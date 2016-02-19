The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology, Volume 31
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Arnold Brossi
eBook ISBN: 9780080865553
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 1987
Page Count: 394
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 11th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865553
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Arnold Brossi Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.