallic thorium; and radioactivity of thorium isotopes. The text surveys the chemical and physical methods in identifying thorium. Gravimetric and fluorescence methods; detection and estimation of thorium by spectroscopic and X-ray analysis; and colorimetric and spectrophotometric methods are discussed. The text also examines the methods of separating thorium from associated elements. The separation of thorium from rare earths, scandium, titanium, uranium, lead, alkali metals, gallium, and beryllium is underscored. The text also discusses the determination of thorium in natural and industrial materials. Regeneration of thorium from industrial waste; isolation of thorium from ores and minerals; and analysis of alloys containing thorium are explained. The book is a valuable source of data for students and chemists wanting to study thorium.
Table of Contents
Contents
General Introduction To the Series
Foreword
Chapter I. Occurrence of Thorium and Its Most Important Properties
Ores and Distribution of Thorium
The Position of Thorium In the Periodic System
The Radioactivity of Thorium Isotopes
Methods of Preparation of Metallic Thorium
Chapter II. Chemical and Physical Methods For the Determination of Thorium
Qualitative Reactions of the Thorium Ion
Methods of Determining Thorium
Gravimetric Methods
Volumetric Methods
Colorimetric and Spectrophotometric Methods
Fluorescence Methods
Polarographic Methods
Detection and Estimation of Thorium By Spectroscopic Analysis
Detection and Estimation of Thorium By X-Ray Analysis
Radiometric Methods
Chapter III. Methods of Separating Thorium From Associated Elements
Separation of Thorium From Rare Earths
Separation of Thorium From Scandium
Separation of Thorium From Titanium
Separation of Thorium From Zirconium
Separation of Thorium From Uranium
Separation of Thorium From Iron
Separation of Thorium From Aluminum
Separation of Thorium From Lead
Separation of Thorium From Chromium
Separation of Thorium From Alkali Metals
Separation of Thorium From Alkaline Earths
Separation of Thorium From Beryllium
Separation of Thorium From Cobalt, Nickel and Zinc
Separation of Thorium From Gallium
Separation of Thorium From Metals of the Hydrogen Sulphide Analytical Group
Separation of Thorium From Manganese
Separation of Thorium From Niobium and Tantalum
Separation of Thorium From Silicon
Separation of Thorium From Phosphorus
Chapter IV. the Determination of Thorium in Natural and Industrial Materials
The Isolation of Thorium From Ores and Minerals
Analysis of Alloys Containing Thorium
Regeneration of Thorium From Industrial Waste
Chapter V. Determination of Impurities In Metallic Thorium
Analysis of the Technical Metal
Analysis of Metallic Thorium of High Purity
Purification of Thorium From U233, Pa233 and Fission Products
Appendix I. Crystallographic Constants Of Thorium Compounds
Appendix II. Solubility of Some Thorium Compounds
Russian Language References
Non-Russian Language References
Supplementary References
Index
