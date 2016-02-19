The Alkaloids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196954, 9781483221984

The Alkaloids

1st Edition

Chemistry and Physiology

Editors: R. H. F. Manske
eBook ISBN: 9781483221984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 606
Description

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume IX focuses on alkaloid chemistry.

This book discusses the occurence of known aporphines in plants, reductions with sodium in liquid ammonia, alkaloids related to corydaline, and quaternary alkaloids containing an N-methyl group. The phthalideisoquinoline alkaloids, alkaloids containing one diphenyl ether linkage, trisisobutylisoquinoline alkaloids, and alkaloids of Platydesma campanulata are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the stereochemistry of the ring nitrogen in the tropanes, pharmacologically active synthetic tropanium salts, and alkaloids of apocynaceae. Other topics include the isolation and purification of salamandra alkaloids, biological activity of tylophora alkaloids, and structure of himbosine.

This volume is valuable to chemists and researchers interested in alkaloids and their structures.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1. The Aporphine Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. New Aporphine Alkaloids

III. Newly Clarified Structures

IV. Occurence of Known Aporphines in Plants

V. Two Aporphines of Unknown Structures from Corydalis gortschakovii

VI. Syntheses through Phenolic Oxidative Coupling

VII. Reductions with Sodium in Liquid Ammonia

VIII. The JV-Demethylation of Quaternary Aporphines

IX. Properties

X. Addendum: Additional New Aporphines

References

Chapter 2. The Protoberberine Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence

III. Berberine and Related Alkaloids

IV. Alkaloids Related to Corydaline

V. Ophiocarpine

VI. Quaternary Alkaloids Containing an N-Methyl Group

VII. Synthesis

VIII. Biosynthesis

IX. Table of Physical Constants of Protoberberine Alkaloids and Their Derivatives

X. Addendum

References

Chapter 3. Phthalideisoquinoline Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Shihunine

III. Constitution

IV. Syntheses

V. Discovery, Isolation, and Properties

VI. Physiology and Pharmacology

References

Chapter 4. Bisbenzylisoquinoline and Related Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Alkaloids Containing One Diphenyl Ether Linkage

III. Alkaloids Containing Two Diphenyl Ether Linkages

IV. Alkaloids Containing Three Diphenyl Ether Linkages

V. Trisisobutylisoquinoline Alkaloids

VI. Melanthioidine (A Bisphenethylisoquinoline Alkaloid)

References

Chapter 5. Lupine Alkaloids

I. Occurrence

II. General Properties

III. Bicyclic Alkaloids

IV. Tricyclic Alkaloids

V. Tetracyclic Alkaloids: Sparteine Group

VI. Tetracyclic Alkaloids: Matrine Group

VII. Ormosia Alkaloids

References

Chapter 6. Quinoline Alkaloids Other Than Those of Cinchona

I. Introduction

II. Simple Quinolines and Quinolones

III. Furoquinoline and Related Alkaloids

IV. Alkaloids of Lunasia amara and Balfourodendron riedelianum

V. Alkaloids of Orixa japonica

VI. Alkaloids of Haplophyllum Species

VII. Alkaloids of Platydesma campanulata

VIII. Alkaloids of Macrorungia longistrobus

IX. Biogenesis

References

Chapter 7. The Tropane Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Structural Elucidation

III. Absolute Configuration

IV. Total Syntheses

V. The Stereochemistry of the Ring Nitrogen in the Tropanes

VI. Fragmentation of the Tropanes Including Mass Spectrometry

VII. Biogenesis and Biogenetic Interconversion of the Tropanes

VIII. Pharmacologically Active Synthetic Tropanium Salts

References

Chapter 8. Steroid Alkaloids: Alkaloids of Apocynaceae and Buxaceae

I. Introduction

II. Alkaloids of Apocynaceae

III. Alkaloids of Buxaceae

IV. Biogenetic Notes

References

Chapter 9. The Steroid Alkaloids: The Salamandra Group

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Purification of Salamandra Alkaloids

III. Structure

IV. Biosynthesis

V. Toxicology

References

Chapter 10. Nuphar Alkaloids

I. Occurrence and History

II. Nupharidine and Deoxynupharidine

III. Nupharamine

IV. Dehydrodeoxynupharidine

V. Nuphamine

VI. Neothiobinupharidine

VII. Thiobinupharidine

VIII. Castoramine

References

Chapter 11. The Mesembrine Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and General History

III. Chemistry of the Alkaloids

References

Chapter 12. The Erythrina Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of Degradation and Rearrangement Products

III. Sterochemistry

IV. Total Synthesis

V. Biosynthesis

VI. Pharmacology

VII. Addendum

References

Chapter 13. Tylophora Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. The Alkaloids of Tylophora asthmatica

III. The Alkaloids of Tylophora crebriflora

IV. The Alkaloids of Vincetoxicum officinale

V. Biogenesis

VI. Biological Activity of Tylophora Alkaloids

References

Chapter 14. The Galbulimima Alkaloids

I. The Family Himantandraceae

II. The Alkaloids

III. The Himbacine Group

IV. The Structure of Himbosine

References

Chapter 15. The Stemona Alkaloids

I. Introduction

II. Tuberostemonine

III. Isotuberostemonine

IV. Tuberostemonine-A

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages: 606
606
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221984

About the Editor

R. H. F. Manske

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario

