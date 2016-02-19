The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124695214, 9780080865454

The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Pharmacology, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Arnold Brossi
eBook ISBN: 9780080865454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1983
Page Count: 367
No. of pages:
367
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865454

About the Serial Editors

Arnold Brossi Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institutes of Health

