The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124695207, 9780080865447

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Physiology, Volume 20

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R.H.F. Manske R.G.A. Rodrigo
eBook ISBN: 9780080865447
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 340
R.H.F. Manske Serial Editor

Department of Chemistry, University of Waterloo Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

R.G.A. Rodrigo Serial Editor

Wilfrid Laurier University Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

