The Alkaloids
1st Edition
Chemistry and Physiology
Description
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume VIII: The Indole Alkaloids focuses on the advances in the chemistry of indole alkaloids.
This book discusses the tryptamine and its derivatives, postulated biosyntheses of the physostigmine ring system, and source of the alkaloids. The simple lysergic acid amides, mass spectra of mitraphylline and rhynchophylline, and alkaloids of gelsemium species are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the determination of the structure of the alkaloids, stereochemistry of cinchonamine, dimeric alkaloids of calabash curare, and chemistry of the reserpine group. Other topics include the biology of ergot and short history of its active principles up to the discovery of ergotamine.
This volume is recommended for chemists and researchers interested in indole alkaloids.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1. The Simple Bases
I. Introduction
II. Abrine and Hypaphorine
III. Gramine and Its Derivatives
IV. Tryptamine and Its Derivatives
V. Psilocin and Psilocybin
VI. 5-Hydroxytryptamine and Its Derivatives
VII. Cryptolepine
References
Chapter 2. Alkaloids of the Calabar Bean
I. Source of the Alkaloids
II. Alkaloids Isolated
III. Physostigmine
IV. Postulated Biosyntheses of the Physostigmine Ring System
V. Geneserine
VI. Pharmacology
References
Chapter 3. The Carboline Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Properties
IV. Structure
References
Chapter 4. The Quinazolinocarbolines
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Structure
References
Chapter 5. Alkaloids of Mitragyna and Ourouparia Species
I. Occurrence
II. Mitragynine
III. Mitraphylline
IV. Uncarine-A and Formosanine (Uncarine-B)
V. Rhynchophylline (Mitrinermine)
VI. Adifoline
VII. The Mass Spectra of Mitraphylline and Rhynchophylline
VIII. Rotundifoline, Isorotundifoline (Mitragynol), and Speciofoline
References
Chapter 6. Alkaloids of Gelsemium Species
I. Occurrence
II. Gelsemine
III. Sempervirine
IV. Gelsemicine
V. Gelsedine
VI. Gelseverine
References
Chapter 7. Alkaloids of Picralima Nitida
I. Occurrence
II. Akuammigine
III. Akuammicine
IV. Pseudoakuammicine
V. Akuammidine (Rhazine)
VI. Pseudoakuammigine
VII. Akuammine
VIII. Picraline
IX. Akuammiline
X. Akuammenine
References
Chapter 8. Alkaloids of Alstonia Species
I. Occurrence
II. Alstonine and Tetrahydroalstonine
III. Alstoniline
IV. Alstonidine
V. Echitamine
VI. Echitamidine
VII. Villalstonine
VIII. Macralstonine
IX. Macralstonidine
X. Alkaloid C
References
Addendum: Venenatine
Chapter 9. The Iboga and Voacanga Alkaloids
I. The Iboga Alkaloids
II. The Voacanga Alkaloids
III. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 10. The Chemistry of the 2,2'-Indolylquinuclidine Alkaloids
I. Determination of the Structure of the Alkaloids
II. Synthesis of Cinchonamine
III. Stereochemistry of Cinchonamine
IV. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 11. The Pentaceras and the Ebumamine (Hunteria)-Vicamine Alkaloids
I. The Pentaceras Alkaloids (Canthin-6-Ones)
II. The Ebumamine (Hunteria)-Vincamine Alkaloids
III. The Hunteria and Pleiocarpa Alkaloids
References
Chapter 12. The Vinca Alkaloids
I. The Alkaloids of Vinca rosea L
II. The Alkaloids of Vinca minor L
III. The Alkaloids of Vinca difformis Pourr. and V. major L
IV. The Alkaloids of Vinca herbacea and V. lancea
References
Chapter 13. Rauwolfia Alkaloids with Special Reference To the Chemistry of Reserpine
I. Rauwolfia Species and Their Alkaloids
II. The Chemistry of the Reserpine Group
III. Synthetic Work
References
Chapter 14. The Alkaloids of Aspidosperma, Diplorrhyncus, Kopsia, Ochrosia, Pleiocarpa, and Related Genera
I. Introduction
II. The Aspidospermine Group
III. The Aspidofractinine Group
IV. The Aspidoalbine Group
V. The Condylocarpine Group
VI. Alkaloids Related to Akuammicine
VII. The Uleine Group
VIII. Tetrahydro β-Carboline and Related Alkaloids
IX. Alkaloids of Unknown Structure
References
Chapter 15. Alkaloids of Calabash Curare and Strychnos Species
I. Introduction
II. The C20-Alkaloids
III. The Dimeric Alkaloids of Calabash Curare
References
Chapter 16. The Alkaloids of Calycanthaceae
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Calycanthine
IV. Calycanthidine
V. Folicanthine and Chimonanthine
VI. Hodgkinsine
Addendum
References
Chapter 17. Strychnos Alkaloids
I. Strychnine and Brucine: Historical Survey
II. The Reactions of Strychnine, Brucine, and Their Derivatives and Degradation Products
III. α- and β-Colubrines
IV. The Total Synthesis of Strychnine
V. Vomicine: Historical Survey
VI. The Reactions of Vomicine and Its Derivatives and Degradation Products
VII. Minor Alkaloids
References
Chapter 18. Alkaloids of Haplophy ton cimicidum
Text
Addendum
References
Chapter 19. The Alkaloids of Geissospermum Species
I. Introduction
II. Geissoschizoline (Pereirine)
III. Geissoschizine
IV. Geissospermine
V. Other Alkaloids
VI. Flavopereirine
References
Chapter 20. Alkaloids of Pseudocinchona and Yohimbe
I. Introduction
II. Yohimbane
III. Heteroyohimbane
IV. Corynane (17,18-Secoyohimbane)
V. Corynoxane
References
Chapter 21. The Ergot Alkaloids
I. The Biology of Ergot and a Short History of Its Active Principles up to the Discovery of Ergotamine
II. Structural Types with Tables of the Natural Ergot Alkaloids
III. Lysergic Acid and Isolysergic Acid
IV. Simple Lysergic Acid Amides
V. Peptide Alkaloids
VI. The Alkaloids of the Clavine Series
VII. Biogenesis of the Ergot Alkaloids
VIII. Derivatives of Ergot Alkaloids
IX. The Pharmacology and Therapeutic Use of Ergot Alkaloids and Their Derivatives
References
Chapter 22. The Ajmaline-Sarpagine Alkaloids
I. The Ajmaline Group
II. The Sarpagine Group
III. Mass Spectra of the Ajmaline-Sarpagine Alkaloids
IV. Pharmacological Notes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 878
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222004
About the Editor
R. H. F. Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario