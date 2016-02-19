The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume IX focuses on alkaloid chemistry.

This book discusses the occurence of known aporphines in plants, reductions with sodium in liquid ammonia, alkaloids related to corydaline, and quaternary alkaloids containing an N-methyl group. The phthalideisoquinoline alkaloids, alkaloids containing one diphenyl ether linkage, trisisobutylisoquinoline alkaloids, and alkaloids of Platydesma campanulata are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the stereochemistry of the ring nitrogen in the tropanes, pharmacologically active synthetic tropanium salts, and alkaloids of apocynaceae. Other topics include the isolation and purification of salamandra alkaloids, biological activity of tylophora alkaloids, and structure of himbosine.

This volume is valuable to chemists and researchers interested in alkaloids and their structures.