The Aluminium Industry
1st Edition
Description
Aluminium is the most abundant metal in the Earth's crust but, because aluminium was isolated experimentally only in 1827 and produced in commercial quantities only after 1886, its production and use is many times less than that of iron. However over twice as much aluminium is produced as copper and the annual percentage growth in its consumption between 1985 and 1998 at 2.8% is significantly greater than that of iron and steel.
The aluminium industry provides an in-depth overview of the international aluminium trade at the turn of the millennium. Its clearly presented information, analysis and statistics bring the industry into sharp focus – from extraction and refining to applications, markets, prices and future trends.
The aluminium industry is essential reading for:
- Professionals whose businesses participate in, supply or buy from any part of the aluminium industry
- The finance community with investment interests in the metals or raw materials industries
- Engineers needing an overview of the structure and commercial operation of the aluminium industry
- Government policy makers and all those needing an introduction to the industry or a training resource for new entrants
- How the aluminium industry has developed from its earliest beginnings
- How the key raw materials, bauxite and alumina are processed
- Why technical trends are changing the production of aluminium
- How primary aluminium is priced
- The role of recycled aluminium metal
- How demand is changing and the main applications for aluminium products today and in the future
- The organisation of international trade, industry corporate structures and the key issues that will determine the industry's future
Table of Contents
The metal and its history; Bauxite; Alumina; Primary aluminium; Secondary aluminium; Aluminium products; Applications of aluminium products; Organisation of aluminium supply; Issues for the future; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 23rd February 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738768
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855731516
About the Author
James King
James King received a first class degree in Economics from Cambridge University in 1967 and joined the Bank of England. After eight years working on regional economic and industrial development for governments and private consultancies in the UK and Canada, in 1978 Mr King joined Commodities Research Unit Ltd, London as Research director for steel and aluminium. Since 1980 he has been an independent consultant, specializing in the economic and commercial aspects of the aluminium and steel industries.
