The Alkaloids
1st Edition
Chemistry and Physiology
Description
The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume IX focuses on alkaloid chemistry.
This book discusses the occurence of known aporphines in plants, reductions with sodium in liquid ammonia, alkaloids related to corydaline, and quaternary alkaloids containing an N-methyl group. The phthalideisoquinoline alkaloids, alkaloids containing one diphenyl ether linkage, trisisobutylisoquinoline alkaloids, and alkaloids of Platydesma campanulata are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the stereochemistry of the ring nitrogen in the tropanes, pharmacologically active synthetic tropanium salts, and alkaloids of apocynaceae. Other topics include the isolation and purification of salamandra alkaloids, biological activity of tylophora alkaloids, and structure of himbosine.
This volume is valuable to chemists and researchers interested in alkaloids and their structures.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1. The Aporphine Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. New Aporphine Alkaloids
III. Newly Clarified Structures
IV. Occurence of Known Aporphines in Plants
V. Two Aporphines of Unknown Structures from Corydalis gortschakovii
VI. Syntheses through Phenolic Oxidative Coupling
VII. Reductions with Sodium in Liquid Ammonia
VIII. The JV-Demethylation of Quaternary Aporphines
IX. Properties
X. Addendum: Additional New Aporphines
References
Chapter 2. The Protoberberine Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Berberine and Related Alkaloids
IV. Alkaloids Related to Corydaline
V. Ophiocarpine
VI. Quaternary Alkaloids Containing an N-Methyl Group
VII. Synthesis
VIII. Biosynthesis
IX. Table of Physical Constants of Protoberberine Alkaloids and Their Derivatives
X. Addendum
References
Chapter 3. Phthalideisoquinoline Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Shihunine
III. Constitution
IV. Syntheses
V. Discovery, Isolation, and Properties
VI. Physiology and Pharmacology
References
Chapter 4. Bisbenzylisoquinoline and Related Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Alkaloids Containing One Diphenyl Ether Linkage
III. Alkaloids Containing Two Diphenyl Ether Linkages
IV. Alkaloids Containing Three Diphenyl Ether Linkages
V. Trisisobutylisoquinoline Alkaloids
VI. Melanthioidine (A Bisphenethylisoquinoline Alkaloid)
References
Chapter 5. Lupine Alkaloids
I. Occurrence
II. General Properties
III. Bicyclic Alkaloids
IV. Tricyclic Alkaloids
V. Tetracyclic Alkaloids: Sparteine Group
VI. Tetracyclic Alkaloids: Matrine Group
VII. Ormosia Alkaloids
References
Chapter 6. Quinoline Alkaloids Other Than Those of Cinchona
I. Introduction
II. Simple Quinolines and Quinolones
III. Furoquinoline and Related Alkaloids
IV. Alkaloids of Lunasia amara and Balfourodendron riedelianum
V. Alkaloids of Orixa japonica
VI. Alkaloids of Haplophyllum Species
VII. Alkaloids of Platydesma campanulata
VIII. Alkaloids of Macrorungia longistrobus
IX. Biogenesis
References
Chapter 7. The Tropane Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Structural Elucidation
III. Absolute Configuration
IV. Total Syntheses
V. The Stereochemistry of the Ring Nitrogen in the Tropanes
VI. Fragmentation of the Tropanes Including Mass Spectrometry
VII. Biogenesis and Biogenetic Interconversion of the Tropanes
VIII. Pharmacologically Active Synthetic Tropanium Salts
References
Chapter 8. Steroid Alkaloids: Alkaloids of Apocynaceae and Buxaceae
I. Introduction
II. Alkaloids of Apocynaceae
III. Alkaloids of Buxaceae
IV. Biogenetic Notes
References
Chapter 9. The Steroid Alkaloids: The Salamandra Group
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Purification of Salamandra Alkaloids
III. Structure
IV. Biosynthesis
V. Toxicology
References
Chapter 10. Nuphar Alkaloids
I. Occurrence and History
II. Nupharidine and Deoxynupharidine
III. Nupharamine
IV. Dehydrodeoxynupharidine
V. Nuphamine
VI. Neothiobinupharidine
VII. Thiobinupharidine
VIII. Castoramine
References
Chapter 11. The Mesembrine Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and General History
III. Chemistry of the Alkaloids
References
Chapter 12. The Erythrina Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Degradation and Rearrangement Products
III. Sterochemistry
IV. Total Synthesis
V. Biosynthesis
VI. Pharmacology
VII. Addendum
References
Chapter 13. Tylophora Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. The Alkaloids of Tylophora asthmatica
III. The Alkaloids of Tylophora crebriflora
IV. The Alkaloids of Vincetoxicum officinale
V. Biogenesis
VI. Biological Activity of Tylophora Alkaloids
References
Chapter 14. The Galbulimima Alkaloids
I. The Family Himantandraceae
II. The Alkaloids
III. The Himbacine Group
IV. The Structure of Himbosine
References
Chapter 15. The Stemona Alkaloids
I. Introduction
II. Tuberostemonine
III. Isotuberostemonine
IV. Tuberostemonine-A
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221984
About the Editor
R. H. F. Manske
Affiliations and Expertise
Dominion Rubber Research Laboratory, Guelph, Ontario