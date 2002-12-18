The Alkaloids, Volume 58
Table of Contents
Biotransformation of Alkaloids (D.A. Rathbone et al.). Introduction. Survey of alkaloid transformations. Summary.
Putrescine, Spermidine, Spermine, and Related Polyamine Alkaloids (S. Bienz et al.). Introduction. Catalog of polyamine alkaloids. Analytical aspects of polyamine alkaloids. Synthesis of polyamine alkaloid cores. Biogenetic aspects of polyamine alkaloids. Biological and pharmacological aspects of polyamine alkaloids.
This series is world-renowned as the leading compilation of current reviews of this vast field.
Internationally acclaimed for more than forty years, The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Biology, founded by the late Professor R. H. F. Manske, continues to provide outstanding coverage of the rapidly expanding field of the chemotaxonomy, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and biology of all classes of alkaloids from higher and lower plants, marine organisms, and various terrestrial animals. Each volume provides, through its distinguished authors, up-to-date and detailed coverage of particular classes or sources of alkaloids. This, the 58th volume in the series presents two quite different aspects of alkaloids. The first of the two chapters reviews the substantial progress made on the biotransformations of various classes of alkaloids and examines the enzymes systems involved in this process. Such studies are proving very important in the consideration of how alkaloids can be used in the future as medicinal or biological agents. The second chapter presents a comprehensive review of the known polyamine alkaloids based on their biogenesis and additionally provides overviews of their detailed structural analysis, their synthesis, biosynthesis and biology.
Praise for the Serial @qu:"Authoritative, precise, thorough, and above all, permeated with enthusiasm." @source:--JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
Geoffrey A. Cordell Editor
Professor Emeritus Geoffrey A. Cordell obtained his Ph.D. in synthetic natural product chemistry at the University of Manchester in 1970. After two years as a NATO postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Chemistry, M.I.T., he joined the College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). A Professor since 1980, he served as a Department Head for 12 years and as Interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy for almost three years, as well as holding several other senior academic and research administrative positions at the Department, College, and Campus levels. He was the Co-founder of the US - Thai Consortium for Pharmacy Education, which developed and trained faculty for six new schools of pharmacy in Thailand. He retired from the University of Illinois in 2007. Since 1983, he has served as President of Natural Products Inc., a consulting company.
He is the author of about 600 research publications, book chapters, comprehensive reviews and professional publications; is the author of two books, with three more in progress; the editor of 37 books, including 29 volumes in the series “The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Biology”; is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese Journal of Natural Medicines; and a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of 26 international scientific journals. He is a former President of the American Society of Pharmacognosy, and is also an Honorary Member.
In 1981, he was an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at the University of Munich with Professor Hildebert Wagner. He is an elected Fellow of the Royal Chemical Society, the Linnean Society of London, the American Society of Pharmacognosy, and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. In addition to assisting international organizations and corporations in several countries around the world to develop their research and academic programs, he is an Honorary Professor at Sichuan University, Chengdu, China; and at Amity University, Noida, India. He is also a Visiting Professor at universities in Peru, Malaysia, and Brasil, and an International Collaborative Partner of the UTAR Global Research Network in Malaysia in the areas of biodiversity and cancer. In addition, he is a member of the International Advisory Board of several natural product research institutes. His interests include the chemistry and biosynthesis of alkaloids, the sustainability and quality control of medicinal agents, the remote detection of biologically active natural products, and the use of vegetables as chemical reagents.
Natural Products Inc., Evanston, IL, USA