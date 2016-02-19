The American Frontier
1st Edition
An Archaeological Study of Settlement Pattern and Process
Description
The American Frontier: An Archaeological Study of Settlement Pattern and Process focuses on general rules or laws for the evolution of all agrarian frontiers, emphasizing those that are expanding. A variety of frontiers is also discussed in addition to the agrarian type to pinpoint similarities and differences. Organized into 11 chapters, this book first elucidates the processes of frontier colonization, and then describes the frontier model employed for the interpretation of documentary and material evidence for the examination of the development of South Carolina frontier. Some chapters then focus on the examination of South Carolina's colonial past in terms of the model to determine its degree of conformity with the latter and to set the stage for the archaeological study; the development of archaeological hypotheses; and a consideration of the material record. Other types of frontiers are characterized by separate developmental processes, and several of these are discussed in Chapter 10 as avenues for further research. This book will be valuable to scholars in several fields, including history, geography, and anthropology. Historical archaeologists will find it especially useful in designing research in former colonial areas and in modeling additional kinds of frontier change.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
List of Abbreviations
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
Colonization as a Process of Change
Modeling Processes of Colonization
Colonization and the Archaeological Record
The Frontier as a Regional Process
Relevance of Frontier Studies
Agricultural Colonization in British North America
The South Carolina Frontier
Beyond Agricultural Frontiers
2. The Development of a Frontier Model
Introduction
The Frontier: Development of the Concept
The Frontier and European Expansion
The Development of a Model of Insular Frontier Settlement
The South Carolina Frontier: Sources of Evidence
3. The Development of South Carolina as an Insular Frontier
Introduction
South Carolina as a Region
South Carolina's Establishment as a Colony
Transport and Spatial Patterning on the South Carolina Frontier
The Expansion of the South Carolina Frontier
Patterns of Settlement on the South Carolina Frontier
Settlement Pattern and Function: The Organization of Activities on the South Carolina Frontier
Settlement Hierarchy: The Colonization Gradient in South Carolina
Summary
4. Examining the Insular Frontier in South Carolina: Research Directions and Archaeological Hypotheses
Introduction
Basic Assumptions
Processes and Patterns
Historical Analogy and Archaeological Investigation
Examining the Archaeological Record
The Development of Archaeological Hypotheses
Summary
5. Examining Hypotheses for the Colony's Establishment
Introduction
Hypothesis 1: Creation and Maintenance of Cultural Ties with the Homeland
Hypothesis 2: Innovation and the Frontier Environment
Hypothesis 3: Long-Term Settlement in the Area of Colonization
6. Examining Hypotheses for Spatial Patterning
Introduction
Hypothesis 4: Definition of the Entrepôt
Hypothesis 5: The Dendritic Form of Settlement
7. Examining Hypotheses for Expansion
Introduction
Hypothesis 6: Expansion as a Continuous Process
Hypothesis 7: Patterns of Settlement Distribution
8. Examining Hypotheses for Settlement Pattern and the Distribution of Activities
Introduction
Hypothesis 8: Frontier Towns, Secondary Centers of Activity
Hypothesis 9: Nucleated Settlements on the Frontier
Hypothesis 10: Dispersed Frontier Settlements
Settlement Function and Distribution: A Summary
9. The Colonization Gradient and a Summary of the Archaeological Analysis
Hypothesis 11: The Colonization Gradient
Summary of the Archaeological Analysis
10. Beyond the Insular Frontier
Introduction
Expanding the Frontier Concept: Cosmopolitan Frontier Change
Processes of Cosmopolitan Frontier Change
Cosmopolitan Frontiers and the Archaeological Record
11. Conclusions
Archaeology and Colonization
The Regional Approach to Frontier Studies
Frontier Studies and the Expansion of Europe
References
Collections and Record Groups
Maps and Atlases
Literature Cited
Index
