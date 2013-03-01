The Alkaloids, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Lycopodium Alkaloids – Synthetic Highlights and Recent Developments
1 Introduction
2 General Background
3 Isolation of Lycopodium Alkaloids and Their Biological Properties
4 Total Synthesis of Lycopodium Alkaloids – Historic Aspects
5 Total Synthesis of Lycopodium Alkaloids – Recent Developments
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Two. Cephalostatins and Ritterazines
list of Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Occurrence
3 Sample Collection and Isolation. Structures and Properties of Bis-steroidal Pyrazine Alkaloids
4 Structure–Activity Relationship
5 Pyrazine Synthesis
6 Synthesis of Common Core Units
7 Synthesis of Cephalostatins and Ritterazines by Coupling of Left and Right Halves
8 Synthesis of Cephalostatin and Ritterazine Analogs
9 Physical and Spectral Data of Cephalostatins and Ritterazines
10 Summary
References
Cumulative Index of Titles
Index
Description
This series is world-renowned as the leading compilation of current reviews of this vast field. Internationally acclaimed for more than 40 years, The Alkaloids, founded by the late Professor R.H.F. Manske, continues to provide outstanding coverage of this rapidly expanding field. Each volume provides, through its distinguished authors, up-to-date and detailed coverage of particular classes or sources of alkaloids.
Key Features
- Up-to-date reviews on a large and very important group of natural products from both a chemical and biological perspective
- Comprehensive, dynamic reviews written by leading authors in the respective fields
- Broad coverage on the biological aspects
Readership
Chemists, biochemists, and pharmacologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078529
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077744
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Hans-Joachim Knolker Serial Volume Editor
10.1978 - 02.1983 Chemistry studies at the Universities of Göttingen and Hannover; diploma thesis on “Regioselective Transformations of Bicyclo[3.3.0]octanes” in the research group of Prof. Dr. E. Winterfeldt, University of Hannover
03.1983 - 05.1985 Ph.D. thesis on "Stereoselective Cyclopentanone Annulations" with Prof. E. Winterfeldt at the University of Hannover
12.1985 - 12.1986 Postdoctoral studies with Prof. K. P. C. Vollhardt at the Department of Chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, USA, working on "Cobalt-Mediated [2+2+2] Cycloadditions of Imidazoles"
01.1987 - 02.1990 Habilitation at the University of Hannover on "Transition Metal-Mediated Syntheses of Heterocycles"
03.1990 ADUC award 1989 of the German Chemical Society
07.1990 Lecturer award of the Fund of German Chemical Industry
01.1991 Gerhard-Hess award of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
02.1991 Offer of a professorship for Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster
02.1991 Offer of a chair for Organic Chemistry at the University of Karlsruhe
04.1991 Offer of a professorship for Organic Chemistry at the University of Bonn
05.1991 Offer of a chair for Organic Chemistry at the University of Marburg
08.1991 - 11.2001 Full professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Karlsruhe
10.1995 - 09.1997 Chairman of the Chemistry Department at the University of Karlsruhe
10. - 11.1998 Visiting professor at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, as fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS)
01.2000 Visiting professor in India on invitation of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA)
11.2000 Offer of a chair of Organic Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden
02.2001 Offer of the Regius Chair of Chemistry at the University of Glasgow
07.2001 Offer of a chair in Synthetic Organic Chemistry at the University of Oslo
since 12.2001 Professor of Organic Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden
03.2006 Election as an Ordinary Member of the Saxon Academy of Sciences
12.2006 Admission as “Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC)”
10. - 11.2007 Visiting professor at Kyushu University, Japan, as fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS)
01.2008 - 12.2011 Member of the presidium of the Saxon Academy of Sciences
since 01.2011 Editor-in-Chief of “The Alkaloids” (Academic Press, London)
Research Publications: more than 230 scientific articles, reviews and patents
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Technical University of Dresden, Germany